(Gothamist)   The final refuge of sleazy 70s NYC to be demolished   (gothamist.com) divider line
74
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No, not Show World Center.  Say it isn't so.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i hate that place.  thankfully i rarely have to go there

it's going to be a clusterfark trying to rebuild on the same site
 
ecor1
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark that farking place. For the first two years of college I didn't have a car, had to take busses back and forth between Eastern Mass and Washington DC and always had to change at the port authority. I hated that place.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's been running on historical reputation for crappiness than actual Dante circles of hell since the mid-90s.  Up to the late 1980s, it wasn't a shopping mall, and you had a lot more genuinely dangerous people living in it full-time.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting

untappedcities.comView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're tearing down Trump Tower?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If we keep the sleaze alive in hearts, it will never die. *sniff*
 
Bloodnok
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But but... what about all the fresh-faced young women arriving at the bus terminal to fulfill their Broadway dreams?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When Homer Simpson went to New York City
Youtube _JrH5_NliF4


Of course you'll have a bad impression of New York if you only focus on the Port Authority and Penn Station.
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah. The Port Authority Bus Terminal ala 70s/80s where the hot, moist, air was a fragrant melange of hobo piss, gasoline, and  garbage.

Smells like it was only yesterday.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"After several years of community board meetings and looking at 30 different options" etc. In other words they spent almost as much on making a decision as it will take to build it. And the article doesn't say how much it will take to build it. But some of the money will come from "private capital." OK then.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, the rendering shows a 70's style architecture. They bringing the thing ahead in time 20 years. Wow.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I gotta say, NYC is not on my bucket list of places to visit before I die.  In fact, it's in the top 10 of places to avoid.

That said, there is nowhere in NYC I have any intention of ever visiting.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Plato's Salty Discharge: Ah. The Port Authority Bus Terminal ala 70s/80s where the hot, moist, air was a fragrant melange of hobo piss, gasoline, and  garbage.

Smells like it was only yesterday.


it smelled like that yesterday too
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tax Boy: They're tearing down Trump Tower?


That's sleazy 80's NYC.

Keeping track of the city's sleaze ecosystem is an archaeology project. There's the Trumpian period, the Steinbrennerian, the Sharptonian, the Helmsleyan...
 
Old_Chief_Scott [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I went through there once.

Once.

Mid 1979 and going home from boot camp.  I never allowed an itinerary to take me there ever again.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love the perfect miserableness of the PABT.  It is disgusting in such a baked in way, and the people who work there are equally mean...just mean.  The whole place is mean.

Welcome to NYC, fark you
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pink Poodle Bar?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How long until the restrooms smell of stank pee pee?  I say 5 minutes after opening but I'm being generous.
 
Abox
‘’ 2 hours ago  

offacue: No, not Show World Center.  Say it isn't so.


lol that was exactly my first thought
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope the Irish bar on the second floor moves to the new one, and they keep it exactly the same. I spent many a commute home getting sloshed there when shiat would go south in the tunnel. I swear the staff lived there, you could go in any time of day or night, or on the weekend, and it would be the same 4 people working there.

They used to let you smoke in their back hallway as recently as a few years ago too. You'd walk in and bust a PA cop having a smoke as well, and would just chuckle at eachother.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Snotnose: I gotta say, NYC is not on my bucket list of places to visit before I die.  In fact, it's in the top 10 of places to avoid.

That said, there is nowhere in NYC I have any intention of ever visiting.


It wasn't a bucket list thing but I included NYC when I took my family on an East Coast vacation.  Central Park and it's museums are great and the food was varied and sensational.
/as an added benefit the cabs were remarkably reasonably priced.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harry Freakstorm: How long until the restrooms smell of stank pee pee?  I say 5 minutes after opening but I'm being generous.


The new Moynihan hall is amazing, and they are doing a good job scurrying the homeless out.

Of course, some people are already complaining about that, because apparently our transit stations should double as housing for the mentally ill.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

Fark user imageView Full Size


There's a bowling alley/cocktail lounge with empanadas and stripper poles!
goddam bluenoses ruin everything.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

asmodeus224: I love the perfect miserableness of the PABT.  It is disgusting in such a baked in way, and the people who work there are equally mean...just mean.  The whole place is mean.

Welcome to NYC, fark you


The thing that really makes that place is the tropical papaya fruit stand, that still has all its signage up, down some random corridor. I commuted into NYC starting in 2000, and that thing has stayed in its exact state since i first walked passed it. I always wondered the story, like there is some dude out there who in the mid nineties had this dream, and maybe papaya drinks were all the rage  or something, and he felt he would be able to sell them down this dreary hardly ever used corridor in a bus station for some reason....and put his life into it....

And they just left it as it was for 30 years, as a warning and monument to his failure, and he coincidently has to walk passed it every day seeing it, for the rest of his life, on his way to a dreary job.
 
fustanella
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And assuredly, like the new train station, will have no place to sit unless you're one of the chosen few.

/hostile architecture is evil
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Like even in the early 2010's there was this movement to improve the shops in the terminal. They made a big stink about it, brought in some higher end places and food....but they left that farking papaya stand exactly as it was.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EdwardTellerhands: NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​O

[Fark user image 480x320]

There's a bowling alley/cocktail lounge with empanadas and stripper poles!
goddam bluenoses ruin everything.


I remember that place before higher end bowling became a thing and they started with the good beer towers and what have you.

Twice when i was in it, someone was stabbed.

I was only in it twice.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LineNoise: EdwardTellerhands: NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

[Fark user image 480x320]

There's a bowling alley/cocktail lounge with empanadas and stripper poles!
goddam bluenoses ruin everything.

I remember that place before higher end bowling became a thing and they started with the good beer towers and what have you.

Twice when i was in it, someone was stabbed.

I was only in it twice.


Yeah, stabbing people the first two times you go can get you asked to not come back.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Port Authority hopes the new terminal will open start construction by 2031.

FTFY
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LineNoise: Harry Freakstorm: How long until the restrooms smell of stank pee pee?  I say 5 minutes after opening but I'm being generous.

The new Moynihan hall is amazing, and they are doing a good job scurrying the homeless out.

Of course, some people are already complaining about that, because apparently our transit stations should double as housing for the mentally ill.


I have an idea. Now stay with me here.

But......what if weeeeeeeeeeee.......provided housing to the homeless?
 
buckybear
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I took a Greyhound from Tulsa to Boston once.  Had a 12 hour layover in the Port Authority Terminal.  There were no benches I had to sit on the shiat crusted floor. Someone was running a buffer that appeared only move the filth from one place to another.
Lots of homeless people moving about and a constant stream of announcements over the PA about the wonderous improvements they were going to make.
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LineNoise:

One of the saddest days was going back to visit....took the LIRR to Penn then bee lining downtown to go to Gray's Papaya only to see it gone.

That place was heaven.
 
Abox
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gulper Eel: Tax Boy: They're tearing down Trump Tower?

That's sleazy 80's NYC.

Keeping track of the city's sleaze ecosystem is an archaeology project. There's the Trumpian period, the Steinbrennerian, the Sharptonian, the Helmsleyan...


The Amoreenian

Dog Day Afternoon "Amoreena"
Youtube k5uI-LkI2es
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I liked Port Authority. When goin back and forth to visit girlfriends and boyfriends that required a 10 hour Greyhound, I'd book a late bus, get gloriously drunk, and stumble onto the bus. After a nice sleep, it felt like I was at my destination in no time.

One of the most interesting times I was at Port Authority was in 200X. I had just arrived quite early in the morning and was greeted with a sound of automatic gunfire. I hit the ground and a bunch of other people panicked and screamed. Fortunately, because of the hour, there wasn't a stampede. A few PAs and transit cops ran in and assured us it was only a film shoot. I later found out it was for the third Bourne movie.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should hire those guys that built that expensive monstrosity in SF that was supposed to connect to the bullet train that's not happening, is a couple blocks walk from the BART, has less than half the capacity it was designed for and is near that skyscraper that's slowly capsizing.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: LineNoise: Harry Freakstorm: How long until the restrooms smell of stank pee pee?  I say 5 minutes after opening but I'm being generous.

The new Moynihan hall is amazing, and they are doing a good job scurrying the homeless out.

Of course, some people are already complaining about that, because apparently our transit stations should double as housing for the mentally ill.

I have an idea. Now stay with me here.

But......what if weeeeeeeeeeee.......provided housing to the homeless?


I agree. But that doesn't mean it should be the bus station bathroom, or we accept that if it comes down to it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Notice what's across the street.  Maybe the Times will do work from home even after the pandemic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LineNoise: EdwardTellerhands: NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

[Fark user image 480x320]

There's a bowling alley/cocktail lounge with empanadas and stripper poles!
goddam bluenoses ruin everything.

I remember that place before higher end bowling became a thing and they started with the good beer towers and what have you.
Twice when i was in it, someone was stabbed.
I was only in it twice.


I don't think I've ever been to Katz's when there hasn't been a purse snatching. It's part of NYC's vibrant tapestry.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Plato's Salty Discharge: LineNoise:

One of the saddest days was going back to visit....took the LIRR to Penn then bee lining downtown to go to Gray's Papaya only to see it gone.

That place was heaven.


No this wasn't Grey's....The midtown Grey's closed in 2010ish, the one in the village, which was the true loss, and i have so many memories of my youth in, closed in 2015ish. They have a new one in midtown somewhere but i haven't been.

This was JUST papaya juice, the best i could tell from the signage. It was called Tropical something, and was smack inside the bus station between the two buildings.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Snotnose: I gotta say, NYC is not on my bucket list of places to visit before I die.  In fact, it's in the top 10 of places to avoid.

That said, there is nowhere in NYC I have any intention of ever visiting.


Eh, going to the touristy places is fun. The view from the Empire State Building and 30 Rock was pretty good. The High Line is a nice walking experience, so is Central Park. I had a nice visit at the Statue of Liberty. And I got to see the largest Buddha Statue in the U.S. located in a temple at the end of the Manhattan Bridge.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
also i really hope they keep the weird bar across the street going. It was called Port something. The bartenders all wore bikinis, and shouldn't have, not because of health reasons, they just shouldn't wear bikinis.

It was always packed with bus drivers and postal workers.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There aren't many places that define hitting rock bottom as much as sleeping in Port Authority Bus Terminal.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Snotnose: I gotta say, NYC is not on my bucket list of places to visit before I die.  In fact, it's in the top 10 of places to avoid.

That said, there is nowhere in NYC I have any intention of ever visiting.


I went twice when I was a teenager. I liked the museums but otherwise it was crowded, noisy, and smelled like garbage.

I don't see a need to go back
 
nytmare
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LineNoise: also i really hope they keep the weird bar across the street going. It was called Port something. The bartenders all wore bikinis, and shouldn't have, not because of health reasons, they just shouldn't wear bikinis.

It was always packed with bus drivers and postal workers.


Port 41 bikini dive bar, became Tobacco Road bikini dive bar, now looks closed.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Making way for the sleazy 2020s-30s.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

nytmare: LineNoise: also i really hope they keep the weird bar across the street going. It was called Port something. The bartenders all wore bikinis, and shouldn't have, not because of health reasons, they just shouldn't wear bikinis.

It was always packed with bus drivers and postal workers.

Port 41 bikini dive bar, became Tobacco Road bikini dive bar, now looks closed.


Oh man, that place went under?

It was one of the few bars that came close to replicating the feel of the Village Idiot on a random weekday.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Harry Freakstorm: How long until the restrooms smell of stank pee pee?  I say 5 minutes after opening but I'm being generous.

The new Moynihan hall is amazing, and they are doing a good job scurrying the homeless out.

Of course, some people are already complaining about that, because apparently our transit stations should double as housing for the mentally ill.


Considering the city, with all its property, is doing f*ck-all to house them otherwise, they kind of have a point.
 
