(The Hill)   New Zealand sees undefined percent increase in community-spread COVID cases   (thehill.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Authorities said they think the woman contracted the more contagious strain from a fellow person at the isolation facility.

They need to rename the facility.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Authorities said they think the woman contracted the more contagious strain from a fellow person at the isolation facility.

They need to rename the facility.


Fellow person?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Authorities said they think the woman contracted the more contagious strain from a fellow person at the isolation facility.

They need to rename the facility.


Internment camp?
 
phoenix352 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that a single case in New Zealand grabs global headlines.

Meanwhile here in the good old US of A....
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phoenix352: I love that a single case in New Zealand grabs global headlines.

Meanwhile here in the good old US of A....


It just proves that strict lockdowns don't work and that the USA is doing everything right.
 
mamoru
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phoenix352: I love that a single case in New Zealand grabs global headlines.

Meanwhile here in the good old US of A....


Well, if we ever make it down to having only a single new case, rather than thousands daily, I'm sure it will also grab global headlines. :p
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phoenix352: I love that a single case in New Zealand grabs global headlines.

Meanwhile here in the good old US of A....


For real. "Fail" tag? Is subby farking high?
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: ZAZ: Authorities said they think the woman contracted the more contagious strain from a fellow person at the isolation facility.

They need to rename the facility.

Internment camp?


Infection facilitation camp.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phoenix352: I love that a single case in New Zealand grabs global headlines.

Meanwhile here in the good old US of A....


If you take into account population density and geographic distribution, time zone, extraneous use of u's, and direction of toilet swirling, we have more sheep per cubic furlong than they do.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: phoenix352: I love that a single case in New Zealand grabs global headlines.

Meanwhile here in the good old US of A....

It just proves that strict lockdowns don't work and that the USA is doing everything right.


The sad part is some people aren't being sarcastic when they make comments like this.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lock her up?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South island still good. Those north island fools!
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: ZAZ: Authorities said they think the woman contracted the more contagious strain from a fellow person at the isolation facility.

They need to rename the facility.

Fellow person?


A particular individual?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GalFisk
ZAZ: Authorities said they think the woman contracted the more contagious strain from a fellow person at the isolation facility.

They need to rename the facility.

Internment camp?

Infection facilitation camp.

Covid-i-miniums
 
palelizard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

phoenix352: I love that a single case in New Zealand grabs global headlines.

Meanwhile here in the good old US of A....


Our statesmen deal in blood and lies
One hundred million stifled cries
One hundred million wasted lives already gone before
So march or die, march or die
The stench of death is in the sky
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: ZAZ: Authorities said they think the woman contracted the more contagious strain from a fellow person at the isolation facility.

They need to rename the facility.

Fellow person?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abacus9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bandito King: phoenix352: I love that a single case in New Zealand grabs global headlines.

Meanwhile here in the good old US of A....

For real. "Fail" tag? Is subby farking high?


I think it's in context with the headline, which is pretty good.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Screw you New Zealand you're just rubbing it in our face now. This is just like one of your friends complaining that their expensive car is in the shop, or they injured themselves having sex with those college gymnast twins.  We get it ok, your govt kicked covids ass while ours was golfing & plotting civil war II. Bunch of sheep shagging hobbittses.

/ not really, please don't stop emailing me immigration New Zealand
// one day I'll have enough cash or you'll need my particular skill set
///toru
 
