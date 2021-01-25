 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   "Butter Jesus" wins at the PA Farm Show   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
is that kosher?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You're always a winner with Butter Jesus.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Salvation sold separately.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the cracker is his flesh and the wine is his blood, I don't want to know what the butter is.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butter thread? Bet someone gets salty.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is "butter Jesus" Future Farmer's shorthand for Last Tango in Paris. "After homecoming,I told Bobby he could butter Jesus if he was careful."
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Big Butter Jesus!!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/King_of​_​Kings_(statue)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they have a statue of Mary Margerine?  Was there a keto-friendlier Gheesus?
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rock me, rock me, rock me Butter Jesus
He died for our sins, you gotta believe us
Rock me, rock me, rock me Butter Jesus
All night long
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most baffling part of any state or county fair. I have never been able to figure out why this is even a thing.

Granted, I've also never spent much time or mental energy on it as it doesn't affect me in the slightest and rock on with yo' bad self if that's your thing.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Butter. Jesus!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For God loved the world so much that he gave his one and only Stick of Butter, so that everyone who believes in him will not be famished but have eternal fat.
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: The Big Butter Jesus!!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/King_of_​Kings_(statue)

[Fark user image 850x446]


There's even a song!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Mf2u​9​VWAhM
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's apparently that time of year again, when I express my shock and dismay that larger butter sculptures are made by spreading butter over wire frames.  This flies in the face of what Michelangelo said.

Every block of butter has a statue inside it and it is the task of the sculptor to discover it. I saw the angel in the butter and carved until I set him free.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butter Jesus' final act on earth is hopping into a hot pan.

For the good of everyone.

With some garlic and shrimp.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats cheating. Who's going to vote against Jesus.
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad it wasn't Butter Emails.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OmnomnomCookies: Did they have a statue of Mary Margerine?  Was there a keto-friendlier Gheesus?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UngaBeat: I'm glad it wasn't Butter Emails.


I came here for Buttery Males.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What about butter face?
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nice job not having a locally hosted picture of said sculpture on your 'news' site.

Fourth estate, get your shairt together.
 
Brofar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butter emails!
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking for a good movie?
Butter TRAILER (2012) Jennifer Garner Movie HD
Youtube cnwq-SwDXYw
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 433x577]

What about butter face?


I could see past that.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: The Big Butter Jesus!!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/King_of_​Kings_(statue)

[Fark user image image 850x446]


The creepiest part of that whole thing was they left Jesus' blackened skeleton there for months.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember going to a farm show one summer when I was working at a Girl Scout Camp in Butler County. These two 20-somethings running a stand gave me a free blooming onion after I wrote their sign listing foodstuffs and prices since they were both illiterate. Pleasant people, nonetheless. The demolition derby was also amusing.
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I almost forgot it was Farm Show time of year again. I will miss the milkshakes & potato donuts; I will not miss the traffic jams & the annual assault to my immune system.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 433x577]

What about butter face?

I could see past that.


Fark user imageView Full Size


How about her challenger?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UngaBeat: I'm glad it wasn't Butter Emails.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: Looking for a good movie? [Butter]


Not a Garner fan but that was a seriously weird movie kind of up my alley. Would watch again
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish John Prine was still alive to write a song about Butter Jesus.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And is there a term for the butter face dudes?
 
Mabman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A block of butter fashioned into the shape of a lamb is actually a traditional component of a standard Ukrainian Orthodox/Catholic Easter basket. The basket is taken to church and blessed by the priest or bishop on Easter Sunday, and the contents of the basket are consumed for lunch after church (it also includes meats, special bread, horseradish, and usually cottage cheese/fresh cheese of some kind).

Jesus is portrayed as the Lamb of God in the Bible, hence the symbolism. Easter Sunday marks the end of the Lenten fast, where butter and dairy products in general are not to be consumed in Eastern church traditions - so, including butter in the basket also references the feast that is now allowed post Lent. The rest of the Nativity scene in butter form, though - not so much.

So, it's not completely wacky for butter to be used this way, but it is a bit weird on the whole.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate Jesus Butter, you try to slice off a pat and  water runs out of it.  Yuck.
 
abbarach
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

humanshrapnel: Wanderlusting: The Big Butter Jesus!!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/King_of_​Kings_(statue)

[Fark user image 850x446]

There's even a song!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Mf2u9​VWAhM


Big butter Jesus
Sweet cream Jesus
O country-fresh Jesus
Unsalted Jesus
O promise Jesus
Imperial Jesus
Can't believe it's not Jesus
Oleo Lord
 
quasimike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I can't believe its not Buddha!
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And we all know who was part of the winning team LAST year! Need to bring those little leopards back into the fold!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm entering next year's Spam-off with my bust of Spamela Anderson.
 
icon0fs1n [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Wanderlusting: The Big Butter Jesus!!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/King_of_​Kings_(statue)

[Fark user image image 850x446]

The creepiest part of that whole thing was they left Jesus' blackened skeleton there for months.


That's when it earned the moniker "terminator jesus"...
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Big Butter Jesus (is Toast!) - Heywood Banks
Youtube 6Mf2u9VWAhM
 
