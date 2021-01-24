 Skip to content
(NBC News)   M-I-C. See, do you need help? K-E-Y, Why, yes, the cops are on the way. M-O-U-S-E   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Domestic violence, Police, Violence, Disney World ticket booker, Pennsylvania woman escape, Law enforcement authorities, Assault, Crime  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some departments now offer the ability to text "911" for those who find themselves in a situation where they are fearful of making a call.

"Some."

It's 2021 and this lack of technology is NOT acceptable!

We are still being murdered.

We are still dying.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

That whole "not paying to properly fund infrastructure thing for decades straight" thing our country's famous for? It's really obvious when a bridge collapses. It's not so obvious in cases like this... but it's not any less deadly.
 
Atheist Vuvuzela Marching Band
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Military

 Industrial

Complex
 
WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
he looks like the 'i married a woman smaller than me for a reason' kind of guy...

media.tegna-media.comView Full Size
 
darklingscribe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
From the article:
"Records show Shiflett, who was charged with strangulation, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and simple assault, remained in York County Jail on Sunday."

I really am curious, if a person can be charged with "simple assault" then does that mean "complicated assault" is also a thing?
 
bababa [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Aggravated assault is more serious than simple assault.
 
Fano
‘’ less than a minute ago  

All's I know is the name Shiflett is synonymous with wife beating Inbred vermin in the region I'm from
 
