 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   What else are you going to do with three strangers on Facebook who share your exact name except start a band with them?   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
26
    More: Cool, Fender Jazz Bass, Paul O'Sullivan, O'Sullivan, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Paul O'Sullivans, Bass guitar, close friends, Fender Precision Bass  
•       •       •

996 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2021 at 3:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cool but creepy at the same time. Imagine if all the John Smiths in the world got together.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have fun fighting over the royalties
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are thousands of me.  Quite impractical for a band.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's much better than finding them in the phone book.

starsmedia.ign.comView Full Size
 
Panatheist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steven Universe - "Steven and the Stevens" (Song) (HD)
Youtube P-cx0qToGhU
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have called Baltimore Paul "Paultimore"


I'm sorry
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Cool but creepy at the same time. Imagine if all the John Smiths in the world got together.


John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt?
 
likwidflame
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: kdawg7736: Cool but creepy at the same time. Imagine if all the John Smiths in the world got together.

John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt?


shiat! His name is MY name too.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would commit crimes and frame them for it
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been done:
uncut.co.ukView Full Size
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have [myname]@gmail.com. It's not a common name, but is apparently more common in the UK. I have received so many emails, both personal and business related, for other people with my name, that I have a standard email template I use to respond. Mostly it's people who forgot to add "15", or "thereal" to their email in some form somewhere.
I've received credit card acceptance, password resets, military orders, VERY personal family emails, and more. I could probably have 9 or 10 different identities at this point, but all with the same name.
Never thought of starting a band, though.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
butt stuff?
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The other me is a black lawyer.

So not really me. Me, a lawyer? Ha! But our moms had the same taste in names.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lemon party?
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Okilly Dokilly - White Wine Spritzer (Official Video)
Youtube 2BEvh6HSQc0
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
mmmmmmbop?
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Have a fairly nonstandard last name--retains the original German spelling.  Most versions found here have been Americanized, which is fine, but also means few share my last name in the first place.  Add that my first name is uncommon, and there are only four of me in the USA and one is my old man.

Fun fact--for years one item of my father's accounts was on my credit history, and I had a red flag on my account for getting credit before the age of 18 (I would have been 12 at the time).
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd be shocked if someone shared the same name as me on Facebook.

I've been slowly working through the many names of Dave Ryder.  You'd be surprised at what facebook accepts as a real name.  For example, it let me use Roll Fizzlebeef, but Big McLargehuge was a step too far for them.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I know what I'd do.
I'd do three chicks with the same name.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So I have a generic name, not common not uncommon.

There is a guy with my exact same name that graduated from my small college 3 years after I did.  I get soooo many messages for this guy.

I have two friends that have business associates with my first and last name.  They both are always texting or emailing me crap.   I replied to one email as him (in a field I know absolutely nothing about).

the resultant text exchange went sorta thusly:

WTF dude just tell me I sent it to the wrong guy don't respond like you know what the hell you are talking about
Was I right?
Not even farking close dude
 
chewd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Which ones Pink?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DragonIV: Have a fairly nonstandard last name--retains the original German spelling.


How do you do, Johann Gambolputty de von Ausfern-Schplenden-Schlitter-Crasscrem​bon-Fried-Digger-Dingel-Dangel-Dongel-​Dungel-Burstein von Knacker-Trasher-Apple-Banger-Horowitz-​Ticolensic-Grander-Knotty-Spelltinkel-​Grandlich-Grumbelmeyer-Spelterwasser-K​urstlich-Himbeleisen-Bahnwagen-Gutenab​end-Bitte-Ein-Nürnberger-Bratwurscht'l​-Gespurtn-Mitz-Weimache-Luber-Hundsfut​-Gumberaber-Schönendanker-Kalbsfleisch​-Mittler-Aucher von Hautkopf of Ulm?
 
The Envoy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Any time I see the words "strangers" and "facebook", my very first thought is "stay well away from them".
 
holdmybones
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Related
https://bookhugpress.ca/shop/author/c​h​ris-eaton/chris-eaton-a-biography-by-c​hris-eaton/

bookhugpress.caView Full Size
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Daves I Know
Youtube 8nvzEqsZIGo
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hah! Since there's only one other person in the US with my name, I don't have to participate in the thought experiment! BITE IT, SUBBY. I SHOWED YOU
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.