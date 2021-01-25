 Skip to content
(MSN)   Waddle load of snowflakes. NHS tells people to 'walk like penguins' to avoid falls in snowy weather   (msn.com) divider line
18
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
chriiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiis waaaaaaaaaaaddle.wmv
Youtube OSndCeOMl7g
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
vintage commercial - The New England Aquarium
Youtube ddBt5p-Uqew
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Should we also try sliding on our bellies?
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So not only can the British not drive in snow, but they can't walk on it either. How those people ever conquered much of the globe is astounding.

I bet they spill their beer when they fall too.

/Descendent of "those people"
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Way ahead of you.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I always found imagining that my boots were magnetic (a la The Expanse) did a bit of mind-over-matter and prevented a lot of slipping.

/YMMV
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yaktrax. They work great.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: I always found imagining that my boots were magnetic (a la The Expanse) did a bit of mind-over-matter and prevented a lot of slipping.

/YMMV


No the key is to sprint everywhere so that your feet move faster than you can fall.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
TBH waddling won't be a behavior modification for a lot of folks.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
RIP ANTHONY BURGESS


Fark user imageView Full Size

/always loved The Music Man
 
kqc7011
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
On ice, walking like a penguin may look odd, but it will keep you upright.
 
steklo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How about I just stay the fark home?  Oh wait, I already do that.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But I can never keep the egg balanced on my flipper feet..
.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't forget about snow + ramps!

danger of ramps
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Trying to walk in a way that is not at all how you normally walk in any circumstance seems like a great way for you to slip on ice.
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I work with hospitals & a Chief Safety Officer I worked with, introduced me to this about a decade ago. Reduce those slips, trips & falls!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
