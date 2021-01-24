 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Say what you will about America's response to COVID, but at least we haven't started burning down test centers. Yet   (nbcnews.com) divider line
dopirt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Covidioten
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Assholes
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
JSC, Holland, you used to be cool!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They are going to end up Amsterdamned
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Dutch are an odd bunch
thisdaydreamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't give our local covidiots any ideas.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's because our test centers are operated by the New Mexico National Guard.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This should be a surprise to no one
Humans are wired the same no matter what nationality

And I have said it before 15% of any given country need to be watched carefully
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crazy Hollandaise.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess it's nice to hear that this isn't just an American problem.  Sociologist, anthropologist and psychologists will be studying this era for a hundred years.  It's sad but strangely fascinating how this pandemic had sorted people in our "modern" western societies.
 
Loren
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His Flatulence said to stop the testing to reduce the cases.  Someone listened.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When life hands you lemon juice and egg yolks...
 
ecor1
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Before I clicked on the link I thought it was going to be South Africa. Amazingly, its not.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: This should be a surprise to no one
Humans are wired the same no matter what nationality

And I have said it before 15% of any given country need to be watched carefully pushed off a cliff.


There fixed it for ya
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: I guess it's nice to hear that this isn't just an American problem.  Sociologist, anthropologist and psychologists will be studying this era for a hundred years.  It's sad but strangely fascinating how this pandemic had sorted people in our "modern" western societies.


backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can bet they were paid to do it too.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lolmao500: Cornelis de Gyselaer: This should be a surprise to no one
Humans are wired the same no matter what nationality

And I have said it before 15% of any given country need to be watched carefully pushed off a cliff.

There fixed it for ya


In normal circumstances I'd say something about not dehumanizing people.
After 2020?
Fukit let's go
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And here i has the Dutch as a ethical rudder. For shame, for shame.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Our local testing center is a drive-though Walgreens.
/don't give the covidiots any ideas
//they always have paper towels and chlorox wipes too
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you get it now?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The country's government enforced a curfew from 9:00 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. to reduce the spread of the virus amid fears of the new U.K. variant.

In retrospect they should be taking into consideration the ever-increasing risk of mass unrest when deciding whether trying to impose any specific measure will have a positive impact on public health.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is more stupid then our country.

Wow didn't think I could write that.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: And here i has the Dutch as a ethical rudder. For shame, for shame.


JFC... preview isn't your enemy.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, they could have just opted out of the organ confiscation program.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bets on how long until we find Russian agents instigated it using social media cancer networks?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a criminal action says the Dutch news.  Almost 200 arrests in Amsterdam, about half that in Eindhoven.

Back in the old days there were riots of outrage when the sun went down each day, until we sacrificed a conservative at dusk.  The riots slowed and then stopped.  The sun would come up in the morning and go down at night, regardless of the riots.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
were they tired of hearing covid numbers from a test that is 99.7% inaccurate?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to make us feel like underachievers, mommitter.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corvus: This is more stupid then our country.

Wow didn't think I could write that.


Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: I guess it's nice to hear that this isn't just an American problem.  Sociologist, anthropologist and psychologists will be studying this era for a hundred years.  It's sad but strangely fascinating how this pandemic had sorted people in our "modern" western societies.

[i.imgflip.com image 751x500]


Right! It's Farking insane!
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corvus: This is more stupid then our country.

Wow didn't think I could write that.


In a way you didn't.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's probably the most violence Eindhoven has seen since... well... if you watched Band of Brothers, you know what I'm talking about.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throughout the world, many nation states are fighting the war on Covid like they are fighting the war on drugs.  They aren't focusing the force of the state toward treating those who fall ill as victims of a sickness.  Rather, they are focusing the power of the state towards police action, cracking down on those who engage in the "risky" act of treating their bodies as their own and regarding those who fall ill as perpetrators of an immoral act deserving punishment.

For authoritarian societies, the kind where drug dealers are executed, cracking down on people who violate Covid restrictions can be socially acceptable. Holland, on the other hand, is amongst the most permissive in the world. The idea of "my body my choice", and the right to be left alone are taken quite seriously. Those who are used to enjoying civil liberties don't much enjoy having those freedoms taken in away.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like they turned the place into a dutch oven.

/to tell the family secret, my grandmother was Dutch
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: lolmao500: Cornelis de Gyselaer: This should be a surprise to no one
Humans are wired the same no matter what nationality

And I have said it before 15% of any given country need to be watched carefully pushed off a cliff.

There fixed it for ya

In normal circumstances I'd say something about not dehumanizing people.
After 2020?
Fukit let's go


Considering they want the rest of us to die from a covid infection, wanting them to go off a cliff first is self defence.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC .... I guess this is the thread to post in if you feel like being corrected for poor grammar or spelling.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: JSC, Holland, you used to be cool!


Royale With Cheese - Pulp Fiction (2/12) Movie CLIP (1994) HD
Youtube 6Pkq_eBHXJ4
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OrangeSnapper: Throughout the world, many nation states are fighting the war on Covid like they are fighting the war on drugs.  They aren't focusing the force of the state toward treating those who fall ill as victims of a sickness.  Rather, they are focusing the power of the state towards police action, cracking down on those who engage in the "risky" act of treating their bodies as their own and regarding those who fall ill as perpetrators of an immoral act deserving punishment.

For authoritarian societies, the kind where drug dealers are executed, cracking down on people who violate Covid restrictions can be socially acceptable. Holland, on the other hand, is amongst the most permissive in the world. The idea of "my body my choice", and the right to be left alone are taken quite seriously. Those who are used to enjoying civil liberties don't much enjoy having those freedoms taken in away.


My body my choice doesn't extend to communicable diseases.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: JFC .... I guess this is the thread to post in if you feel like being corrected for poor grammar or spelling.


I thought my comment was a light-hearted tease. Sorry to offend.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: I guess it's nice to hear that this isn't just an American problem.  Sociologist, anthropologist and psychologists will be studying this era for a hundred years.  It's sad but strangely fascinating how this pandemic had sorted people in our "modern" western societies.

[i.imgflip.com image 751x500]


And the thing that absolutely drives me bonkers is that its really not so Farking hard. I do get that it a huge change to our lives but damn.  Sure, I have friends that I don't see as much as I like, and me and the wife used to really enjoy a night out now and then, but jezus tap dancing Christ, this isn't that Farking hard! Most of the people pitching a fit, have every Farking movie and tv show to watch,  video games to play and all the other crap on the internet to pass our time.  Granted I'm a good cook, and like to smoke the weeds, but seriously,  this just isn't a big ask.  This country needs a three week national lockdown.I really hope Biden says fark it and just shuts it down . Of course the toddlers will have a tantrum but I think history will thank him.

And I get the how this is Farking already farked communities but it seems like the the privileged coonts are the one farking this up.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OrangeSnapper: Throughout the world, many nation states are fighting the war on Covid like they are fighting the war on drugs.  They aren't focusing the force of the state toward treating those who fall ill as victims of a sickness.  Rather, they are focusing the power of the state towards police action, cracking down on those who engage in the "risky" act of treating their bodies as their own and regarding those who fall ill as perpetrators of an immoral act deserving punishment.

For authoritarian societies, the kind where drug dealers are executed, cracking down on people who violate Covid restrictions can be socially acceptable. Holland, on the other hand, is amongst the most permissive in the world. The idea of "my body my choice", and the right to be left alone are taken quite seriously. Those who are used to enjoying civil liberties don't much enjoy having those freedoms taken in away.


I don't think it's the bit where a person wants to get themselves infected that anyone minds, it's the bit where they want to go swanning about and giving it to everyone else that's the issue. People are welcome to get a covid-19 infection, stay home and isolated until they get better or die, all they want.

Rather like you can smoke cigarettes if you want, but you cannot smoke at work these days because the people in cubicles around you did not consent to breathing in your personal drug of choice. Since you cannot contain your smoke you cannot do it around others when they also have to share that space. Covid-19 infections cannot be contained either.

Civil liberties does not mean you get to do anything at all you want, they end when they begin to infringe on the rights of others, otherwise there is nothing civil about them.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: powhound: JFC .... I guess this is the thread to post in if you feel like being corrected for poor grammar or spelling.

I thought my comment was a light-hearted tease. Sorry to offend.


I'm offensed.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nidiot: OrangeSnapper: Throughout the world, many nation states are fighting the war on Covid like they are fighting the war on drugs.  They aren't focusing the force of the state toward treating those who fall ill as victims of a sickness.  Rather, they are focusing the power of the state towards police action, cracking down on those who engage in the "risky" act of treating their bodies as their own and regarding those who fall ill as perpetrators of an immoral act deserving punishment.

For authoritarian societies, the kind where drug dealers are executed, cracking down on people who violate Covid restrictions can be socially acceptable. Holland, on the other hand, is amongst the most permissive in the world. The idea of "my body my choice", and the right to be left alone are taken quite seriously. Those who are used to enjoying civil liberties don't much enjoy having those freedoms taken in away.

I don't think it's the bit where a person wants to get themselves infected that anyone minds, it's the bit where they want to go swanning about and giving it to everyone else that's the issue. People are welcome to get a covid-19 infection, stay home and isolated until they get better or die, all they want.

Rather like you can smoke cigarettes if you want, but you cannot smoke at work these days because the people in cubicles around you did not consent to breathing in your personal drug of choice. Since you cannot contain your smoke you cannot do it around others when they also have to share that space. Covid-19 infections cannot be contained either.

Civil liberties does not mean you get to do anything at all you want, they end when they begin to infringe on the rights of others, otherwise there is nothing civil about them.


That's a really good analogy that even the morons could possibly understand
 
Trik
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Gosh Hollanders I expected better from you. (no i didn't)
 
Nidiot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: Weatherkiss: Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: I guess it's nice to hear that this isn't just an American problem.  Sociologist, anthropologist and psychologists will be studying this era for a hundred years.  It's sad but strangely fascinating how this pandemic had sorted people in our "modern" western societies.

[i.imgflip.com image 751x500]

And the thing that absolutely drives me bonkers is that its really not so Farking hard. I do get that it a huge change to our lives but damn.  Sure, I have friends that I don't see as much as I like, and me and the wife used to really enjoy a night out now and then, but jezus tap dancing Christ, this isn't that Farking hard! Most of the people pitching a fit, have every Farking movie and tv show to watch,  video games to play and all the other crap on the internet to pass our time.  Granted I'm a good cook, and like to smoke the weeds, but seriously,  this just isn't a big ask.  This country needs a three week national lockdown.I really hope Biden says fark it and just shuts it down . Of course the toddlers will have a tantrum but I think history will thank him.

And I get the how this is Farking already farked communities but it seems like the the privileged coonts are the one farking this up.


It's even more mind blowing if you have an English or European background and can recall stories from parents or perhaps grandparents about the deprivations they endured during the war.

But omg people today are being asked to stay at home on the couch! The horror!

And they can't even farking do it.

At this point maybe we should just have snipers shoot anyone who steps outside. We'd only have to do the first few.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nidiot: OrangeSnapper: Throughout the world, many nation states are fighting the war on Covid like they are fighting the war on drugs.  They aren't focusing the force of the state toward treating those who fall ill as victims of a sickness.  Rather, they are focusing the power of the state towards police action, cracking down on those who engage in the "risky" act of treating their bodies as their own and regarding those who fall ill as perpetrators of an immoral act deserving punishment.

For authoritarian societies, the kind where drug dealers are executed, cracking down on people who violate Covid restrictions can be socially acceptable. Holland, on the other hand, is amongst the most permissive in the world. The idea of "my body my choice", and the right to be left alone are taken quite seriously. Those who are used to enjoying civil liberties don't much enjoy having those freedoms taken in away.

I don't think it's the bit where a person wants to get themselves infected that anyone minds, it's the bit where they want to go swanning about and giving it to everyone else that's the issue. People are welcome to get a covid-19 infection, stay home and isolated until they get better or die, all they want.

Rather like you can smoke cigarettes if you want, but you cannot smoke at work these days because the people in cubicles around you did not consent to breathing in your personal drug of choice. Since you cannot contain your smoke you cannot do it around others when they also have to share that space. Covid-19 infections cannot be contained either.

Civil liberties does not mean you get to do anything at all you want, they end when they begin to infringe on the rights of others, otherwise there is nothing civil about them.


Going outside and socializing with other consenting adults is not "blowing smoke in someone's face."  (And people are allowed to smoke tobacco outside.  People are allowed to smoke weed outside.)  No one is being physically forced to breathe someone's alleged Covid.  Those who believe the natural world is too dangerous from 9PM to 4:30 AM are free to stay home during those hours.  They can wear masks.  They can wear gloves.  They can buy air purifiers, ingest vitamins, spray themselves in Lysol and engage in whatever (pseudo)scientific rituals they feel will make them safe.  Those who are not as afraid need not be dragged down to the same level.
 
powhound
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: powhound: JFC .... I guess this is the thread to post in if you feel like being corrected for poor grammar or spelling.

I thought my comment was a light-hearted tease. Sorry to offend.


I'm not offended Lolol. Half the thread is correcting the other half. I just think it's its it's' its' funny.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Never underestimate the power of human stupidity. RAH.

No truer words have be spoken.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Here in New Zealand we've just had our first community case since October.  There were traffic jams and queues for hours for people wanting to get tested
 
Nidiot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: Nidiot: OrangeSnapper: Throughout the world, many nation states are fighting the war on Covid like they are fighting the war on drugs.  They aren't focusing the force of the state toward treating those who fall ill as victims of a sickness.  Rather, they are focusing the power of the state towards police action, cracking down on those who engage in the "risky" act of treating their bodies as their own and regarding those who fall ill as perpetrators of an immoral act deserving punishment.

For authoritarian societies, the kind where drug dealers are executed, cracking down on people who violate Covid restrictions can be socially acceptable. Holland, on the other hand, is amongst the most permissive in the world. The idea of "my body my choice", and the right to be left alone are taken quite seriously. Those who are used to enjoying civil liberties don't much enjoy having those freedoms taken in away.

I don't think it's the bit where a person wants to get themselves infected that anyone minds, it's the bit where they want to go swanning about and giving it to everyone else that's the issue. People are welcome to get a covid-19 infection, stay home and isolated until they get better or die, all they want.

Rather like you can smoke cigarettes if you want, but you cannot smoke at work these days because the people in cubicles around you did not consent to breathing in your personal drug of choice. Since you cannot contain your smoke you cannot do it around others when they also have to share that space. Covid-19 infections cannot be contained either.

Civil liberties does not mean you get to do anything at all you want, they end when they begin to infringe on the rights of others, otherwise there is nothing civil about them.

Going outside and socializing with other consenting adults is not "blowing smoke in someone's face."  (And people are allowed to smoke tobacco outside.  People are allowed to smoke weed outside.)  No one is being physically forced to breathe some ...


The medical teams at hospitals are tired and overwhelmed already, so just get over how damn special you are (though apparently too fragile to survive for any length of time on your own) and do as you are told when you live in society, or go live outside society. Somewhere remote. Do take all your special omg I cannot possibly live without socialising friends with you. To the natural world. And if you get sick don't ask to come back for care.

What the ever loving hell is wrong with people these days? Me, me, me, me. I want to... I want to...

Are you like four years old? Do  you just not give a damn about anyone but your own precious little ass? Did your mommy say you were special? Do you simply not understand what a pandemic is?

Basically the options are you are as selfish as is possible or as stupid as possible, or both.
 
