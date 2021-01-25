 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Australians reported getting drunk an average of 31 times a year. Amateurs   (theguardian.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or, to look at it another way, Australians go through an average of 31 periods of sobriety a year.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Come to Wisconsin, Aussie's. We'll teach you how to drink
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They mean 'month', right?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PirateKing: They mean 'month', right?


Beat me to it.

Today I learned Aussies got nothing on me and my Midwest compatriots
/or Montana, man I loved the alcohol laws there
 
henryhill
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PirateKing: They mean 'month', right?


Came to say this.

CSB

I once drank at a bar with a large contingent of Russians and Aussies trying to outdrink each other. By closing time even the help was inebriated and calling for rides home.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A sure sign of alcoholism is to rigidly control your drinking so that you only drink one month a year, for the whole month.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why would you get drunk in a place where everything is out to get ya?!

/been there twice
//funnily enough I went exploring around and got to hiking up a hill when I noticed actual kangaroos. A couple were just staring at me and I figured it was a great time to head back. Told my Aussie friend and he said "good call. It's rutting season. That male would have probably attacked you"
///guess the good news is that I look attractive to female Kangas.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
To be fair, each episode lasts an average of nine days
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Why would you get drunk in a place where everything is out to get ya?!


That's a good question as one would assume that the booze would be able to kill you quickly as well.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PirateKing: They mean 'month', right?


Or more likely, "Define 'drunk'."
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tfresh: Resident Muslim: Why would you get drunk in a place where everything is out to get ya?!

That's a good question as one would assume that the booze would be able to kill you quickly as well.


Well, I can be paranoid and terrified of everything trying to kill me or I can be drunkenly confident I can handle anything that comes my way.

Or just so wasted I can't tell which feet are mine and therefore, I do not care.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The more interesting figure there is that apparently 15% of folks use "the darknet" to score drugs.

That's either a very interesting / select sample they got, or I'm highly skeptical of that assertion.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ArkAngel: Come to Wisconsin, Aussie's. We'll teach you how to drink


Us 'Sconnies are *professional* drunks.
 
