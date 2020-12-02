 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Merck bails on its covid vaccine program after sickening results   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
24
    More: Followup, Stock market, Stock, Market capitalization, market capitalization of these stocks, experimental Covid-19 vaccines, company's efforts, Merck's Ebola inoculation, Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO  
•       •       •

2366 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 25 Jan 2021 at 12:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sick.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess they had difficulty developing the behavior monitoring microchips.
 
SFSailor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok.  So, now voluntarily contribute all of your manufacturing facilities and expertise to making more of the vaccines that _actually_ work.

And if you don't?  Here's hoping Pres. Biden _really_ pushes the authority in the Defense Production Act.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't really be annoyed.  They tried, they failed, they gave up.  What would have been wrong is if they continued to push a faulty product.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: I can't really be annoyed.  They tried, they failed, they gave up.  What would have been wrong is if they continued to push a faulty product.


The lesson is... never try.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SFSailor: Ok.  So, now voluntarily contribute all of your manufacturing facilities and expertise to making more of the vaccines that _actually_ work.

And if you don't?  Here's hoping Pres. Biden _really_ pushes the authority in the Defense Production Act.


I was halfway into typing a similar post... thanks for letting me get back to doing nothing.
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: I can't really be annoyed.  They tried, they failed, they gave up.  What would have been wrong is if they continued to push a faulty product.


Yep, they tried a different method, found it wasn't working and pulled the plug on it.  Happens all of the time, but at least it didn't lead to deaths and a slew of lawyer commercials.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just makes business sense.  Why would they pursue the vaccine when two already exist and are 95% effective?  Why waste the hundreds of millions of dollars and 2 years? Are they gonna create one that is 96% effective after most of the world is already vaccinated?

SFSailor: Ok.  So, now voluntarily contribute all of your manufacturing facilities and expertise to making more of the vaccines that _actually_ work.

And if you don't?  Here's hoping Pres. Biden _really_ pushes the authority in the Defense Production Act.


They won't have to be made.  Pfizer and Moderna will be made to license other pharmaceutical companies (including Merck) to manufacture their vaccines and will be allowed a reasonable profit margin.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nursetim: Creepy Lurker Guy: I can't really be annoyed.  They tried, they failed, they gave up.  What would have been wrong is if they continued to push a faulty product.

Yep, they tried a different method, found it wasn't working and pulled the plug on it.  Happens all of the time, but at least it didn't lead to deaths and a slew of lawyer commercials.


Plus it will help in the pursuit of future vaccines. We will at least know this avenue probably won't work with other coronaviruses.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then force them to make someone else's successful vaccine under license. At gunpoint if necessary.
 
TTFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SFSailor: Ok.  So, now voluntarily contribute all of your manufacturing facilities and expertise to making more of the vaccines that _actually_ work.

And if you don't?  Here's hoping Pres. Biden _really_ pushes the authority in the Defense Production Act.


Here's hoping you find enough of a brain to realize that the vaccines don't all magically fart out of identical machines and processes.

Both have about equal chances of happening.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering why MRNA was up almost 10% today.
 
Apocalyptic Inferno
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SFSailor: Ok.  So, now voluntarily contribute all of your manufacturing facilities and expertise to making more of the vaccines that _actually_ work.

And if you don't?  Here's hoping Pres. Biden _really_ pushes the authority in the Defense Production Act.


I've been wondering about this for the last few weeks.  Why aren't all pharmaceutical companies with capable assets being forced to manufacture these vaccines?  Original manufacturers keep the IP and get a nominal royalty, others get some tolling fees and now you quadruple or more the production rate.  How is this approach not already being pursued?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why dick with that when they can sell boner pills and $3000 insulin?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SFSailor: Ok.  So, now voluntarily contribute all of your manufacturing facilities and expertise to making more of the vaccines that _actually_ work.

And if you don't?  Here's hoping Pres. Biden _really_ pushes the authority in the Defense Production Act.


Basically, that's what's happening on vaccine glass vial production. Vial producers basically had significantly large numbers of orders for glass vials for vaccines from major manufacturers. They ended up figuring that some of the manufacturers would fail in their quest to make a COVID-19 vaccine, and that their glass supply would be reallocated to those that were successful.

NPR's Planet Money discusses this in their episode "Before The Shot In The Arm"

[Host Sarah] GONZALEZ: Stefan [MARC SCHMIDT in charge of global sales at a German company called Schott.] They are the biggest makers of fancy medical glass., says this has created kind of an overbooking problem. There are only so many vials Schott can make in a year. But they say not everyone is going to need vials at the exact same time, so they're hoping they'll be able to trade orders - that Schott can be like, listen, Company D, you don't have a vaccine yet; this other company does. Can we maybe give them your vial order just until your vaccine is ready?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is sort of bad guys.    This was vaccine development that would have been our normal best shot at a vaccine only 5 years ago.  If this was COVID-14 instead of COVID-19 we would be at ridiculous infection rates and no vaccine on the horizon.  Weakened Virus immunology is supposed to be the strongest weapon, with side effects and all that, but no immune response is extremely novel.

We appear to be way luckier with our mRNA for efficacy and timing than we had any damn right to be.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: This is sort of bad guys.    This was vaccine development that would have been our normal best shot at a vaccine only 5 years ago.  If this was COVID-14 instead of COVID-19 we would be at ridiculous infection rates and no vaccine on the horizon.  Weakened Virus immunology is supposed to be the strongest weapon, with side effects and all that, but no immune response is extremely novel.

We appear to be way luckier with our mRNA for efficacy and timing than we had any damn right to be.


Not to mention great timing with respect to migration to cloud workplace platforms. Can you imagine trying to work from home 10 years ago?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

What me?  Lackluster?
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: This is sort of bad guys.    This was vaccine development that would have been our normal best shot at a vaccine only 5 years ago.  If this was COVID-14 instead of COVID-19 we would be at ridiculous infection rates and no vaccine on the horizon.  Weakened Virus immunology is supposed to be the strongest weapon, with side effects and all that, but no immune response is extremely novel.

We appear to be way luckier with our mRNA for efficacy and timing than we had any damn right to be.


No!  Bad!  No cookie!  Stop typing words and thinking they are coherent.

Merely was developing an oral vaccine and a single dose injectable.

The single dose injectable probably works just provided very weak immunity.  (Yes single dose flu vaccine, but really isn't the goal just activation of memory component and a new round of affinity maturation?)

Oral vaccines are a pain due to stomach pH, intestinal retention, mucosal barrier etc etc.  Basically you need far more antigen, there are additional considerations regarding adjuvant etc.

In either event it is totally unsurprising that their approaches failed.  They were higher risk, lower efficacy but far more marketable alternatives.  Lets be honest if they managed to get a vaccine dose into a oral tablet/solution the world would be ordering that first.  The down side would be manufacturing would require a hell of a lot more antigen which would probably slow roll out.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Misch: Basically, that's what's happening on vaccine glass vial production. Vial producers basically had significantly large numbers of orders for glass vials for vaccines from major manufacturers.


They should be collecting the used ones and re-filling them. Glass can be cleaned and sterilized to remove any biological contamination. We figured out how to do this with milk back in the 1800s. Empty vaccine vials were flagged as a possible supply constraint months ago, plenty of time to set up the infrastructure to collect and reprocess them.
 
SFSailor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cool!  A new zombie with a simple-minded personal insult.  Great addition to the site, Drew.  That'll drive traffic up.

And here I was wondering why I can't manage to find my wallet.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Then force them to make someone else's successful vaccine under license. At gunpoint if necessary.


It's probably not that simple. I don't think other pharmaceutical companies are capable of making mRNA vaccines yet.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hopefully the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is successful.  That should pick up some of the slack
 
wademh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SFSailor: Cool!  A new zombie with a simple-minded personal insult.  Great addition to the site, Drew.  That'll drive traffic up.

And here I was wondering why I can't manage to find my wallet.


They were rude about it but your comment was ill-informed. As was pointed out, vaccine manufacturing plants aren't generic. They are purpose built. It could even be more work to reconfigure one to make the mRNA vaccines than to build a new one from scratch.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.