(Al Jazeera)   Pirates kill one, kidnap 15, walk three, and slip by the Yankees   (aljazeera.com) divider line
EvilEgg
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good news for global warming
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yarr

Make them walk the plank
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The idea of these giant cargo ships being captured by pirates in tiny little speedboats has always baffled me. It seems like it would be so easy to fend off attackers with a single gun.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think Like A Pirate - From Down Periscope
Youtube fNaQS3vDQc4


"I want a man with a tattoo on his dick!"
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interleague play ruined the series, subby!
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Harrison's Pirate Song Rutland Weekend Television
Youtube _ACyZIXkHq0
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
W.A. Mozart - Requiem in D minor KV 626 - H. von Karajan - Berlin Philarmonic Orchestra
Youtube AZfZnbTgY4E
 
northgrave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA
"The Gulf of Guinea - off the coasts of Nigeria, Guinea, Togo, Benin and Cameroon - is the most dangerous sea in the world because of piracy, according to the International Maritime Bureau "

Looks like the western conference is giving the eastern conference a run for it's money, but the east's Aden division is looking to have a bounce back year next season.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The idea of these giant cargo ships being captured by pirates in tiny little speedboats has always baffled me. It seems like it would be so easy to fend off attackers with a single gun.


The legality of having armed members on the ship has always been a factor. Some companies go out of their way to hire PMCs to provide armed guards, but insurers pretty much refuse to insure vessels that have armed crew onboard. https://www.reuters.com/arti​cle/us-mid​east-iran-tanker-security/merchant-shi​ps-urged-to-avoid-using-private-armed-​teams-in-mideast-gulf-idUSKCN1U722W
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: The Dog Ate My Homework: The idea of these giant cargo ships being captured by pirates in tiny little speedboats has always baffled me. It seems like it would be so easy to fend off attackers with a single gun.

The legality of having armed members on the ship has always been a factor. Some companies go out of their way to hire PMCs to provide armed guards, but insurers pretty much refuse to insure vessels that have armed crew onboard. https://www.reuters.com/artic​le/us-mideast-iran-tanker-security/mer​chant-ships-urged-to-avoid-using-priva​te-armed-teams-in-mideast-gulf-idUSKCN​1U722W


Also, these "giant cargo ships" are pretty much automated, and have no more than a skeleton crew. Five guys with AK47s can easily overpower 20 unarmed guys where half are just laborers who have no reason to fight back.

In cases where there have been armed crew, or PMCs onboarding, the pirates are repelled in short order.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

northgrave: FTA
"The Gulf of Guinea - off the coasts of Nigeria, Guinea, Togo, Benin and Cameroon - is the most dangerous sea in the world because of piracy, according to the International Maritime Bureau "

Looks like the western conference is giving the eastern conference a run for it's money, but the east's Aden division is looking to have a bounce back year next season.


It's been a growing problem and why Ghana has invested in its navy and got a Millennium award to install transponder tracking so they go check out boats not broadcasting one and pickup on one's that suddenly go out.
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this world events or an unusually deadly baseball game?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The idea of these giant cargo ships being captured by pirates in tiny little speedboats has always baffled me. It seems like it would be so easy to fend off attackers with a single gun.


It is. These men aren't trained. They're running doped up with AKs. I have friends who use to crew super yachts. They would pick up private security teams on certain routes. Always ex US and British military. They only had to fire a few "warning" shots and that was enough to get them to move on to a better target. Apparently some of it isn't entirely legal, and it's not the kind of thing you read about, but you're talking about people with a billion plus in the bank and their staff, not corporations who don't care about a few Filipino sailors, and it's easier to pay off some shiatty countries gov than it is dealing with getting captured by pirates.

That would be a fun time, Barret 50 on deck trying to make a shot at sea.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Found some victims.
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Wiggles-Captain Feathersword
Youtube W0a9FtYhuAw
 
Hankie Fest
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I can count on one hand the number of headlines I've upvoted, but this is one of them.
 
