(KIRO-7 Seattle)   😲 😲 💩 💩   (kiro7.com) divider line
29
•       •       •

2488 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2021 at 7:30 AM (52 minutes ago)



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I snerted.

You're going to hell, subby.

But I'll be right there with you.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
They'll never take me alive!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
 💩 thread
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Are we taking bets on who the victim was? I've got $20 on...

Scatman (ski-ba-bop-ba-dop-bop) Official Video HD -Scatman John
Youtube Hy8kmNEo1i8
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Are we taking bets on who the victim was? I've got $20 on...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Hy8kmNEo​1i8]


Beavis and Butthead - Skatman - No Service
Youtube v4BUW4L6_4I
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
💩💩👉
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I would say...
😵😲💩💩👉

I didn't even know Fark displayed emoji.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x419]


Um, that's "Thank God Ledge" on the face of Half Dome in Yosemite. I once sat on that exact spot back in 1979.
 
Morning Horsefarts [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Okay, Washington State Committee On Naming Things, we need to talk.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Morning Horsefarts: Okay, Washington State Committee On Naming Things, we need to talk.


🎶Pardon me boy, is that the Washington Poo Poo?🎵
 
keldaria
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What a shiatty way to go...

Alright I'll see myself out.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mailbox Peak is a better hike anyway....
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Who's the Number Two suspect?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The park must have a lot of geese.

(Don't wear brand-new cross-trainers for jogging in that park)
 
keldaria
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Also on a side note, this is why I don't go to places with names like these. If I die there (by murder or other means) then that becomes my identity. The poo poo corpse.

Also, please if you are planning to murder me, do not dump my body there. I'd rather you do something interesting like dump it on the CIA parking garage so it looks like I got mixed up in an international spy ring or something and got killed trying to inform US agents... add a little intrigue is all I'm saying.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm sure the police have a crack team of investigators working on this.
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As we all giggle into our sleeves, let's say a prayer for the poor bastard who had to die at a place named Poo Poo Point.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Critic UN School Talent Show - Zoltan Veramirovich
Youtube 5EcaGvvhIBo
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I drove past there on Saturday. The parking lot was full and cars were lined up down the street.  Still, I suppose being alone 500 feet in the air is a pretty good form of social distancing.

Somebody was probably complaining about masking up on the trail.  If they were pro mask that's bad. If they were anti mask then good shot man.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The body was found at 2am.

Why was someone at the park at 2am?
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They are investigating the death as suspicious...
That's some fine police work.
 
cefm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Poo Poo pew pew
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
whos out walking trails at 2am.  only thing out that late is the devil
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No Shiat?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I guess emoji headlines are a thing now.
 
anuran
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Null Pointer: The body was found at 2am.

Why was someone at the park at 2am?


Dogging?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

