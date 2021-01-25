 Skip to content
(KRCG New Bloomfield)   Fire department name checks out   (krcgtv.com)
9
•       •       •

Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Debbie Williams who has been battling COVID-19 in a Facebook post


great, now covid has turned into an online troll too...
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Heh... well played, subby.
 
Luciferian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Online prayers? Yes, that'll definitely help.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Luciferian: Online prayers? Yes, that'll definitely help.


It would if we hadn't axed bet neutrality. Now the tubes are getting clogged up and those prayers are going to the wrong address! Now how are they going to get better?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait a minute. I DID pray, and she's still sick!! What tomfoolery is this???
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe they should talk to the animals to find a treatment.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now that's just mean.

well done.
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Stay classy, Fark.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

