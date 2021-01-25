 Skip to content
(NPR)   An in-depth analysis of police-related shootings of unarmed black people reveals "troubling" patterns that anybody with half a brain has known about for years   (npr.org) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops believed he was reaching for the gun, so they fired 55 shots in 3.5 seconds.

6 officers. That's simultaneously horrifying and impressive.

Also, pro tip for the cops: I know profiling has fallen by the wayside, but if someone is passed out in a Taco Bell drive-thru, they should not be consider a major threat, even if they do have a gun in their lap.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's sad that this is utterly unsurprising. There is a small pool of absolutely terrible police officers. Because nothing is done to punish that pool, it destroys the integrity of the whole force, making it that ACAB. Ask most people in America, from the smallest towns to the largest cities, and they can point out exactly which officers are trouble and which ones are ok, except for tolerating the problem officers.

This is the crux of the issue. It's the same as the scandals in the Catholic Church. It's not that either organization is inherently bad, but by tolerating evil behavior, the reputation and integrity of the organization has been destroyed. The only way to recover is to cut out the cancer and establish rules and a culture that holds people to the expected conduct.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't think the word troubling is nearly strong enough.
 
fat_free
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. 'Nuff said.
 
Cache
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The GOP spots an obvious need for another round of tax cuts.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This tends to happen when officers are constantly being cleared of charges.  Just think how different last year would have been if cell phone cameras didn't exist.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Troubling:  Some of the victims lived and the post shooting great sex wasn't that great.
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: That's simultaneously horrifying and impressive.


The only impressive thing is that they managed to hit the guy.

Cops are horrible shots.
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bold move, understating the scope.

It's centuries. It's been centuries.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I havea good friend that was a cop, in Tacoma no less. She wasn't involved in the "run over people because I'm scared" incident a few days ago. She's told me that even today the culture is to shoot first and ask questions later, to the point that you're threatened with disciplinary action if it's found that you had a legal opportunity to blow somebody away and don't pull the trigger.

In 2006-2007 I spent 15 months working with the Iraqi army in Baghdad and one of the more memorable things that I've ever seen was Petraeus touring our security station and the national guard lieutenant colonel in charge of our team biatching about the rules of engagement putting us all at risk. We essentially weren't allowed to shoot at anyone unless they were within 50 meters accurately hitting us or our vehicles with sustained fire. Anyways, I'll never forget Petraeus looking that dude dead in the eyes and saying something like, "You're here to be at risk. You need to come to terms with that. You put the uniform on, nobody put it on you." It was supposed to be about sacrifice and a service . That's how I think about these cops, I don't think they should be able to hide behind vague statements that they felt like their lives were threatened. That's the point. That's the job right?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: NikolaiFarkoff: That's simultaneously horrifying and impressive.

The only impressive thing is that they managed to hit the guy.

Cops are horrible shots.


Not arguing, but to be fair, pistols are also terribly inaccurate.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That there isn't a detox program for cops who retire? I mean your first several unarmed black person shootings are pure joy, but then you are just chasing the dragon. After a few years you find yourself shooting up two or thee unarmed black people a week just to get to 'normal'.

And when you retire, what then?  You are expected to just quit cold turkey. I mean if it gets really bad, you can always just walk in to a back person's house, shoot him, and say you got mixed up and thought it was your house. But you'll only get away with that two or three times. Four tops.

Cops need a short of shoot black people methadone clinic. Like they just shoot black people a little to just take off the edge. You shoot one in the arm with a bb gun, and makes you feel just well enough to keep working on kicking the habit. Soon they'd be down to punching just one black grandma in the face every couple of months, and with a few years of therapy, they'd finally be able to resist the craving.
Obviously it will always be a potential problem, and they shouldn't be exposed to a gun and an unarmed black person, lest they fall off the wagon, but it would be a vast improvement over just letting these poor cops retire with no help like they do now.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Moose out front: dothemath: NikolaiFarkoff: That's simultaneously horrifying and impressive.

The only impressive thing is that they managed to hit the guy.

Cops are horrible shots.

Not arguing, but to be fair, pistols are also terribly inaccurate.


A lot of the officers have forgotten the faces of their fathers.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

greentea1985: This is the crux of the issue. It's the same as the scandals in the Catholic Church. It's not that either organization is inherently bad, but by tolerating evil behavior, the reputation and integrity of the organization has been destroyed. The only way to recover is to cut out the cancer and establish rules and a culture that holds people to the expected conduct.


At some point, the tolerance of the behavior becomes the encouragement of the behavior. That is when you can say and organization is inherently bad.

I found it so weird that the people trying to brush aside the systemic issues in policing often say, "it's just a few bad apples." Don't these people remember the entire saying and that allowing these bad apples to remain has effectively poisoned the orchard?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: This tends to happen when officers are constantly being cleared of charges.  Just think how different last year would have been if cell phone cameras didn't exist.


I remember the Rodney King beating. Grainy (even for the time, early 1990s) videocamera footage, but clear enough that anyone that took the time to watch could see someone getting pummeled. The outrage wasn't so much that it happened, it was a combination of the attitude of "how dare someone videotape us and not face consequences!" combined with the police not facing consequences.

Cell phone cameras are the best damn thing that has ever happened to police accountability. There's still no where near enough accountability, and the notion that "we'll just wear bodycameras" is simply a tool they use when it supports their side of the story more often than not.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just another case of the 98% of the bad ones ruining it for the 2% of the good ones.

Restrict police unions to only doing collective bargaining, and require that municipalities take out liability insurance on their officers and these problems would become the exception and not the rule.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
These were cops. Their targets and victims were Black. That is the "pattern". Not complicated.
Who needs an "in-depth analysis" to tell them this?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Moose out front: dothemath: NikolaiFarkoff: That's simultaneously horrifying and impressive.

The only impressive thing is that they managed to hit the guy.

Cops are horrible shots.

Not arguing, but to be fair, pistols are also terribly inaccurate.


Even more inaccurate when you have only a basic level of qualification, and only practice enough to meet that level once a year.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
F*ck cops.  They love shooting people and dogs.
Murdering bastards.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rucker10: In 2006-2007 I spent 15 months working with the Iraqi army in Baghdad and one of the more memorable things that I've ever seen was Petraeus touring our security station and the national guard lieutenant colonel in charge of our team biatching about the rules of engagement putting us all at risk. We essentially weren't allowed to shoot at anyone unless they were within 50 meters accurately hitting us or our vehicles with sustained fire. Anyways, I'll never forget Petraeus looking that dude dead in the eyes and saying something like, "You're here to be at risk. You need to come to terms with that. You put the uniform on, nobody put it on you." It was supposed to be about sacrifice and a service . That's how I think about these cops, I don't think they should be able to hide behind vague statements that they felt like their lives were threatened. That's the point. That's the job right?



First off, thank you for your service. I was just coming to make a comment about Rule of Engagement, something that all of my military friends have lamented, since it held them to such a high (often unfair) standard. But as a military and a nation, we had to try to have the moral upper hand, at least officially. I don't feel like a lot of police are expected to show anywhere near the same level of patience. And in turn we're definitely losing any moral high ground that police might have had (or are striving for).

Obviously, 90%+ of altercations do include incredible bravery and patience, but it's these outliers that seem to damage everything.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The FBI has been telling us since at least the early 90s that white supremacists have been infiltrating law enforcement.

There's your explanation for why black people are being gunned down by police.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cops continue to be such massive cowards, always fearing for their life when the guys back is turned. Why do we continue to give them guns again, someone that pants shiattingly afraid of everything can't be trusted with a gun they would stupidly treat it as a replacement for actual courage.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Cops believed he was reaching for the gun, so they fired 55 shots in 3.5 seconds.

6 officers. That's simultaneously horrifying and impressive.

Also, pro tip for the cops: I know profiling has fallen by the wayside, but if someone is passed out in a Taco Bell drive-thru, they should not be consider a major threat, even if they do have a gun in their lap.


If one shoot they all shoot. That's the training. That's what keeps a shooting justified. Strength in numbers, if just one shoots and only one feared for his life, he might actually get in trouble.
 
Abox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
An in-depth analysis of police-related shootings of unarmed black people

Fark:
Archer's boner sound
Youtube 166RgqZWIG0
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

greentea1985: It's sad that this is utterly unsurprising. There is a small pool of absolutely terrible police officers. Because nothing is done to punish that pool, it destroys the integrity of the whole force, making it that ACAB. Ask most people in America, from the smallest towns to the largest cities, and they can point out exactly which officers are trouble and which ones are ok, except for tolerating the problem officers.

This is the crux of the issue. It's the same as the scandals in the Catholic Church. It's not that either organization is inherently bad, but by tolerating evil behavior, the reputation and integrity of the organization has been destroyed. The only way to recover is to cut out the cancer and establish rules and a culture that holds people to the expected conduct.


No there is not a small pool.

There is a giant ocean of bad cops, this isn't new, it's always been the case.  Policing in America wasn't created to altruistic reasons. It isn't continued to support altruistic reasons.

And further more, no The Catholic Church is inherently bad. No because they tolerated evil behavior but because leadership actively took part in evil behavior and had done so for millennia in all parts of their organization.


You are just like, but their propaganda says they are good, but their actions show me they are evil. I am gonna compromise and say both are true!

It's the same as saying, well people say that global warming isn't real but the science says it is, I am going to compromise and say the weather is great, except for a few bad apple storms!
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Not arguing, but to be fair, pistols are also terribly inaccurate.


What leads you to believe that?
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah, I get racism, but what happened to that movie trope of the cop who spent his entire career never drawing his gun once? Perhaps this is cultural shift that needs to happen. Hey, some rich donor, this is what you should put money into. Having popular culture feature more cops who never draw their guns, ever.
Another one of my ideas would be a volunteer organization that rides along with cops and willing puts themselves in harms way to deescalate the situation. I would volunteer for that. Basically send them out first to talk to the people involves, deescalate and prepare for the people with guns to get involved in.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

greentea1985: It's sad that this is utterly unsurprising. There is a small pool of absolutely terrible police officers. Because nothing is done to punish that pool, it destroys the integrity of the whole force, making it that ACAB. Ask most people in America, from the smallest towns to the largest cities, and they can point out exactly which officers are trouble and which ones are ok, except for tolerating the problem officers.

This is the crux of the issue. It's the same as the scandals in the Catholic Church. It's not that either organization is inherently bad, but by tolerating evil behavior, the reputation and integrity of the organization has been destroyed. The only way to recover is to cut out the cancer and establish rules and a culture that holds people to the expected conduct.


American policing is fundamentally flawed. That's not to say there aren't people who become cops because they want to help protect their community, just thats not what the police were designed to do.

It's no coincidence that we made an exception for slavery in the case of incarceration and then started arresting poor (and predominantly minority) individuals at an absurdly disproportionate rate.
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fat_free: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. 'Nuff said.


Yeah and don't fark around and find out.
 
