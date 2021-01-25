 Skip to content
(Reuters)   How the scientists missed the science   (reuters.com)
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boy, those scientists and their evil ethics boards that won't let them experiment on people who can't conscent, how unfortunate...
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rfenster: There's nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.


I see the "we can't blame the GOP for it" machine has been set to full power.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Because we had a government at the time that was more interested in dismantling the institutions of the people and filling their pockets than to do the work of being a country.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: rfenster: There's nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.

I see the "we can't blame the GOP for it" machine has been set to full power.


Don't worry, some smoothbrains will be here shortly to whine about China or something.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hmm.  Maybe not making it up every time we have to face this sort of thing going forward would be a good idea.  Some form of playbook or something.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wonder how many people in quarantine were wondering "Aren't they going to farking test us to determine if we got it?"

I know I would be.
 
eKonk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Scientists are human. They fark up. Sometimes it's intentional (e.g., a director is a political appointee trying to appease his boss and/or funding sources), sometimes it's an honest error (the data used wasn't measured properly, but no one knew at the time), sometimes it's just a dumbass move ("I didn't think that about that aspect at the time - turns out it was pretty important after all").

The  key is to learn from past mistakes, eliminate the intentional or stupid errors (or eliminate the people who insist on making the errors), and to move forward.  We've now gotten rid of the biggest source of intentional errors, thankfully, so I'm hopeful we can progress.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: I wonder how many people in quarantine were wondering "Aren't they going to farking test us to determine if we got it?"

I know I would be.


The CDC wouldn't even let them ask! Some serious career bureaucratic "let's not rock the boat" mentality there, and definitely not helped by the Trump administration. But the ones blocking progress were long time careerists.

Biden needs to clean house.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They had an anti-science moron telling them what to do?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We just can't do anything right, can we?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: MadHatter500: I wonder how many people in quarantine were wondering "Aren't they going to farking test us to determine if we got it?"

I know I would be.

The CDC wouldn't even let them ask! Some serious career bureaucratic "let's not rock the boat" mentality there, and definitely not helped by the Trump administration. But the ones blocking progress were long time careerists.

Biden needs to clean house.


Groupthink.   Has many of the fingerprints.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: MadHatter500: I wonder how many people in quarantine were wondering "Aren't they going to farking test us to determine if we got it?"

I know I would be.

The CDC wouldn't even let them ask! Some serious career bureaucratic "let's not rock the boat" mentality there, and definitely not helped by the Trump administration. But the ones blocking progress were long time careerists.

Biden needs to clean house.


Remember that early on we had a test that didn't work, but was pushed (instead of the WHO developed PCR test) because it made a GOP campaign contributor happy.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: They had an anti-science moron telling them what to do?


TITCR.
When the political leadership communicates that they want to downplay the virus and has predetermined that it is not a threat, nobody wants to be responsible for allowing the experiments that might be embarrassing.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I made the mistake of reading the article, seems like it was because Trump Admin forbade them from doing the science.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

robodog: Oh boy, those scientists and their evil ethics boards that won't let them experiment on people who can't conscent, how unfortunate...


While I understand your point, the idea that a few blood tests and nasal swabs are a violation of someone's rights during a potential pandemic outbreak is probably being a bit overzealous, and ignores some other ethical concerns with regard to the protection and safety of everyone else.

This is also the same administration was perfectly OK with allowing full hysterectomies on migrant women who didn't even know why they were going into surgery, and we have a CBP that is allowed to do basically whatever-the-fark it wants to US citizens without repercussions in the name of 'national security' as long as it's within 100 miles of a border.

My intent isn't to justify the horrible things this administration did, but to merely suggest we should probably draw the line somewhere in between these two scenarios, instead of the random all-or-nothing system we currently have.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm going with intentional top down

Beastie Boys - Sabotage (Official Music Video)
Youtube z5rRZdiu1UE


/DNRTFA
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: I wonder how many people in quarantine were wondering "Aren't they going to farking test us to determine if we got it?"

I know I would be.


Precisely.

"Hang out somewhere for a month and have tests run on me  in case I'm infected with something that could spread all over?  No problem, a little inconvenience is a small price to pay as opposed to potentially killing hundreds* of people."

/* Prior to knowing that it would be hundreds of thousands.
 
swiss8018 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

robodog: Oh boy, those scientists and their evil ethics boards that won't let them experiment on people who can't conscent, how unfortunate...


But they had the opportunity to consent.  It appears to be an assumption by leadership that this consent wouldn't count as they were being "detained".  While a potential slippery slope, during the potential onset of a pandemic, big picture impact on society needs to come into the equation.  Also, it's not like they were going to do experimental treatments on them.  It's a freaking nasal swab and maybe some blood work.  As someone said earlier, a playbook would have been very handy here...
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: I'm going with intentional top down

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/z5rRZdiu​1UE]

/DNRTFA


When one of the guys in charge of it all says they absolutely *want* people to get it in order to create herd immunity; sabotage is the *only* reasonable explanation.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hmm, wonder why... https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/2​3/trump-​blames-rise-in-coronavirus-cases-on-te​sting-despite-signs-of-spread.html
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

swiss8018: robodog: Oh boy, those scientists and their evil ethics boards that won't let them experiment on people who can't conscent, how unfortunate...

But they had the opportunity to consent.  It appears to be an assumption by leadership that this consent wouldn't count as they were being "detained".  While a potential slippery slope, during the potential onset of a pandemic, big picture impact on society needs to come into the equation.  Also, it's not like they were going to do experimental treatments on them.  It's a freaking nasal swab and maybe some blood work.  As someone said earlier, a playbook would have been very handy here...


And this seemed ethical at the time.
https://www.nature.com/articles/d4158​6​-020-02494-z
What harm did a few cells do to her?  Oh, right.   It is now considered a tragedy of lack of consent.

People need to take a deep breath and remember this is Hindsight.  It's also a form of tunnel vision.  How many more similar scenarios were seen by Scientists?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"missed"? Did you mean ignored?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They did a poor job to cover their own assess because Covid-19 is EVALI.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Biden needs to clean house.


Drain the swamp, if you will.
 
swiss8018 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: swiss8018: robodog: Oh boy, those scientists and their evil ethics boards that won't let them experiment on people who can't conscent, how unfortunate...

But they had the opportunity to consent.  It appears to be an assumption by leadership that this consent wouldn't count as they were being "detained".  While a potential slippery slope, during the potential onset of a pandemic, big picture impact on society needs to come into the equation.  Also, it's not like they were going to do experimental treatments on them.  It's a freaking nasal swab and maybe some blood work.  As someone said earlier, a playbook would have been very handy here...

And this seemed ethical at the time.
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586​-020-02494-z
What harm did a few cells do to her?  Oh, right.   It is now considered a tragedy of lack of consent.

People need to take a deep breath and remember this is Hindsight.  It's also a form of tunnel vision.  How many more similar scenarios were seen by Scientists?


But they would have the opportunity to consent.  It was the assumption made by leadership that the consent wouldn't count due to the circumstances it is obtained.  While I agree hindsight is 20/20, there clearly was concern about this by at least some of the scientists involved.

Again, a playbook would be handy in a situation like this, including how to ensure consent is properly (legally) obtained from persons in quarantine and how to treat the data in an ethical way that protects privacy and human rights.
 
