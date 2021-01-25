 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(London Evening Standard)   Irish off the hook after global survey finds the English and Scots get drunk most often   (standard.co.uk) divider line
29
    More: Interesting, Emergency medical services, Debut albums, per cent, mental faculties, dangerous levels, medical treatment, The Point, Medicine  
•       •       •

244 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2021 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wisconsin demands a recount!

/I know they aren't a country, but do you want to explain that to them when they've been drinking?
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
have they not heard of the Finns!
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Global Drugs Survey (GDS) for 2020 placed England and Scotland at the top of its international league table of how often people get so drunk that they slur their speech and lose their balance.

I see how the Irish "lost". They're better drunks and the speech is lilting to start with
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zenith: have they not heard of the Finns!


Or the Swedes on holiday.

And of course, the AA is a wrecker service for your car crash.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well of course.  The Irish have Ciara on their side.

Irish People Try The World's Strongest Absinthe (80%, 160 Proof)
Youtube A6kdEFSFGaU
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're in Europe and you hear drunken yelling, it's a group of Brits.  Always.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irish People Try The World's Strongest Alcohol (95%, 190 Proof)
Youtube nPg8x6PxWA8
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We do hold our liquor better
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only seven per cent of English and Scottish participants reported not having been drunk at all in the past 12 months.

I don't doubt that people in those countries are heavy hitters, but 7% didn't get drunk?  People I hang out with are drinkers' drinkers, and I would say well more than 7% of the people I know don't get drunk or even drink at all.  A lot of people only have one a day or one a year on a holiday, devout Muslims abstain, and a good amount of people don't drink because of health reasons.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: If you're in Europe and you hear drunken yelling, it's a group of Brits.  Always.


Then you hear "EATING IS CHEATING!!" being shouted and look around expecting to see a group of collage around young men on a spring break equivalent, but instead it's a group of 50+ year old dudes getting shiatfaced, on beers they've spiked with spirits, on a Tuesday night, during a "quick pint after work" gone awry.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The challenge is making people realise drinking a bit less does not make you boring. In fact, you'll probably have a better night. It's like as a country we need to leave our adolescence behind."

Fark off. I don't drink to make myself more interesting. I drink to make other people more interesting.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: If you're in Europe and you hear drunken yelling, it's a group of Brits.  Always.


Brits are just Americans with crappier teeth.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've lived in the UK and Ireland, the drinking culture is very different. The Irish drink to bond and have fun with the odd fight breaking out. In the UK, especially Scotland, they drink to get into fights and get falling down drunk.

Generalization? Sure. Obviously there are exceptions. But I have never seen the amount of drunken violence I saw in the UK anywhere else in the world.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Wisconsin demands a recount!

/I know they aren't a country, but do you want to explain that to them when they've been drinking?


Really. Its ok. We're professionals. No need to count.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Zenith: have they not heard of the Finns!


If you stay drunk for weeks, you GET drunk less often.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
GDS2020 defined being drunk as "having drunk so much that your physical and mental faculties are impaired to the point where your balance / speech was affected, you were unable to focus clearly on things  and that your conversation and behaviours were very obviously different to people who know you".


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Zenith: have they not heard of the Finns!

If you stay drunk for weeks, you GET drunk less often.


Finland, how many times a year do you get drunk?

Once.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As a person of Scottish and German descent w/ a Scottish last name, that was born and raised in the Midwest I'm getting a kick...

/functional drunk
//come on, I grew up in Ohio, you would be too.
///Beer sounds good, why am I at work?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: In the UK, especially Scotland, they drink to get into fights and get falling down drunk.


There was a Scottish tourist who visited my local Tel Aviv hangout in 2019. The bartender told me he drank 16 pints every night he was there.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A drunk Irishman is a hell of a lot funnier than a drunk Englishman.  Scots are a tie.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: Well of course.  The Irish have Ciara on their side.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/A6kdEFSF​GaU]


Seriously. That woman's alcohol tolerance is insane
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: Well of course.  The Irish have Ciara on their side.

[YouTube video: Irish People Try The World's Strongest Absinthe (80%, 160 Proof)]


Ciara and I have a lot in common.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Czechs heard asking "what is get?"
 
Petey4335
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: As a person of Scottish and German descent w/ a Scottish last name, that was born and raised in the Midwest I'm getting a kick...

/functional drunk
//come on, I grew up in Ohio, you would be too.
///Beer sounds good, why am I at work?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If this is the best Fark can do for Rabbie Burns Night, pitting the Scots and English against the Irish, it's a sad time.  Have the mods been replaced by Google Ads?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: I've lived in the UK and Ireland, the drinking culture is very different. The Irish drink to bond and have fun with the odd fight breaking out. In the UK, especially Scotland, they drink to get into fights and get falling down drunk.

Generalization? Sure. Obviously there are exceptions. But I have never seen the amount of drunken violence I saw in the UK anywhere else in the world.


I've heard that about the Irish as well.  They drink beers that are a little lower in alcohol and make a night out of it without getting fitshaced.  Not all of them, but that is the tradition.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.