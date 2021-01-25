 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Man with 4 DUI convictions didn't think his cunning plan all the way through   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Police said Fornari had a can of beer in the front pocket of his coat and there was a case of beer on the passenger seat of the car.

Hey, he was just being careful.  Wouldn't want to take your eyes off the road while reaching for another brew from the case.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A beer in pocket is worth two still in the case.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This wouldn't have happened if he had gotten 20 years for his first DUI, like he should have.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like this guy.

He gets himself a case of road beers and, when shiat pops off and he has to take it on the hoof, he grabs himself a foot chase beer.
 
steklo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
See, it stems from a childhood of bad mistakes and not thinking all the way through...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pennsyltucky?

*click*

Pennsyltucky.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only reason I even know Altoona exists is because that's where the big storm was supposed to go.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 I've got a defense for him, if he's interested. I'd need to know how far away his eyes are first and whether he's ever been to Bakersfield.

img.youtube.comView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only 4?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toejam
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know a guy who went to prison for 6 duis.  I find it hard to have sympathy for him. After a few you'd think you'd start using Uber or something.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Henry Earl, 64, has been arrested over 1,500 times
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: This wouldn't have happened if he had gotten 20 years for his first DUI, like he should have.


I would have been in jail for most of my important years, like the alcoholism didn't fark things up enough. Fark you. I hope your child becomes an alcoholic.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dothemath: I like this guy.

He gets himself a case of road beers and, when shiat pops off and he has to take it on the hoof, he grabs himself a foot chase beer.


and drunk at 9:30am. Guy is a professional drunk.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Normally, I'd say that civil forfeiture is anathema. But in this case, it's justified. Take his car. Crush it.  He's had four chances; time to make his life miserable.

Yes, I know alcoholism is a disease. But DUI isn't.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cryinoutloud: Sorelian's Ghost: This wouldn't have happened if he had gotten 20 years for his first DUI, like he should have.

I would have been in jail for most of my important years, like the alcoholism didn't fark things up enough. Fark you. I hope your child becomes an alcoholic.


So Fark you too, since apparently you think that your freedom is worth more than our lives? Not sure if twenty years for a first offense is appropriate, but if shorter prison sentences would accompany second offenses for DUI, and automatic license suspension for the first, people would probably avoid drinking and driving.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Pennsyltucky?

*click*

Pennsyltucky.


Aww... I bet on Wisconsin.

/<Insert Packers joke here>
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 537x970]

Henry Earl, 64, has been arrested over 1,500 times


Apparently never for smoking a joint or he'd be doing 25 to life.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: Madman drummers bummers: Pennsyltucky?

*click*

Pennsyltucky.

Aww... I bet on Wisconsin.

/<Insert Packers joke here>


To be fair, if the source logo hadn't been "CentralPA.com," Wisconsin would have been my first guess.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

proteus_b: cryinoutloud: Sorelian's Ghost: This wouldn't have happened if he had gotten 20 years for his first DUI, like he should have.

I would have been in jail for most of my important years, like the alcoholism didn't fark things up enough. Fark you. I hope your child becomes an alcoholic.

So Fark you too, since apparently you think that your freedom is worth more than our lives? Not sure if twenty years for a first offense is appropriate, but if shorter prison sentences would accompany second offenses for DUI, and automatic license suspension for the first, people would probably avoid drinking and driving.


You could just make dui interlocks mandatory on all vehicles for everyone, if safety is your true concern.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

proteus_b: cryinoutloud: Sorelian's Ghost: This wouldn't have happened if he had gotten 20 years for his first DUI, like he should have.

I would have been in jail for most of my important years, like the alcoholism didn't fark things up enough. Fark you. I hope your child becomes an alcoholic.

So Fark you too, since apparently you think that your freedom is worth more than our lives? Not sure if twenty years for a first offense is appropriate, but if shorter prison sentences would accompany second offenses for DUI, and automatic license suspension for the first, people would probably avoid drinking and driving.


At a certain point nothing will deter them from a DUI, so society has to decide if jailing them is worth what it costs.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Sorelian's Ghost: This wouldn't have happened if he had gotten 20 years for his first DUI, like he should have.

I would have been in jail for most of my important years, like the alcoholism didn't fark things up enough. Fark you. I hope your child becomes an alcoholic.


Best friend killed by a drunk driver--Fark right off.
 
