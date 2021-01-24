 Skip to content
 
Today's special at the restaurant: gas leak. FARK: From illegal hook up to another gas line because the city shut the restaurant's gas off for repeatedly breaking COVID guidelines. Glad they don't have smoking sections in California anymore
31
    Scary, shot  
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
SMH.

Another case of over regulation killing small businesses.

It's their right as Americans to explode!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Not sure if

Fark user imageView Full Size


or

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Losing your business license is one heck of a way to show the local government who's boss.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: Losing your business license is one heck of a way to show the local government who's boss.


Or a fast track to ending up on the Fox News/right wing talk circuit.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The business version of, "Look what you made me do!"
 
vikingfan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2015, a building in Greenwich Village tapped the gas line in similar fashion.
It didn't end well.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last year I lived in a cabin at a "Hip Camp" run by an old hippie.
I moved to the mountains the minute I heard "pandemic" and "lock-down".

The gas stove I had to use was "Harvest Gold", which was last manufactured in 1974.

Second-degree burns convinced my landlord to update.

Propane is NOT something to fark around with.

Hank Hill is correct.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: The business version of, "Look what you made me do!"


Yeah, I wouldn't be surprised if that was the exact mindset. If they shut off the gas, they're responsible for anyone I kill from the resulting gas leak when I try to get it illegally.

Some people just don't like being told "no".
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can guess where they got the idea.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think prohibition would have given the government some insight on how well non-essential businesses would adapt. It's almost like Americans refuse to accept poverty even under pressure from government and biological forces.

/the restaurant needs to adapt to take-out/delivery only. The govt. needs to chill tf out and guide businesses on how to stay open safely.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small government business owners: Why are you regulating my business?? We believe in personal responsibility, we will do things safely without needing your expensive, job killing "regulations"

Also small government business owners: they shut out gas off for failing to comply with health orders, well I'll show them! hey frank, do you smell gas?
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: You'd think prohibition would have given the government some insight on how well non-essential businesses would adapt. It's almost like Americans refuse to accept poverty even under pressure from government and biological forces.

/the restaurant needs to adapt to take-out/delivery only. The govt. needs to chill tf out and guide businesses on how to stay open safely.


Soo what you're saying is that both sides are bad?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: Grand_Moff_Joseph: Losing your business license is one heck of a way to show the local government who's boss.

Or a fast track to ending up on the Fox News/right wing talk circuit.


Just wants to retire on that sweet GoFundMe cheddar.
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fools. Gas kills the 'rona. She was trying to open safely.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: You'd think prohibition would have given the government some insight on how well non-essential businesses would adapt. It's almost like Americans refuse to accept poverty even under pressure from government and biological forces.


Excuse me but I do believe that prohibition specifically targeted the most essential businesses.
 
anuran
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

tuxq: You'd think prohibition would have given the government some insight on how well non-essential businesses would adapt. It's almost like Americans refuse to accept poverty even under pressure from government and biological forces.

/the restaurant needs to adapt to take-out/delivery only. The govt. needs to chill tf out and guide businesses on how to stay open safely.


They already know how-to sell take out and deliver. The government needs to keep lifting licenses and start throwing the owners in jail until they do take the plague seriously
 
pueblonative
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: jtown: The business version of, "Look what you made me do!"

Yeah, I wouldn't be surprised if that was the exact mindset. If they shut off the gas, they're responsible for anyone I kill from the resulting gas leak when I try to get it illegally.

Some people just don't like being told "no".


Aka Republicans (in more than one sense)
 
steklo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


California Smoking section
 
buravirgil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

tuxq: You'd think prohibition would have given the government some insight on how well non-essential businesses would adapt. It's almost like Americans refuse to accept poverty even under pressure from government and biological forces.

/the restaurant needs to adapt to take-out/delivery only. The govt. needs to chill tf out and guide businesses on how to stay open safely.


You're already catching hell for a flippant and lazy comment, so I'll pile on.

QUOTE: You'd think?
Would I? Beginning a sentence this way is laughable, let alone an argument in which...

QUOTE: ...the government...
Is not a rational entity with accumulated knowledge. It's more like a circus that goes on the road and this isn't true of any particular kind of government, but all of them, except for very small populations compared to an average.

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Excuse me but I do believe that prohibition specifically targeted the most essential businesses.

Ken Burns' Prohibition is the best (bouncy) music; The Vietnam War is the best soundtrack (Trent Reznor and YoYo Ma).
 
pueblonative
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

tuxq: You'd think prohibition would have given the government some insight on how well non-essential businesses would adapt. It's almost like Americans refuse to accept poverty even under pressure from government and biological forces.


Oh go pound it up your ass. This restaurant owner was given plenty of opportunities to comply. Not only did he not do it, he actively tried to bypass court orders and damn near caused a fire or worse.  This is not resisting poverty; this is an entitled asshole who needs to be banned from owning a lemonade stand, let alone a restaurant.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 780x520]

California Smoking section


csb

When Vancouver first banned smoking in bars they had these phone booth like rooms that you could go smoke in.

Was really strange because the light would come on when you entered and everyone would stare at you (even if involuntary) so most of us opted to just go outside.

Don't smoke tobacco anymore so don't care.

/csb
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Grand_Moff_Joseph: Losing your business license is one heck of a way to show the local government who's boss.

Or a fast track to ending up on the Fox News/right wing talk circuit.


This - f**king Elex Michealson will be sucking these moron's dicks on Channel 11 within a week.
Presenting that "fair and balanced" "other side of the story".
 
alitaki
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

vikingfan: In 2015, a building in Greenwich Village tapped the gas line in similar fashion.
It didn't end well.


My wife worked the litigation on that case. It was not pretty.
 
drxym
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As bad as lock down may be on a business, racking up an impressive number of citations and possibly criminal charges on top surely isn't going to help.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 780x520]

California Smoking section


Fark user imageView Full Size


Back in the day, I worked at a university around the time the state banned smoking in the workplace.  Being a university, there was plenty of open space where smokers could go and get paid not to work.  But, when it rained, there were very few covered areas that were far enough from entrances to legally smoke.  Our building had a wall of windows with a slight overhang that provided just enough space to stand against the glass and stay mostly dry.  My boss called it the fish bowl.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

drxym: As bad as lock down may be on a business, racking up an impressive number of citations and possibly criminal charges on top surely isn't going to help.



Dollars to donuts these guys have been cheating on sales taxes.  They're used to getting away with it, and didn't think this would be any different.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: Last year I lived in a cabin at a "Hip Camp" run by an old hippie.
I moved to the mountains the minute I heard "pandemic" and "lock-down".

The gas stove I had to use was "Harvest Gold", which was last manufactured in 1974.

Second-degree burns convinced my landlord to update.

Propane is NOT something to fark around with.

Hank Hill is correct.


I tell ya h'what.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: drxym: As bad as lock down may be on a business, racking up an impressive number of citations and possibly criminal charges on top surely isn't going to help.


Dollars to donuts these guys have been cheating on sales taxes.  They're used to getting away with it, and didn't think this would be any different.


Well that's a bold assumption. Maybe they are just paying rent on a large dining space and were being utterly ruined by takeout only? If the government shuts everything down and won't let you work they need to provide financial support. End of story.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tuxq: You'd think prohibition would have given the government some insight on how well non-essential businesses would adapt. It's almost like Americans refuse to accept poverty even under pressure from government and biological forces.

/the restaurant needs to adapt to take-out/delivery only. The govt. needs to chill tf out and guide businesses on how to stay open safely.


prohibition? you know what else a lot of government people didn't learn from about 100 years ago?
 
