(The Scottish Sun)   Scientists: Cats and dogs worldwide may need to get Covid vaccine to curb the spread of the virus, especially if they're living together with humans   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
26
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My cat has a coronavirus.  He's supposed to get lysine treats every day.

They taste horrible.
 
wantingout
‘’ 2 hours ago  
sure thing boss!
 
steklo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My cat is convinced COVID is a hoax.
 
LL316
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good God, hurry up then.  I'd rather not be risking my life to foster and it's not like I'm going to stop.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We have the vid right now, but the cats all seem fine so far. We tried isolating them and that,uh, was a shiatshow.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I didn't know that canines are susceptible to the Rona.  Are dogs getting it?
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not clicking a Sun link. I may start doubting the actual existence of my cats.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 1 hour ago  

J_Kushner: I didn't know that canines are susceptible to the Rona.  Are dogs getting it?


It looks like it in that there have been a number of cases of canines in homes with infected humans also having a respiratory ailment.  But it also appears to have no obvious long term effects and there is no evidence so far of canine -> human transmission and so it appears to have been filed under "something to study in the future but right now we've got more important things to worry about."
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: My cat has a coronavirus.  He's supposed to get lysine treats every day.

They taste horrible.


You should probably stop giving the treats several days before preparation.  That might improve the taste. Or maybe try a dry rub.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess this is the mass hysteria Bill Murray tried to warn us about.
 
Snooza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfizer and Moderna nod approvingly
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 400x793]


Another innocent feline punished for Antifa's actions.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, but as long as people are having to wait for a vaccine, no pet should be receiving one. If that means sending them to live on a farm upstate, then so be it.
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, you don't need to vaccinate your pets.

If there was an actual risk from your pets, rich people would already be murdering them. The media was just telling us last week that kennel populations are at an all time low.

People believe all sorts of crazy shiart. If they actually believed dogs and cats were virus transmitters, we'd be hearing about it. This is just misplaced concern from white people. See: gwyneth paltrow's cooz candle.
 
hi13760
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Great!  One more thing my vet is gonna try to guilt trip into purchasing
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Diogenes: My cat has a coronavirus.  He's supposed to get lysine treats every day.

They taste horrible.


We give our outdoor cats Lysine gel mixed into their dry food from time to time.  It's Maple flavor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
impantsless [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA: Cock van Oosterhout, professor of evolutionary genetics at UEA, said dogs and cats can contract coronavirus - but that there are no known cases of them carrying it on to humans.

Who names their child Cock?
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Diogenes: My cat has a coronavirus.  He's supposed to get lysine treats every day.

They taste horrible.


After being exposed to (feline) CV
I'm curious what effect that might have on  your immune response to COVID.

My tomcat was filthy in both a moral & physical sense.  By being his human, I'm counting that he primed my immune system to be ready for anything.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: Diogenes: My cat has a coronavirus.  He's supposed to get lysine treats every day.

They taste horrible.

We give our outdoor cats Lysine gel mixed into their dry food from time to time.  It's Maple flavor.


You fools! We put that contingency in place in case they ever got off the island!
 
thy crotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Diogenes: My cat has a coronavirus.  He's supposed to get lysine treats every day.

They taste horrible.


then don't eat them
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cfreak: I'm not clicking a Sun link. I may start doubting the actual existence of my cats.


Yeah just reading the headline I question the existence of cats, dogs, COVID and scientists.... great....
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've been thinking about that since the mink culls.   What would happen if our pets could spread it?   How would people react?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: I didn't know that canines are susceptible to the Rona.  Are dogs getting it?


Yes.  Some are having to be put down because it just doesn't go away.  Others seem to recover, so far.
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/just like "2 weeks to flatten the curve"
//or "once cases go down"
///or "once the vaccine arrives"
////or "until we determine if the vaccine works on new strains"
//or "until we reach 70% vaccinated"
//or "make that 90% vaccinated"
//or.....until never, since the restrictions are the point.
 
