 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chicago Trib)   Man carjacked after letting a stranger "test drive" his SUV   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
17
    More: Dumbass, Crossover, 35-year-old man, sport utility vehicle, Lexus RX, South Chicago neighborhood, block of West Wilson Avenue, Lexus, 35-year-old  
•       •       •

675 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2021 at 9:05 PM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Scary stuff, I used to live about a mile away from the Uptown one.  Used to being the operative word in that sentence.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Collecting a driver's license before agreeing to a test drive is / should be a bare minimum in my opinion.

/ have sold a number of vehicles privately.
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
at least he's alive amirite

https://globalnews.ca/news/2489224/ti​m​-bosma-trial-of-two-accused-killers-of​-hamilton-man-begins-monday/
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously he does not read Fark, or he would have known to leave his baby in the car so that the carjacker would bring it back to yell at him.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
......and that's how I made it to the Mexican border that time.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Obviously he does not read Fark, or he would have known to leave his baby in the car so that the carjacker would bring it back to yell at him.


*nods*  Either that or drive a stick-shift.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even let people I know drive my vehicles, much less some random dude.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man sensed he had made a terrible mistake when the test driver grabbed the keys and said "ZOINKS!" and drove off.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never trust ANYONE with your ride
Fark user imageView Full Size

saabplanet.comView Full Size

/obscure?
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think the driver is the only dumbass here. They exchanged texts before the meetup.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story doesn't add up.

I mean, the "victim," only described the carjacker as being 6'2". What, that's it? Indeterminate age, race, distinguishing features, etc. Just a hazy gray blob standing 6'2".

Possible insurance scam? Sets it up so insurance pays off a car he can't afford?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The carjacked man had "reached out" to the victim online and via text before the attack happened.

The guy contacted himself or is the car-jacker the victim? Is his bizaro world?
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: The carjacked man had "reached out" to the victim online and via text before the attack happened.

The guy contacted himself or is the car-jacker the victim? Is his bizaro world?


Exactly what I was going to point out. shiatty journalism alert.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

berylman: Never trust ANYONE with your ride
[Fark user image image 259x194]
[saabplanet.com image 624x393]
/obscure?


"That pope's a wild mothefarker."
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I don't even let people I know drive my vehicles, much less some random dude.


It took my wife until our second year of marriage, after 6 years of dating to be allowed to drive my car a distance further than pulling out of the driveway.

She still farked with the seat
 
phishrace
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
35-year-old man was carjacked Friday night after allowing another man to test drive his Lexus in the Uptown neighborhood, Chicago police said.
At least one additional, unrelated carjacking happened about the same time when a woman was attacked on the South Side.

The crimes may not have been related, but I bet the perps were related.

pickone517.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whosits_112: This story doesn't add up.

I mean, the "victim," only described the carjacker as being 6'2". What, that's it? Indeterminate age, race, distinguishing features, etc. Just a hazy gray blob standing 6'2".

Possible insurance scam? Sets it up so insurance pays off a car he can't afford?


No.  It does not say that is how the victim described the carjacker to the police.  It means that the Tribune or CPD (or both) think it unfair to bring gender or race into describing someone for reasons.

MattyBlast: Either that or drive a stick-shift.


This is actually not an internet myth.  My sister got carjacked and she ran.  Her manual car was found one foot away from where she parked it.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.