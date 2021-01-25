 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   Every once in a while, a church gets in the news for doing something unexpectedly good   (wpxi.com) divider line
Flurching
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well roll out the hero flag. Today this one church wasn't a packocarnts
 
oldtaku
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh is a black church with awesome music and strong BLM and community support.

Not your typical lowkey white racist 'who needs morals or compassion?' Trump supporting protestant hypocrites who've thrown away everything they pretended to believe in.

I'm not Christian at all, but at least I appreciate some compassion and adherence to what you claim to believe in.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😭
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see.  I have had a great experience with Catholic education and neighborhood. Mom is a devout, kind, and decent person.  All that came from the church, including the shady inexcusable stuff.  So I dunno.  I see good there too.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You only hear about the churches being run by thieving bastards and church leaders screaming about "the geys".  Most churches quietly do their work in their local community and don't get into the news.  Same goes for synagogues and mosques.
 
Trik
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Doesn't say in the article but I bet they run a food bank, shelters for abused women, maybe even a homeless shelter.
Many if not most churches do.
 
KB202
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I guess I'm cynical, but I kind of wonder how they have the money to do this, and why they allowed it to be a PR photo opp? Wasn't their god supposed to have advised against that sort of thing?
 
Kalashinator
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KB202: I guess I'm cynical, but I kind of wonder how they have the money to do this, and why they allowed it to be a PR photo opp? Wasn't their god supposed to have advised against that sort of thing?


That's one possibility, but another is advertising good works to encourage others to be kind to their fellow man and help out those who need it.
 
