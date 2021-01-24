 Skip to content
(KSAT San Antonio)   Trucker stopped for driving buzzed   (ksat.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some of the bees escaped the truck; however, those that remained at the scene were killed after being sprayed by firefighters.
The cost in damages is at least $90,000, authorities said. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

f me, people are ignorant about bees.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Article doesn't say if the truck was sprayed because of the bees or as a precaution for fire.  But agree with your statement.

The photo of the brood frame means they weren't carry package bees but nucs?

They must have called in Jack
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Had to have been nucs. Bought some Italian nucs last year, brought in from another state. They came in on a semi just like that, I met the truck along with about 50 other folks who had bought nucs from them as well. As long as they're sealed during the trip, they're fine.

But this just makes me sick, maybe they were fighting a fire, yes. But they should have called in a beekeeper care of the rest of the load, that was silly and wasteful and just stupid.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, yeah, what are you gonna do? Flip the truck? Or the bees? Or the truck with bees in the trailer and when it flips, it shoots bees at you? Well go ahead, do your worst!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Had to have been nucs. Bought some Italian nucs last year, brought in from another state. They came in on a semi just like that, I met the truck along with about 50 other folks who had bought nucs from them as well. As long as they're sealed during the trip, they're fine.

But this just makes me sick, maybe they were fighting a fire, yes. But they should have called in a beekeeper care of the rest of the load, that was silly and wasteful and just stupid.


Self-defeating, perhaps even murderous and/or suicidal.

We need the bees. Period
 
