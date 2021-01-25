 Skip to content
(CBS Miami)   Killing your mom over bad grades is no way to go through life, future Florida Man   (miami.cbslocal.com) divider line
    Gregory Ramos  
maddermaxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, how bad were her grades anyway?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...but I understand.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigators said it took Ramos about 30 minutes to strangle his mother with his bare hands.

This one doesn't need to be released. He won't be a productive citizen ever in his life.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddermaxx: I dunno, how bad were her grades anyway?


Dammit! That was my line!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something tells me there is a lot more to the story than just bad grades.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Investigators said it took Ramos about 30 minutes to strangle his mother with his bare hands.

This one doesn't need to be released. He won't be a productive citizen ever in his life.


Im sure with study and practice he will get faster.

(I THINK you meant to quote the part about getting released and proving he can be productive)
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Something tells me there is a lot more to the story than just bad grades.


She was a terrible cook too.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Florida Man's young sidekick, Miami Boy!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Weatherkiss: Something tells me there is a lot more to the story than just bad grades.

She was a terrible cook too.


Oh my god I feel horrible for laughing at that.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being strangled by an overgrown child IS a way to go through death, subby.

/readin
//writin
///rangulation
 
sumdruncomic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We'll spell it out for you: f-o-r-t-y f-i-v-e y-e-a-r-s"
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fascinated with how people mentally deal with this sort of thing. 45 years. The kid was 15 when he did it and has been on jail since then. How much life could he have had in just those 15 years? Now all he has is walls and the scary bastards he's in them with.

/not excusing a damn thing
//keep him far away from us
///30 minutes... yeesh...
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Just another Heartland Weirdass: Weatherkiss: Something tells me there is a lot more to the story than just bad grades.

She was a terrible cook too.

Oh my god I feel horrible for laughing at that.


Well, you're all right with me.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
45 spicy with no sides?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He even fails at murder....
 
KB202
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Investigators said it took Ramos about 30 minutes to strangle his mother with his bare hands.

This one doesn't need to be released. He won't be a productive citizen ever in his life.


Truth. But he also shouldn't be in a prison.

He should be in a facility where his brain can be studied so so can figure out what is wrong with it and how to identify it in others.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Investigators said it took Ramos about 30 minutes to strangle his mother with his bare hands.

This one doesn't need to be released. He won't be a productive citizen ever in his life.


My thoughts as well.

The article doesn't say he suffered mental illness or where under the influence?

So, 30 minutes is a farking long time to contemplate what you're doing.

I assume 45 years was the actual max then, given that life was out of the question.


I do wonder WTF. was up with him, this is really special. I mean, would a sociopath even do something like this?
 
