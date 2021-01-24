 Skip to content
(Guardian) Everyone moves to the cities; animals move into the villages
yakmans_dad
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We were on a Zoom call with friends last night in which we both talked about foxes moving into our very urban neighborhoods. One of them said that they had coyote issues. In town.
 
tasteme
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"To bring a child into this world should be considered an act of cruelty." - Dr. Stanley Goodspeed
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 2 hours ago  

yakmans_dad: We were on a Zoom call with friends last night in which we both talked about foxes moving into our very urban neighborhoods. One of them said that they had coyote issues. In town.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Taking it back brohs.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think I'd rather have the problem of too much available real estate than too little.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

yakmans_dad: We were on a Zoom call with friends last night in which we both talked about foxes moving into our very urban neighborhoods. One of them said that they had coyote issues. In town.


We've got both.  I think in the immediate term it is a COVID thing (fewer people going out = animals are less scared to come in close).

It makes sense.  The top predator in an urban environment is the car (I saw an interesting show where urban raccoons set their ranges based on busy streets).  Fewer apex predators (cars) means the 2ndary guys like coyotes and foxes will move in.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: I think I'd rather have the problem of too much available real estate than too little.


Ditto.

Things like the abandoned rural homes in Japan and villages in Italy puzzle me.  Maybe if I understood their geography it might make more sense, but isn't that land useful for farming?  Is rice and soybean farming just so much more efficient in places like the US that they're happy to just import the bulk of their food?  When little country towns in the American plains turn ghost, most of their land gets turned over to agriculture - not abandoned.

Maybe transportation is a problem contributing to the urbanization of the population.  I can understand the attraction of the cities with "everything" available there (except agriculture), but I think a lot more people would choose to live closer to rural if they could get in and out of the city quickly and conveniently.  Not a 1 hour each way commute by car to a 3 hour train commute with 47 stops before yours.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the precepts of modern civilization were established in Greece, ca.700 bce to 400 bce. Cities had about 20K inhabitants.
Honestly, in this post-industrial, high-robotic era, we could maintain a very advanced civilization on about a population of 10-12 million, globally. Of course, you peons aren't supposed to know about this.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: "To bring a child into this world should be considered an act of cruelty." - Dr. Stanley Goodspeed


"I'm pregnant" - his girlfriend
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: yakmans_dad: We were on a Zoom call with friends last night in which we both talked about foxes moving into our very urban neighborhoods. One of them said that they had coyote issues. In town.

[Fark user image 626x451]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: We were on a Zoom call with friends last night in which we both talked about foxes moving into our very urban neighborhoods. One of them said that they had coyote issues. In town.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: Shaggy_C: I think I'd rather have the problem of too much available real estate than too little.

Ditto.

Things like the abandoned rural homes in Japan and villages in Italy puzzle me.  Maybe if I understood their geography it might make more sense, but isn't that land useful for farming?  Is rice and soybean farming just so much more efficient in places like the US that they're happy to just import the bulk of their food?  When little country towns in the American plains turn ghost, most of their land gets turned over to agriculture - not abandoned.

Most

of the abandoned property don't come with big chunks of farmable land, since that would have been easy to sell; it's the small postage stamp sized cottages that haven't been maintained since 1950 and need fifty thousand dollars plus of repairs on a leaking roof, leaking water pipes, broken central heating, pest infestation, etc. to make them barely livable.  In many cases, the old occupants died of old age and their kids moved far away decades prior and have zero interest in taking it over.  It's a lot of money to invest to live in a small town in the middle of nowhere with zero jobs and few facilities, where the only thing it has going for it that it's in the middle of nowhere. Sure, some people are into that, but it's a vanishingly small group of buyers that is looking.
There's a reason why the younger generation these places leaves as soon as they are old enough to look for work, and there is little incentive for outsiders to move in.

You too could rent a crappy trailer with a few acres in the middle of nowhere in Arkansas for a fraction of what you're paying in rent for your current place -- but I seriously doubt you'd be entertaining the thought to do so. The same goes for everyone else.

Maybe transportation is a problem contributing to the urbanization of the population.  I can understand the attraction of the cities with "everything" available there (except agriculture), but I think a lot more people would choose to live closer to rural if they could get in and out of the city quickly and conveniently.  Not a 1 hour each way commute by car to a 3 hour train commute with 47 stops before yours.

It all boils down to the old real estate maxim: location, location, location.
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fixx - Less Cities, More Moving People
Youtube xTzMeDiv-7U
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The villages?  Well, it is Florida's friendliest hometown.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wild backyard is getting wilder. The kamoshika and wild boars have come through, digging up and eating all the jerusalem artichokes and wild potatoes. The kamoshika also eat all the dock. The boars eat everything, even the moles. The tanuki came through after that. We have mountain pigeons and woodpeckers working the forests. The monkeys and foxes will probably move through the area in spring. Snakes, frogs, newts. Crows, hawks, eagles, and murder hornets, which count as birds. Swans and cranes and herons. We have got it all.

And yes, it has gotten worse since the farmers have started shutting down their farms just a little bit west. The animals move into those areas, breed, and then move to bigger forests closer to the city. Large tracts get prepared for suburban developments, which then forces the animals into already populated areas to escape the bulldozers.

I had tried to use thorny branches as a barrier just to deter them, but it is not working. I will be putting up a four foot high fence this spring to see how well it works. I will use tall posts to go to six feet if it doesn't.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live inside the perimeter of Atlanta.  We have foxes, coyotes, and deer on the regular.  I've heard a bobcat call, which is unmistakable if you've heard one before.  I found what I think is black bear fur on a pine tree beyond my fence just last week.  First time.

Animals are just moving in regardless.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know, I know a few animals who are city folk

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: Shaggy_C: I think I'd rather have the problem of too much available real estate than too little.

Ditto.

Things like the abandoned rural homes in Japan and villages in Italy puzzle me.  Maybe if I understood their geography it might make more sense, but isn't that land useful for farming?  Is rice and soybean farming just so much more efficient in places like the US that they're happy to just import the bulk of their food?  When little country towns in the American plains turn ghost, most of their land gets turned over to agriculture - not abandoned.

Maybe transportation is a problem contributing to the urbanization of the population.  I can understand the attraction of the cities with "everything" available there (except agriculture), but I think a lot more people would choose to live closer to rural if they could get in and out of the city quickly and conveniently.  Not a 1 hour each way commute by car to a 3 hour train commute with 47 stops before yours.


Both Japan and italy are considerably smaller than the US, and neither country is rich with farmland, this was actually a major problem for the romans and why they prized controlling certain provinces so much. Italy in particular is pretty rocky and uneven. We are so lucky in the US with how much farmable land and natural resources we have. Japan imports like 90% of its energy resources for instance. I'd imagine in long lived-in countries like japan or italy, if the land is good for farming, that's exactly what's being done with it already.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can blame this guy:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Norman Borloug's Green Revolution meant people didn't have to have 10 kids to insure a couple would survive to carry on the family line and take care of them in age.  So the billion plus he saved, and made prosperous, started to carry out their own uncoerced birth control.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: "To bring a child into this world should be considered an act of cruelty." - Dr. Stanley Goodspeed


Feel free to give up your social security and Medicare if you feel that way.  My kids will be paying for it.
Or go ahead and attack families.  Clearly kids have ruined everything.
/Rolls eyes
 
HeadLever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: When little country towns in the American plains turn ghost, most of their land gets turned over to agriculture - not abandoned.


Depends upon where you are at. In the Midwest, you are mostly correct.

Here in the Intermountain west, many of our old ghost towns were old mining towns not on very good places to farm (and much of it public to start with).  Many of these old towns basically would slowly die with the old refusing to move and all the young leaving town for the city.  At least until COVID hit.  That seemed to reverse things a bit.
 
anuran
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Demographers have been talking about this for more than thirty years. The general population just wasn't listening. Sadly, neither were governments outside of maybe China.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

anuran: Demographers have been talking about this for more than thirty years. The general population just wasn't listening. Sadly, neither were governments outside of maybe China.


China had to dial back
Under Mao their population doubled
And that's with 80 million deaths from famine
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: My wild backyard is getting wilder. The kamoshika and wild boars have come through, digging up and eating all the jerusalem artichokes and wild potatoes. The kamoshika also eat all the dock. The boars eat everything, even the moles. The tanuki came through after that. We have mountain pigeons and woodpeckers working the forests. The monkeys and foxes will probably move through the area in spring. Snakes, frogs, newts. Crows, hawks, eagles, and murder hornets, which count as birds. Swans and cranes and herons. We have got it all.

And yes, it has gotten worse since the farmers have started shutting down their farms just a little bit west. The animals move into those areas, breed, and then move to bigger forests closer to the city. Large tracts get prepared for suburban developments, which then forces the animals into already populated areas to escape the bulldozers.

I had tried to use thorny branches as a barrier just to deter them, but it is not working. I will be putting up a four foot high fence this spring to see how well it works. I will use tall posts to go to six feet if it doesn't.


You made the mistake of removing the wolves.  Try to get some imported.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Shaggy_C: I think I'd rather have the problem of too much available real estate than too little.

Ditto.

Things like the abandoned rural homes in Japan and villages in Italy puzzle me.  Maybe if I understood their geography it might make more sense, but isn't that land useful for farming?  Is rice and soybean farming just so much more efficient in places like the US that they're happy to just import the bulk of their food?  When little country towns in the American plains turn ghost, most of their land gets turned over to agriculture - not abandoned.

Maybe transportation is a problem contributing to the urbanization of the population.  I can understand the attraction of the cities with "everything" available there (except agriculture), but I think a lot more people would choose to live closer to rural if they could get in and out of the city quickly and conveniently.  Not a 1 hour each way commute by car to a 3 hour train commute with 47 stops before yours.


You got one answer upthread. Here is another one.

After WWII and many wars the US fought, the answer to fascism was seen as breaking up large landholdings (land reform), which were concentrating wealth and leading to various social ills. Maybe some of those ills are becoming obvious in the US these days, but that is their digression.

Greater democracy was had by all and there was much rejoicing. Unfortunately, those small landholdings limited the application of ECONOMIES OF SCALE, which are especially important for agriculture. So you wound up with a lot of family farms being run on a thin margin that became more or less guaranteed by government programs. Nobody pays attention to trade agreements, but huge problems arise because the US has huge farms (it was never invaded by the US) that operated with high productivity and low costs. Germany, Italy, and Japan, not so much.

And now, all those older farmers are giving up the ghost just a little before or after they give up their farms. The untended orchards feed wildlife. The untended fields go fallow. The farmland is STILL regulated, so a person can not just buy it and turn it into condos. It must be used for agriculture. The neighboring farm might be for sale, but it might be a mile or two away through the forest, and it might already be under attack by wild animals.

"Location" is an issue, but that is not to say that this is rural Mississippi. Yesterday, I went skiing with a group of high school students from 10 am to 10 pm. My lift ticket was 15 bucks. When it was over, I drove 20 minutes to the city and dropped off the skiers and went home. WiFi and phone were no problem. The view was as good as that from Red Rocks outside of Denver. Along the way,  I passed probably 10 farms that could be bought. They might sell for 2 million dollars or more if they were outside of Seattle or Denver. Here, they are 100--200k ish. I suppose you could commute all the way to Tokyo by bullet train, in 2.5 hours?

So yeah, location, but in many ways, the infrastructure is better than in Seattle or Denver. Buses and trains run on time. Internet is cheaper and faster and more reliable. Electricity and water are no issues. Bullet trains. Universal health care, etc. No homeless. If you disagree, that is fine. I am in no rush for Japan to be gentrified by a bunch of people who think they know better.

What will happen eventually is that the land will find its highest and best use. Farms will be combined to provide an efficient size that will support families. Already, fallow lands are being used for solar panels, which can be removed if the need for food production becomes high enough. The wild animal problem will be solved within a year of changing hunting and conservation laws.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: 2fardownthread: My wild backyard is getting wilder. The kamoshika and wild boars have come through, digging up and eating all the jerusalem artichokes and wild potatoes. The kamoshika also eat all the dock. The boars eat everything, even the moles. The tanuki came through after that. We have mountain pigeons and woodpeckers working the forests. The monkeys and foxes will probably move through the area in spring. Snakes, frogs, newts. Crows, hawks, eagles, and murder hornets, which count as birds. Swans and cranes and herons. We have got it all.

And yes, it has gotten worse since the farmers have started shutting down their farms just a little bit west. The animals move into those areas, breed, and then move to bigger forests closer to the city. Large tracts get prepared for suburban developments, which then forces the animals into already populated areas to escape the bulldozers.

I had tried to use thorny branches as a barrier just to deter them, but it is not working. I will be putting up a four foot high fence this spring to see how well it works. I will use tall posts to go to six feet if it doesn't.

You made the mistake of removing the wolves.  Try to get some imported.


Well. That was not my mistake. I think you do not understand the problem. Go look up Kamoshika in Wikipedia or something and get back to me.

If you know what bears are, and that Japan still has a lot of bears, that might help too.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Northern: tasteme: "To bring a child into this world should be considered an act of cruelty." - Dr. Stanley Goodspeed

Feel free to give up your social security and Medicare if you feel that way.  My kids will be paying for it.
Or go ahead and attack families.  Clearly kids have ruined everything.
/Rolls eyes


The underlying question is how many kids are needed to maintain civilization as we know it.

Technologies of various kinds have been taking down quite a few occupations that used to employ large numbers of people for thousands of years.  The invention of the yoke probably displaced a sizeable fraction of the farming population in the places that domesticated draft animals.  The internal combustion engine and electrification displaced both humans *and* draft animal power...to extant that Clydesdale horses are kept around just for beer commercials and as pets.   Sh*t, horses as a species are effectively pets now.

Your kids will be not only your replacements, but also mine.  Hopefully they and their classmates are being prepped to replace the functions their parents *and* some of their parents' friends hold in the world.  I'm more than willing to pay more in taxes so the schools up their game.  Because if the kids after us aren't more capable than we are, it will suck when there are fewer competent people to do the work that needs doing.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

buntz: I don't know, I know a few animals who are city folk

[Fark user image image 200x238]


Don't forget:
'Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats' | Cats The Musical
Youtube Zfi9rBDW3s8
 
Gruntbuggly
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We'll have cats as long as we have mice.  It's just a matter of how many are "domestic."
 
Nidiot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Eternal population growth is just not possible. The world and it's resources are finite. Far better to drop the population back and find alternative ways to keep the economy going, than to keep pushing population growth until the resources run out.

Of course it's probably too late already, given climate change is happening now. We should probably have stabilised the population half a century ago.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Go look up Kamoshika in Wikipedia or something and get back to me.

If you know what bears are, and that Japan still has a lot of bears, that might help too.


Those things are nifty.  They look like pronghorns that got a fuzzy makeover.

The problems with bears as your apex "predator" is that they are omnivores, and likely aren't that effective chasing down a group of kamoshika.  But you're right, let humans go meat shopping for kamoshika, and overpopulation will be a distant memory.

Unless kamoshika don't taste good.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

anuran: Demographers have been talking about this for more than thirty years. The general population just wasn't listening. Sadly, neither were governments outside of maybe China.


Wow. That is a crazy generalization. I know for a fact that Japan has been putting the term KOREIKASHAKAI, or AGED SOCIETY in its elementary school textbooks for 40 years. There has been active policy for at least 30. It is simply a big change. There are snowy cold, isolated areas that have demographics like the grayer parts of Florida. But it is not a crisis. Everyone has watched it happen. It is a transition.

Don't let the fact that the Guardian is reporting this issue fool you into thinking that this is "news." I totally get that the mission of media is to get the clicks, but outrage is something that the US and the UK can apply inwardly. Governments in other parts of the world are addressing their problems with policy measures. Some work well. Others not so much.

Mainly, efforts are geared to making sure that people in these "islands" have proper utilities and medical care and that they are living the life they want to live. Nobody is getting kicked around or having things confiscated. If the value of their property drops to a level that encourages people to buy in to the community, that will happen.

China will have its own problems, and soon. It has "no" social security system. You can quibble over what that word NO means, but let's just say that China probably has a stickier situation and might be looking to Japan for some hints on what to do. And please let's not fool ourselves. Every society will have to face this problem eventually, unless we start our Logan's Run Carousel programs. People are living longer. Well, in most countries they are.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: What will happen eventually is that the land will find its highest and best use. Farms will be combined to provide an efficient size that will support families. Already, fallow lands are being used for solar panels, which can be removed if the need for food production becomes high enough. The wild animal problem will be solved within a year of changing hunting and conservation laws.


That is better than what we do in Australia, which is cover the what little fertile land we have with housing, which cannot be removed should there become a need for food production, or dig it up to mine what lies beneath. Once that land is gone it's not coming back.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Well. That was not my mistake. I think you do not understand the problem. Go look up Kamoshika in Wikipedia or something and get back to me.

If you know what bears are, and that Japan still has a lot of bears, that might help too.


I knew what kamoshika were (my spell checker does not), those deer/goat/sheep things. If you still have bears then you still have potential wolf habitat.
 
anuran
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: anuran: Demographers have been talking about this for more than thirty years. The general population just wasn't listening. Sadly, neither were governments outside of maybe China.

China had to dial back
Under Mao their population doubled
And that's with 80 million deaths from famine


It was brutal And bloodthirsty in the finest Chinese tradition. It was also another time when China recognized a trend and did something about it in advance. They cut the high-growth-low-death part short and went to low-growth-low-death remarkably quickly. I wish we had a model of long-term thinking combined with basic humanity.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

anuran: Cornelis de Gyselaer: anuran: Demographers have been talking about this for more than thirty years. The general population just wasn't listening. Sadly, neither were governments outside of maybe China.

China had to dial back
Under Mao their population doubled
And that's with 80 million deaths from famine

It was brutal And bloodthirsty in the finest Chinese tradition. It was also another time when China recognized a trend and did something about it in advance. They cut the high-growth-low-death part short and went to low-growth-low-death remarkably quickly. I wish we had a model of long-term thinking combined with basic humanity.


We aren't a monocultural dictatorship
That makes it hard
And yes China is (enforced) han monocultural
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: anuran: Demographers have been talking about this for more than thirty years. The general population just wasn't listening. Sadly, neither were governments outside of maybe China.

China had to dial back
Under Mao their population doubled
And that's with 80 million deaths from famine


Mao aside, and there is some very interesting history there that gets lost in the "China bad. Endless hordes of Asia" rhetoric, the demographic transition has been understood in the field for quite a while. So has environmental degradation of various sorts.

As a species we are farking pathetic at even talking about the contingencies for anything further out than next year if that. Global warming was theory in the 29th century. In the 50s scientists like Teller were saying "Head it off now while it will be relatively cheap and easy." By the 70s we knew the score. They set off 50 years of the most concentrated evil in the history of mankind preventing us from doing anything. Now the only question is "How apocalyptic will it be?" multiply by aquifer destruction, mineral depletion, the degradation of all the Vavilovian centers, the sixth mass extinction, and so on.

We not only don't do what we need to, we actively fight tooth and nail against recognizing that there is a problem.
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: anuran: Cornelis de Gyselaer: anuran: Demographers have been talking about this for more than thirty years. The general population just wasn't listening. Sadly, neither were governments outside of maybe China.

China had to dial back
Under Mao their population doubled
And that's with 80 million deaths from famine

It was brutal And bloodthirsty in the finest Chinese tradition. It was also another time when China recognized a trend and did something about it in advance. They cut the high-growth-low-death part short and went to low-growth-low-death remarkably quickly. I wish we had a model of long-term thinking combined with basic humanity.

We aren't a monocultural dictatorship
That makes it hard
And yes China is (enforced) han monocultural


"We have to be stupid of because we have Blacks." fark that racist lie up the ass.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

anuran: Cornelis de Gyselaer: anuran: Cornelis de Gyselaer: anuran: Demographers have been talking about this for more than thirty years. The general population just wasn't listening. Sadly, neither were governments outside of maybe China.

China had to dial back
Under Mao their population doubled
And that's with 80 million deaths from famine

It was brutal And bloodthirsty in the finest Chinese tradition. It was also another time when China recognized a trend and did something about it in advance. They cut the high-growth-low-death part short and went to low-growth-low-death remarkably quickly. I wish we had a model of long-term thinking combined with basic humanity.

We aren't a monocultural dictatorship
That makes it hard
And yes China is (enforced) han monocultural

"We have to be stupid of because we have Blacks." fark that racist lie up the ass.


There are black people in China, too. And lots of non Han Chinese. That doesn't make China less of a monocultural dictatorship.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

anuran: Cornelis de Gyselaer: anuran: Cornelis de Gyselaer: anuran: Demographers have been talking about this for more than thirty years. The general population just wasn't listening. Sadly, neither were governments outside of maybe China.

China had to dial back
Under Mao their population doubled
And that's with 80 million deaths from famine

It was brutal And bloodthirsty in the finest Chinese tradition. It was also another time when China recognized a trend and did something about it in advance. They cut the high-growth-low-death part short and went to low-growth-low-death remarkably quickly. I wish we had a model of long-term thinking combined with basic humanity.

We aren't a monocultural dictatorship
That makes it hard
And yes China is (enforced) han monocultural

"We have to be stupid of because we have Blacks." fark that racist lie up the ass.


You did see the enforcement part right?
Ask the uighurs about how much of a melting pot China is regarding cultural differences

And its not just the soviets either this winds through most of their history

See also great Russian nationalism and Stalinist purges
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bonzo_1116: 2fardownthread: Go look up Kamoshika in Wikipedia or something and get back to me.

If you know what bears are, and that Japan still has a lot of bears, that might help too.

Those things are nifty.  They look like pronghorns that got a fuzzy makeover.

The problems with bears as your apex "predator" is that they are omnivores, and likely aren't that effective chasing down a group of kamoshika.  But you're right, let humans go meat shopping for kamoshika, and overpopulation will be a distant memory.

Unless kamoshika don't taste good.


No. They are actually kind of creepy. I used to see a lot of pronghorn in the area of what is now Centennial Airport in Denver. What is now Arapahoe Road used to be wide open, with herds of graceful, dancing Pronghorn Antelope. The Kamoshika are a serow, which is a slowly moving goat/deer like animal, but Japan had a lot of elk too.

I know there were wolves, but my guess is that they could not leave the people alone, whereas the bears retreated. The wolves were also wiping out endangered species. ... Such as the Kamoshika, which are protected now. They come through my garden and eat my ground crops and move on to eat my green beans, and there is not a damn thing I can do about it. I have watched them for hours. And the next year, they bring their kids.

I used to follow the science more, but yes, the wolves were taken out as apex predators. Bears were probably not allowed to fill the gap because they were threatening humans too. Bears are still regularly hunted when they "threaten" humans. The Kamoshika and some other animals became "endangered," so hunting was prohibited, and now we have more deer, serows, wild boar, tanuki, and foxes than humans can deal with.

Which leads us both to the same conclusion. Some apex predator has been removed and not replaced. Maybe wolves, but probably some bears, and certainly humans.

Deer "infestations" get so bad in the area near the ONAGAWA nuclear plant about 200 miles north of Fukushima that bowhunting of them is done professionally on a semi-annual basis. The boars are way out of hand, and bears probably will not touch them. There is not enough of a hunter culture to control these animals, it seems to me.

Down near Fukushima it is REALLY the wild west. Boars and wild pigs are often reported, but there must be feral dogs and cats everywhere. Monkeys. I would not camp there without a gun. It is not a place for weekend campers or through-hikers. Modern humans are not necessarily apex predators. They are just part of the menu.
 
