 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Oldest living bear in Yellowstone euthanized for fear he would have trouble surviving, Yogi doesn't care for the irony   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
34
    More: Sad, Yellowstone National Park, 34-year-old grizzly bear, Grizzly bear, genetic evidence, Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, 5-year-old, following years, Dan Thompson  
•       •       •

403 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2021 at 12:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RTFA; he was down to "hunting" calves and "gumming" them to death because he had three teeth left.  Also weighed less than I do (170 lbs), down from 450lbs in his prime.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It ain't over 'til it's over.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess submitter would prefer that he died a lingering death over the course of a few weeks?
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let's BooBoo.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's not really the oldest living bear now, is he?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I_Am_Weasel: He's not really the oldest living bear now, is he?


Not so fuzzy was he
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: RTFA; he was down to "hunting" calves and "gumming" them to death because he had three teeth left.  Also weighed less than I do (170 lbs), down from 450lbs in his prime.


This. All they did was give him an easier exit than he would have had, starving to death or being shot in some rancher's pasture.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With all the advances we've made in dentistry over the past few decades, I'm surprised the bear couldn't be fitted with implants.

My father in law was losing his teeth, and getting implants turned his life around. They're a real game changer.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: With all the advances we've made in dentistry over the past few decades, I'm surprised the bear couldn't be fitted with implants.

My father in law was losing his teeth, and getting implants turned his life around. They're a real game changer.


Then the bear would live forever.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: RTFA; he was down to "hunting" calves and "gumming" them to death because he had three teeth left.  Also weighed less than I do (170 lbs), down from 450lbs in his prime.


I can only hope someone will be this kind to me when I'm decrepit and gumming calves in the neighbour's field.
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Humans always think they know what's best for animals. They couldn't ask the bear; nature should be allowed to run its course.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: born_yesterday: RTFA; he was down to "hunting" calves and "gumming" them to death because he had three teeth left.  Also weighed less than I do (170 lbs), down from 450lbs in his prime.

This. All they did was give him an easier exit than he would have had, starving to death or being shot in some rancher's pasture.


Maybe

"Relocating the animal, even though he had avoided known conflict for decades, "wouldn't have been the right thing to do," Thompson said.
"It was sad that we had to put him down," Thompson said, "but ethically there was nothing else that could be done."

That's the part that bothered me, they only live around 25 years in the wild, this one survived a decade longer, not really being an issue.  I know it's not the same but i just read it like an elderly person under weight lost their teeth and instead rehabbing they just put them down.

In my fairly tail ending they would catch it and let it live out its life with a supply of easy to eat food in a sanctuary, not bothering anyone like it had for decades.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: With all the advances we've made in dentistry over the past few decades, I'm surprised the bear couldn't be fitted with implants.

My father in law was losing his teeth, and getting implants turned his life around. They're a real game changer.


This is why we can't have National Health Care.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: With all the advances we've made in dentistry over the past few decades, I'm surprised the bear couldn't be fitted with implants.

My father in law was losing his teeth, and getting implants turned his life around. They're a real game changer.


I wondered about that, they make them for other animals
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Gyrfalcon: born_yesterday: 

That's the part that bothered me, they only live around 25 years in the wild, this one survived a decade longer, not really being an issue.  I know it's not the same but i just read it like an elderly person under weight lost their teeth and instead rehabbing they just put them down.


I would have no problem with giving him the same respect as a human being and letting him live out whatever time he had left.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: born_yesterday: RTFA; he was down to "hunting" calves and "gumming" them to death because he had three teeth left.  Also weighed less than I do (170 lbs), down from 450lbs in his prime.

This. All they did was give him an easier exit than he would have had, starving to death or being shot in some rancher's pasture.


I'm just waiting for the day we get Futurama's suicide booths.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: With all the advances we've made in dentistry over the past few decades, I'm surprised the bear couldn't be fitted with implants.

My father in law was losing his teeth, and getting implants turned his life around. They're a real GUM changer.


FTFY
 
Trik
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The bear was all but toothless, way way underweight and suffering.

It was an act of kindness to put it out of it's misery.

Sometimes unpleasant things need to be done for the right reasons.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fivekiller: Humans always think they know what's best for animals. They couldn't ask the bear; nature should be allowed to run its course.


I have to disagree.  Even if they relocated him, he would have died a slow, painful death by starvation.  And possibly could have tried to go after a tender  soft human before he finally died.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jackandwater: Fivekiller: Humans always think they know what's best for animals. They couldn't ask the bear; nature should be allowed to run its course.

I have to disagree.  Even if they relocated him, he would have died a slow, painful death by starvation.  And possibly could have tried to go after a tender  soft human before he finally died.


Also known as nature
 
bborchar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fivekiller: Humans always think they know what's best for animals. They couldn't ask the bear; nature should be allowed to run its course.


"Nature" would've wound up with the bear getting shot and killed by a rancher because it kept attacking their livestock or with the bear bring relocated and starving to death because it was no longer able to eat normal prey.

They made the right decision. Not sure why you disagree, or maybe you're okay with animals suffering.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: RTFA; he was down to "hunting" calves and "gumming" them to death because he had three teeth left.  Also weighed less than I do (170 lbs), down from 450lbs in his prime.


Submitter clearly did RTFA, how else would he have known that it was put down, and why?

Some times submitters clearly misses a point, but not this time.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Chariset: I guess submitter would prefer that he died a lingering death over the course of a few weeks?


The bear wouldn't die a slow lingering death.

It has learned how to kill calves, and spring is coming.

Bears don't forget what they learn, and it could possibly also start going into trash cans. Which is why you don't leave food out for bears, they learn.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was attacked by a bear at a state park. I just beat him off.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"It was sad that we had to put him down," Thompson said, "but ethically there was nothing else that could be done."

Ethically you could have left him the fark alone and not murdered him.

Humans think they're so farking smart, like we're gods above all of earth's life. So farking arrogant. The planet and its inhabitants have gotten along for billions of years just fine without our bullshiat interference.

Rest in peace, old bear dude. I'm sorry we're massive douchebags and robbed you of the time you had left.

I hope the next pandemic wipes us out.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fivekiller: Humans always think they know what's best for animals. They couldn't ask the bear; nature should be allowed to run its course.


Yeah, because humans are kinda smart.

Well most of them.


TFA didn't claim this was out of concern for the bear though.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bborchar: Fivekiller: Humans always think they know what's best for animals. They couldn't ask the bear; nature should be allowed to run its course.

"Nature" would've wound up with the bear getting shot and killed by a rancher because it kept attacking their livestock or with the bear bring relocated and starving to death because it was no longer able to eat normal prey.

They made the right decision. Not sure why you disagree, or maybe you're okay with animals suffering.


If they had caught it 5 year's ago they likely would have said the same thing. But yet it survived, not harming anyone.

I just wish there had been another option. Killing the oldest living of anything. Not because of disease or danger just seems like a waste, we interfere in the natural order of so many things, instead of killing it could they have tried to rehab it, maybe it lives another 10 years

I remember a story of cutting down the world's oldest tree, when most of it was dead, but if it had been left alone it could have lived another thousand years
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bborchar: Fivekiller: Humans always think they know what's best for animals. They couldn't ask the bear; nature should be allowed to run its course.

"Nature" would've wound up with the bear getting shot and killed by a rancher because it kept attacking their livestock or with the bear bring relocated and starving to death because it was no longer able to eat normal prey.

They made the right decision. Not sure why you disagree, or maybe you're okay with animals suffering.


Proving my point. Humans always assume they know what's best. I don't want an animal to "suffer" as you call it, but it's not my place to decide.
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sad story is sad. Rest in peace, #168.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Gyrfalcon: born_yesterday: RTFA; he was down to "hunting" calves and "gumming" them to death because he had three teeth left.  Also weighed less than I do (170 lbs), down from 450lbs in his prime.

This. All they did was give him an easier exit than he would have had, starving to death or being shot in some rancher's pasture.

I'm just waiting for the day we get Futurama's suicide booths.


Your home is a suicide booth. The future is now.
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fivekiller: bborchar: Fivekiller: Humans always think they know what's best for animals. They couldn't ask the bear; nature should be allowed to run its course.

"Nature" would've wound up with the bear getting shot and killed by a rancher because it kept attacking their livestock or with the bear bring relocated and starving to death because it was no longer able to eat normal prey.

They made the right decision. Not sure why you disagree, or maybe you're okay with animals suffering.

Proving my point. Humans always assume they know what's best. I don't want an animal to "suffer" as you call it, but it's not my place to decide.


Did you look at the picture of the bear's teeth? Those three rotting teeth are not going to magically get better and he is not going to miraculously grow some new teeth. The experts who examined everything, from the grizzly to the calves, and were able to determine the bear was unable to eat the animals he was killing. They also determined the bear weighed 170 pounds (the equivalent of your average 6' tall man weighing around 70 pounds). It was clear he was starving to death. So it is a damned good thing that it is not your place to decide because you would have let the poor animal suffer. Fortunately there were experts who's place it is to decide such things and they did what was best for the suffering animal.
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jackandwater: Fivekiller: Humans always think they know what's best for animals. They couldn't ask the bear; nature should be allowed to run its course.

I have to disagree.  Even if they relocated him, he would have died a slow, painful death by starvation.  And possibly could have tried to go after a tender  soft human before he finally died.


Would you please send me the winning lottery numbers for the next draw? You can obviously predict the future.
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

optikeye: I was attacked by a bear at a state park. I just beat him off.


I hope you got flowers the next day. Or at least a nice meal.
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mock26: Fivekiller: bborchar: Fivekiller: Humans always think they know what's best for animals. They couldn't ask the bear; nature should be allowed to run its course.

"Nature" would've wound up with the bear getting shot and killed by a rancher because it kept attacking their livestock or with the bear bring relocated and starving to death because it was no longer able to eat normal prey.

They made the right decision. Not sure why you disagree, or maybe you're okay with animals suffering.

Proving my point. Humans always assume they know what's best. I don't want an animal to "suffer" as you call it, but it's not my place to decide.

Did you look at the picture of the bear's teeth? Those three rotting teeth are not going to magically get better and he is not going to miraculously grow some new teeth. The experts who examined everything, from the grizzly to the calves, and were able to determine the bear was unable to eat the animals he was killing. They also determined the bear weighed 170 pounds (the equivalent of your average 6' tall man weighing around 70 pounds). It was clear he was starving to death. So it is a damned good thing that it is not your place to decide because you would have let the poor animal suffer. Fortunately there were experts who's place it is to decide such things and they did what was best for the suffering animal.


Yes. Constant interference from human experts, who know every correct course of action for the other thousands of species we coexist with, have certainly made this planet better off. Thank you for your wisdom.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.