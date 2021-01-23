 Skip to content
(CTV News)   This seems like big news   (montreal.ctvnews.ca)
146
    Hospital, Patient, Pharmacology, Colchicine, Quebec, Illness, ColCorona study, team of researchers  
•       •       •

146 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reducing deaths by 44%.

Okay, then.

I really hope this is true. Seems like a solid study, though: double blind and over 4,000 participants.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If it would prevent Covid-19 would be cool. But this is definitely cool for helping people that already have Covid-19.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This seems like big news


This seems a lot like hydroxychloroquine.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: This seems like big news


This seems a lot like hydroxychloroquine.


User name checks out ;-)
anyway I don't think it is. This was a high quality study of a significant number of patients and double blind. So, another study is needed to confirm. But it is a very good result.

If I tested positive tomorrow I'd be taking it.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WTFDYW: If it would prevent Covid-19 would be cool. But this is definitely cool for helping people that already have Covid-19.


The vaccine is for prevention.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll just stick with bleach, thanks anyway.
 
moran_moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sepia apama: Reducing deaths by 44%.

Okay, then.

I really hope this is true. Seems like a solid study, though: double blind and over 4,000 participants.


Reduces the need for mechanical ventilation by 50%, thereby lessening the burden on the hospital system.
Drug used to treat gout for hundreds of years? Let's get rolling on the peer review.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(looks at the picture)

Why are they popping flexeril out of a M&M Mini's tube?
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't know that people are going to want a pill covered in gravy and cheese curds.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hell yeah. Those hospital reductions are nothing to scoff at. The fact that it's a prevalent drug is huge, as well. I feel like there has to be a catch.

With this news, the current vaccines, and the latest news from Johnson & Johnson... I might go see a movie in a theatre this spring already.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
confirmed by a nasopharyngeal test (PCR).

The PCR is NOT a reliable way to confirm if someone has COVID. It's only a starting point, even the WHO has said so. A real COVID diagnosis requires real clinical work.
 
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here's an article that takes a more cautious approach:

https://www.statnews.com/2021/01/23/c​o​lchicine-gout-drug-shows-promise-for-c​ovid-19/
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dj_bigbird: confirmed by a nasopharyngeal test (PCR).

The PCR is NOT a reliable way to confirm if someone has COVID. It's only a starting point, even the WHO has said so. A real COVID diagnosis requires real clinical work.


The false positive rate on the pcr test is close to zero.

You really are wrong about just about everything.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cake Hunter: dj_bigbird: confirmed by a nasopharyngeal test (PCR).

The PCR is NOT a reliable way to confirm if someone has COVID. It's only a starting point, even the WHO has said so. A real COVID diagnosis requires real clinical work.

The false positive rate on the pcr test is close to zero.

You really are wrong about just about everything.


I'll add that a negative covid test is not a reliable way to say that you don't have it.

But you're still incredibly wrong.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Colchicine is a seriously strong drug.

Works great for gout though.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I really hope this pans out.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If it works in canada, it will take the FDA plenty of time to approve it.
Like Avastin.

It is almost as if they have to get some finances in order to approve a working drug in America
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SoupGuru: Hell yeah. Those hospital reductions are nothing to scoff at. The fact that it's a prevalent drug is huge, as well. I feel like there has to be a catch.

With this news, the current vaccines, and the latest news from Johnson & Johnson... I might go see a movie in a theatre this spring already.


A 30-day supply is $33.54 at Walgreen's and $55 at CVS. We'll see what it is tomorrow.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of course, in the US, this isn't a FDA approved use so even if your doctor is willing to prescribe it your insurance almost certainly won't cover it.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't believe it's not hydroxychloroquine. Shocked. I was so sure. As sure as I am that paste tastes delicious.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll note that this study (even though it was done in Canada) was partially funded by US tax dollars (NIH).

Here's an earlier paper (yes, colchicine has been looked at as a potential treatment for a while) explaining some of the theory behind it. Looks like in addition to the anti-inflammatory properties, there's also some disruption of the polymer-building mechanisms that SARS-CoV-2 needs to replicate efficiently.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC7367785/
 
1funguy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So I guess Biden has part ownership of THAT company...

/ yes I'm joking
 
puny [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Joe USer: Colchicine is a seriously strong drug.

Works great for gout though.


Yea, like hydroxychloroquine or dexamethasone, colchicine isn't a drug you should take just willy nilly.
 
T-Boy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm hoping that after my second shot the Moderna vaccine will work better.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'll just stick with bleach, thanks anyway.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice, now find something to help long haulers get back into the swing of things.
 
germ78
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Side effects include intense cravings for poutine, maple syrup, and a shiatty French accent.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You mean to say that Quebec has actually contributed something positive to mankind other than Celine Dion?
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoupGuru: Hell yeah. Those hospital reductions are nothing to scoff at. The fact that it's a prevalent drug is huge, as well. I feel like there has to be a catch.

With this news, the current vaccines, and the latest news from Johnson & Johnson... I might go see a movie in a theatre this spring already.


I mean according to Covid tracking project around 110k in US hospitals now so that would be a reduction of about 27500 needing hospitalization. That is huge.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Colchichine is also used to cause marijuana to poliploid, i.e., instead of division of one cell into two one cell divides into four - it was recommended in a book I read 50 years ago to make average home grown weed really good home grown weed.  Also used the horticulturists to make flowers mo' better.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Colchicine is a helluva drug *Rick James*. But yeah it's basically just a very powerful anti-inflammatory like dexamethasone which just prevents your immune system from going nuts and causing friendly fire organ damage.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy crap!
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They are just figuring out to use colchicine??? Did they not watch every season of HOUSE???
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But I was told that socialist countries never develop new drugs because capitalism is best.
 
tasteme
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does it affect libido? I need less libido ever since Biden won
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Nice, now find something to help long haulers get back into the swing of things.


If there's an inflammatory component to the long-term symptomatology, it seems like this might actually help.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TomFooolery: Of course, in the US, this isn't a FDA approved use so even if your doctor is willing to prescribe it your insurance almost certainly won't cover it.


50% reduction in mechanical ventilation is more than enough for them to approve it.  Actually insurance companies cover off label uses alot.  I take an expensive immune suppressant off label and my insurance company has no problem covering it.
 
ocelot
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just don't take Skyrizzi or go see Alice while taking Cyalis and all will be good.(ask your doctor)
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

enry: WTFDYW: If it would prevent Covid-19 would be cool. But this is definitely cool for helping people that already have Covid-19.

The vaccine is for prevention.


I know that. I guess I didn't spell it out well enough for you.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But, will Bill Gates mind control chip counter act its effects?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I took it for gout many years ago. Works great for that. In researching it, however, I read that it is essentially a poison, so proper dosing is pretty damned important. Here's hoping the bleach drinking set doesn't start gobbling handfuls of this stuff. Although... no, they still shouldn't
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's great news!
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Heraclitus: But I was told that socialist countries never develop new drugs because capitalism is best.


This isn't a new drug.  It has been around for decades.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To think, the doctor who said this won the Super Bowl last season now this.  That guy is great no matter what he does
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it is good to have in the utility belt if it has some benefit but colchicine jas some SERIOUS side effects and interactions so it isn't the top option for everyone unless you have a very lousy prognosis, I would think.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: This seems like big news


This seems a lot like hydroxychloroquine.


Yeah except for the properly designed study which shows it's effective and dramatically reduces mortality.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jbc: I don't know that people are going to want a pill covered in gravy and cheese curds.


Dunno - seems like a good way to GET people to take medication to me.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Heraclitus: But I was told that socialist countries never develop new drugs because capitalism is best.


Canada isn't a socialist nation...
 
