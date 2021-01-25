 Skip to content
(CTV News)   El presidente está enfermo como un perro   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Eh, he's the Trump of Mexico. No surprise that someone who has a disdain against masks would eventually f*ck around and find out.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
img.fireden.netView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A report about a Mexican President from a Canadian news outlet posted on an American website shows that NAFTA works.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hijole chingada
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dios mio!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they call it the Budweiser Virus down there?
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Do they call it the Budweiser Virus down there?


They call it a Royale with Cheese.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
las cucarachas entran pero no pueden salir
Youtube 5k6xHiOd9LI
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no me importa.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Corona gets its lime
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no es bueno
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy was a heavy smoker with hypertension and one heart attack. Prime candidate for Corona.

Also:
Early in the pandemic, asked how he was protecting Mexico, Lopez Obrador removed two religious amulets from his wallet and proudly showed them off. "The protective shield is the 'Get thee behind me, Satan,"'

So the guy is also batshiat crazy. Best of Luck Mexico.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: Eh, he's the Trump of Mexico. No surprise that someone who has a disdain against masks would eventually f*ck around and find out.


Really? Oh man, it sure is refreshing to read the written word of such a... SMART person. Your well thought out and poignantly offered insight, no doubt, spreads understanding and wisdom wherever it is masturbated.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Early in the pandemic, asked how he was protecting Mexico, Lopez Obrador removed two religious amulets from his wallet and proudly showed them off.
"The protective shield is the 'Get thee behind me, Satan,"' Lopez Obrador said, reading off the inscription on the amulet, "Stop, enemy, for the Heart of Jesus is with me.


Farking idiot.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people will find a way to work around a terrible leader.

The problem is the leader holds the national wealth hostage.   It's  like someone has just robbed the bank when you really need the money to rebuild after a disaster.

Who were we talking about again?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Put a dog in a cage and he'll run in circles.
Put a man in a cage and he'll run for president.
And it's the same thing!
- CotSG
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: Early in the pandemic, asked how he was protecting Mexico, Lopez Obrador removed two religious amulets from his wallet and proudly showed them off. "The protective shield is the 'Get thee behind me, Satan,"'


In Mexico, having religious amulets and/or pocket icons is like ordering a cheeseburger. It's a matter of quotidian culture-it's just what you do to maximize existential insurance and social identity. Most Mexicans saw that and were like, "whelp, that means he'll get it like everyone else."
 
godxam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Eh, he's the Trump of Mexico. No surprise that someone who has a disdain against masks would eventually f*ck around and find out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
