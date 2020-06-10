 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   Arrest a man for collecting signatures? That's a firing   (insider.com) divider line
36
    More: Facepalm, Civil liberties, Calhoun County, Michigan, Crime, Calhoun County deputy, 10-minute video recording, La'Ron Marshall, Criminal law, American Civil Liberties Union  
•       •       •

1664 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2021 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doesn't solve the underlying issue, what's to stop the next guy from doing the same thing.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Collecting is the new euphenism for "stealing"? Biden's America
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why exactly do uninvited people feel entitled to knock on people's door?
I'm not sure why I don't toss boiling on Jehovah's witnesses.
Keep mind, I don't think, that guy that shot gunned a woman who knocked on his door got time.  And he did that through the screen door. Anyone know if he got away with that?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: Doesn't solve the underlying issue, what's to stop the next guy from doing the same thing.


That he knows it isn't a game and he can really get fired.
 
limerickey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the interaction on video. Can't tell which one of the jackass officers got canned... but I can guess. Michigan officers enforce nonexistant laws.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Doesn't solve the underlying issue, what's to stop the next guy from doing the same thing.


Especially given that the next guy in question is most likely the deputy that they didn't bother to fire, even though that one also arrested Marshall. Two were present; only one was fired. What justified keeping the other one on the job?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

limerickey: Here's the interaction on video. Can't tell which one of the jackass officers got canned... but I can guess. Michigan officers enforce nonexistant laws.


It's bizarre that only one was fired, TBH.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why exactly do uninvited people feel entitled to knock on people's door?
I'm not sure why I don't toss boiling on Jehovah's witnesses.
Keep mind, I don't think, that guy that shot gunned a woman who knocked on his door got time.  And he did that through the screen door. Anyone know if he got away with that?


https://www.freep.com/story/news/local​/michigan/wayne/2020/06/10/supreme-cou​rt-revisiting-2013-dearborn-heights-po​rch-shooting-case/5332395002/
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is asking to get signatures technically soliciting?
 
duke3522
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: limerickey: Here's the interaction on video. Can't tell which one of the jackass officers got canned... but I can guess. Michigan officers enforce nonexistant laws.

It's bizarre that only one was fired, TBH.


Probably went along with the arrest to back up his partner, then, knowing that the interaction was recorded, went to his superiors and reported a questionable arrest. Just a guess
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Brace yourselves for the riots! Oh wait, never mind. They actually did the right thing for a change.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So what compensation does La'Ron Marshall  get for false arrest?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why exactly do uninvited people feel entitled to knock on people's door?
I'm not sure why I don't toss boiling on Jehovah's witnesses


1. because it is illegal to break into homes
2. because that is an assault
 
phishrace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Doesn't solve the underlying issue, what's to stop the next guy from doing the same thing.


It won't stop the next guy, but it certainly did stop this guy. Not long ago, this wouldn't have even been newsworthy in this country. Now, the cop got fired relatively quickly and cops elsewhere are hearing about it. It's progress in my view. Cell phone cameras and bodycams are helping us progress.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's a start in the right direction.  Now make it so this deputy can't work in LE again.  Why was only one fired?
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why exactly do uninvited people feel entitled to knock on people's door?
I'm not sure why I don't toss boiling on Jehovah's witnesses.
Keep mind, I don't think, that guy that shot gunned a woman who knocked on his door got time.  And he did that through the screen door. Anyone know if he got away with that?


He was collecting signitures for a tenant's association.  That means he lived there. They were his neighbors.Your fantasies of frying strangers is disturbing.  But valid.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This happened in my part of Michigan, and that it happened in Springfield, MI, does not surprise me at all. Springfield, MI turned over policing in town to the county... who then hired all the Springfield city cops as deputies and assigned them to patrol the city, since they were already familiar with the city. And the Springfield cops were notorious here for being assholes. But now, they have to answer to a boss who has low tolerance for assholes, as opposed to the city council they used to work for, who only cared about how much in traffic ticket fines they could collect.
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why exactly do uninvited people feel entitled to knock on people's door?


Because the Supreme Court has ruled on more than one occasion that canvassing and soliciting door to door is protected by the 1st Amendment. In other words people are actually entitle to knock on your door.
 
buntz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I had a woman knock on my door a couple years ago asking me to sign a petition to put her son on a ballot for something, I forget what election.

I said "do you have some information about him?"

No, nothing.  She said "I'm a neighbor!  I live  like a block away over there" pointing down the street.

I said "no offense but I don't know you OR him!  I would need SOME info about him!"

She was so angry she stormed away, biatching about me to the woman she was with.
I was genuinely flabbergasted.

She didn't tell me his party affiliation, ideas, plans.
Dude could have been a Nazi, why would I blindly sign something because you tell me you're a neighbor?!?
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why exactly do uninvited people feel entitled to knock on people's door?


Because we're living in a society here.  Don't like it? - post appropriate signage at a spacing specified by your local trespassing ordinances and then feel free to call the cops if and when somebody ignores them.
 
lectos
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He should have shot him. He'd gotten a paid vacation followed by a raise.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Collecting is the new euphenism for "stealing"? Biden's America


You're just pissed that Trump lost. You'll get over it.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "Marshall told the maskless deputies that he wasn't soliciting money, he was only collecting signatures."

FFS if you tackle a innocent Blah Man to the ground and arrest him at least wear a damned mask arseholes.

/Jehovah's Witnesses are still okay to shoot on sight though
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Doesn't solve the underlying issue, what's to stop the next guy from doing the same thing.


Is that the bar that needs to be cleared here? One thing at a time, me thinks. This very much solves the immediate issue which in this case would be a power-tripping officer no longer being in the position to break laws whilst enforcing fake ones. I'd still call that progress.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm assuming that they are now going to make sure the arrest is expunged, right?  Right?

I'd still be hiring a lawyer just for that, given that i'd be having to explain it for the rest of my life every time I get a background check run on me.....
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ahhh the typical cops versus black guy story where...

Hold on...

Black guy was trying to talk the neighbors into forming and HOA?!

I'm not sure which side to come down on!
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why exactly do uninvited people feel entitled to knock on people's door?
I'm not sure why I don't toss boiling on Jehovah's witnesses.
Keep mind, I don't think, that guy that shot gunned a woman who knocked on his door got time.  And he did that through the screen door. Anyone know if he got away with that?


yeah, that's it.  shoot first and ask questions later.  it's a good thing nobody was trying to let you know your house was on fire or just simply asking for a cup of sugar.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: RaceDTruck: Doesn't solve the underlying issue, what's to stop the next guy from doing the same thing.

Especially given that the next guy in question is most likely the deputy that they didn't bother to fire, even though that one also arrested Marshall. Two were present; only one was fired. What justified keeping the other one on the job?


one was fired as a warning to the others?

/always leave 1 behind to tell the tale
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: waxbeans: Why exactly do uninvited people feel entitled to knock on people's door?
I'm not sure why I don't toss boiling on Jehovah's witnesses.
Keep mind, I don't think, that guy that shot gunned a woman who knocked on his door got time.  And he did that through the screen door. Anyone know if he got away with that?

yeah, that's it.  shoot first and ask questions later.  it's a good thing nobody was trying to let you know your house was on fire or just simply asking for a cup of sugar.


You keep your grubby hands off my sugar.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why exactly do uninvited people feel entitled to knock on people's door?
I'm not sure why I don't toss boiling on Jehovah's witnesses.
Keep mind, I don't think, that guy that shot gunned a woman who knocked on his door got time.  And he did that through the screen door. Anyone know if he got away with that?


Remember there is an implied easement across your property allowing members of the public to approach your front door for the purpose of knocking and talking to you.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: I'm assuming that they are now going to make sure the arrest is expunged, right?  Right?

I'd still be hiring a lawyer just for that, given that i'd be having to explain it for the rest of my life every time I get a background check run on me.....


The first bold should happen but never will, the second bold sounds expensive.
 
djfitz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'll know when racial politics change in America if someone gets arrested for soliciting signatures while white.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

buntz: I had a woman knock on my door a couple years ago asking me to sign a petition to put her son on a ballot for something, I forget what election.

I said "do you have some information about him?"

No, nothing.  She said "I'm a neighbor!  I live  like a block away over there" pointing down the street.

I said "no offense but I don't know you OR him!  I would need SOME info about him!"

She was so angry she stormed away, biatching about me to the woman she was with.
I was genuinely flabbergasted.

She didn't tell me his party affiliation, ideas, plans.
Dude could have been a Nazi, why would I blindly sign something because you tell me you're a neighbor?!?


I'll sign for anyone to be on the ballot as long as I get information about what the person wants to do in office. Even if I disagree 100% I'll sign the paper because ballot access is too hard to get thanks to collusion between the two major parties, at least in every state I have lived in.

But not if it's just "I wanna run" with no meaningful platform.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: the voice of raisin: waxbeans: Why exactly do uninvited people feel entitled to knock on people's door?
I'm not sure why I don't toss boiling on Jehovah's witnesses.
Keep mind, I don't think, that guy that shot gunned a woman who knocked on his door got time.  And he did that through the screen door. Anyone know if he got away with that?

yeah, that's it.  shoot first and ask questions later.  it's a good thing nobody was trying to let you know your house was on fire or just simply asking for a cup of sugar.

You keep your grubby hands off my sugar.


see, no guns involved.  not even a knife.

sry to bother you.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Singleballtheory: the voice of raisin: waxbeans: Why exactly do uninvited people feel entitled to knock on people's door?
I'm not sure why I don't toss boiling on Jehovah's witnesses.
Keep mind, I don't think, that guy that shot gunned a woman who knocked on his door got time.  And he did that through the screen door. Anyone know if he got away with that?

yeah, that's it.  shoot first and ask questions later.  it's a good thing nobody was trying to let you know your house was on fire or just simply asking for a cup of sugar.

You keep your grubby hands off my sugar.

see, no guns involved.  not even a knife.

sry to bother you.


See, this is plainly suspicious to me. Grapes are packed with sugars. Raisins are even more sugar-dense.

So why the need for MORE sugar? Seems like you're trying to build some kind of diabetes bomb and you are on my front porch openly asking for it which is basically in-my-face intimidation.

So how do I not shoot in self-defense since you are pointedly threatening me with your homemade diabetes bomb? Basically I'm theoretically saving a LOT of people's eyes and legs here by offing you.

Cup of sugar, indeed.
 
soupafi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They didn't shoot him for non-compliance, so that's progress, right?
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.