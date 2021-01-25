 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gloucestershire Live)   Wiltshire police are asking owners of light aircraft to check & see if they are missing a door   (gloucestershirelive.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Strange, M4 motorway, Swindon, door of an aircraft, pictures of the large door, South West England, Wing, Aircraft, small aircraft  
•       •       •

269 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2021 at 3:46 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's some tall window. Helicopter?

And probably fell off a junk truck.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they should be looking for a lighter aircraft
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/seems relevant
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No doors on my aircraft, so it isn't me.

/see profile
 
chewd
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: That's some tall window. Helicopter?

And probably fell off a junk truck.


Low-wing aircraft doors are like that... theyre all window.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: That's some tall window. Helicopter?

And probably fell off a junk truck.


non-pressurized aircraft have big windows
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You'd think that they might notice it missing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When I was learning to fly the best instructor I ever had (Dave Lowe) would clamp down on the yoke and rudder and make me fly the 152 with the doors and elevator trim tab. He was a madman, I would always have to make shiat up to enter in my log because modified hammerhead box canyons at 300' and subsequent downwind landings were frowned upon but goddamn if he didn't teach me to quit being afraid of the aircraft and wear it like second skin.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MBooda: No doors on my aircraft, so it isn't me.

/see profile


At least you have a floor.
 
nytmare
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DOOR
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: edmo: That's some tall window. Helicopter?

And probably fell off a junk truck.

non-pressurized aircraft have big windows


I'm still looking for a pciture match.

Still think it fell off a vehicle -- it's filthy.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We couldn't find the highway, so we had to take this thing called the "M4."
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.