(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Two women arrested for impersonating law enforcement, livestreaming fake traffic stop
    28-year-old Jymieka McDowell, 39-year-old Ryshawnna Poole  
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's "Two" subby. Any single-digit number should be written out, especially if it's the beginning of a sentence.

/Former newspaper editor
//Sports editor, anyway
///College newspaper for a 1AA school
//I tried to spell the f word in drop caps on the main page, but was never successful
/it was one of the greatest jobs I ever had - $4.50/hr tax free, suckas!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, next time I'm in that area, if I get pulled over at night, I'm gonna turn on the 4-ways and my interior lights and slow down until I can get to a well-lit area with people around. And call 911 hands-free to try to verify it's a cop.

If it's an actual cop, they'll have backup in a hurry.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they pull over an actual cop for a bonus?
 
soupafi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
CarnySaur
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: It's "Two" subby. Any single-digit number should be written out, especially if it's the beginning of a sentence.

/Former newspaper editor
//Sports editor, anyway
///College newspaper for a 1AA school
//I tried to spell the f word in drop caps on the main page, but was never successful
/it was one of the greatest jobs I ever had - $4.50/hr tax free, suckas!


olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: It's "Two" subby. Any single-digit number should be written out, especially if it's the beginning of a sentence.

/Former newspaper editor
//Sports editor, anyway
///College newspaper for a 1AA school
//I tried to spell the f word in drop caps on the main page, but was never successful
/it was one of the greatest jobs I ever had - $4.50/hr tax free, suckas!


2edgEfourM3
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think you can just look at the name of the news source and figure out the state.
 
steklo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There's a ton of Youtube videos of police impersonators being arrested and whatnot. I especially like the bits where the real cop says; So you wanna be a cop huh? Fine, let's show you the jail first"
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: I think you can just look at the name of the news source and figure out the state.


waffles..... hmmm NYS?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you ever suspect if someone is pulling you over that you feel isn't a law enforcement officer, call 911 to validate the traffic stop.

Yeah. Go ahead. Reach for a cell phone in the middle of a traffic stop, and you'll be automatically entered into the "How Many Bullets Did Your Cell Phone Stop?" pool at the local ME's office.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We see these stories from time to time and it's so bizarre to me. Why would you do this? Are they just bored?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Sarasota Police officers were able to make contact with McDowell, who was the driver, and Poole, who was a passenger. They are currently at the Sarasota County Jail on unrelated charges in addition to the charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer and false imprisonment"

What treasures these two seem to be.
 
mmojo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Were they Army Rangers? Did they jump in Faluja? Convicted sex offenders wearing a fake police uniform and carrying a toy gun?

Serial Police Impersonator Investigated by Tampa Police
Youtube S98nt_NrtnM
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: We see these stories from time to time and it's so bizarre to me. Why would you do this? Are they just bored?


Power. From the sound of it, they were terrorizing the people in the car. That would be like a drug to someone with zero power or authority in their actual life.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Tiktok generation or is the Facebag generation?
Cellphones are a cop's best friend.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTA: Police say McDowell and Poole can be heard saying, "driver, exit the vehicle," "put your *******
hands up driver," "I need everyone to exit the ******* car," "do not make a move," "Black lives don't ******* matter," and "anybody move and I will shoot."

Police Porn Is Never Polite
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mmojo: Were they Army Rangers? Did they jump in Faluja? Convicted sex offenders wearing a fake police uniform and carrying a toy gun?

Serial Police Impersonator Investigated by Tampa Police

[YouTube video: Serial Police Impersonator Investigated by Tampa Police]


The guy is the farkin worst..
 
steklo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: We see these stories from time to time and it's so bizarre to me. Why would you do this?


Some people like the power behind being a fake cop. Some do it to get money, drugs, or far more worse things. I don't know about this case though because there were two of them in on the scam.

I watch the ones on Youtube being arrested and the last one I saw was an old white man pretending he was a Federal Agent of some sort. He pulled over a real cop (going home from his shift) Before you knew it 4 other cops showed up. "So if I call your supervisor, he'll explain you're on an undercover mission and you pulled over a motorist?"

Oh I love it when the fake one's start to cry. "Please, don't arrest me"

uh huh.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mmojo: Were they Army Rangers? Did they jump in Faluja? Convicted sex offenders wearing a fake police uniform and carrying a toy gun?

Serial Police Impersonator Investigated by Tampa Police

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/S98nt_Nr​tnM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


They've got a hundred videos of that shiatbag. The best are his court appearances.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: I think you can just look at the name of the news source and figure out the state.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: abhorrent1: We see these stories from time to time and it's so bizarre to me. Why would you do this? Are they just bored?

Power. From the sound of it, they were terrorizing the people in the car. That would be like a drug to someone with zero power or authority in their actual life.


They really should have just found themselves a twitter mob to join like normal people.
 
phenn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

flamesfan: Cellphones are a cop's best friend.


And, worst enemy, oddly enough.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh yes, the ol Mitt Romney.

Wouldn't recommend trying it if you're not white and from a wealthy family.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was sitting right next to this car at a stop light last night about 3 miles from where this happened. Typical for around here, older ford crown vic, or similar, with the spotlight still attached after being sold at auction. All you need are flashing lights, a siren, and a gullable person that doesn't realise that police departments around here don't use old cars!
 
mmojo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: mmojo: Were they Army Rangers? Did they jump in Faluja? Convicted sex offenders wearing a fake police uniform and carrying a toy gun?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/S98nt_Nr​tnM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

They've got a hundred videos of that shiatbag. The best are his court appearances.


I am ashamed to say I have seen them all. And there is new content all the time. My favorites are his own body cam videos. Who the fark provides a prosecutor hours and hours of footage showing themselves committing felony after felony? fark Tiger King. This guy is the real delusional legend.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why would you want to impersonate a cop, was the costume store all out of ghost costumes with pointed hoods?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: It's "Two" subby. Any single-digit number should be written out, especially if it's the beginning of a sentence.

/Former newspaper editor
//Sports editor, anyway
///College newspaper for a 1AA school
//I tried to spell the f word in drop caps on the main page, but was never successful
/it was one of the greatest jobs I ever had - $4.50/hr tax free, suckas!


2legit
2quit
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Law enforcement's Silk and Diamond.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

special20: Uncle Eazy: It's "Two" subby. Any single-digit number should be written out, especially if it's the beginning of a sentence.

/Former newspaper editor
//Sports editor, anyway
///College newspaper for a 1AA school
//I tried to spell the f word in drop caps on the main page, but was never successful
/it was one of the greatest jobs I ever had - $4.50/hr tax free, suckas!

2legit
2quit


2 girls 1 cup
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
DEFUND THE FAKE POLICE!
 
