(SFGate)   To all the people in the Santa Cruz Mountains who prayed for rain during last year's record forest fires: God is listening   (sfgate.com) divider line
6
188 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2021 at 3:30 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ten inches of rain out of one storm, on a fire-scorched landscape.

2020 might be into extra innings here.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is why you rake.
 
darkone
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Your prayers are answered in the order they are received.
 
almandot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It snowed in Malibu. Rain came just in time for those wildfires from September.
 
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://www.ajc.com/blog/politics/tha​t​-time-sonny-perdue-prayed-for-rain/Me2​3ywkRAgWn1xnXpL2u1H/

/it didn't work then
 
