 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Miami)   "She was alone, she was pregnant ... She had to cross five countries, continents, an ocean, gunships, submarines, bombings, and more to get her kids safely here" to escape WWII Europe   (miami.cbslocal.com) divider line
22
    More: Florida, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Family, Grandparent, The Love Boat, Russel Lazega, Lea Lazega's life story, lively Facebook page, Lainie Kazan  
•       •       •

1540 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2021 at 4:50 PM (3 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Therapy? - Stories
Youtube ewxIPQfDBT4
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Never forget.

Never again.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But did she have to wear a MASK???
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Illegal immigrants, she and her family were just anchor babying that pregnancy to take govt handouts.

If she wanted to get to the USA so bad she could've used official channels like everyone else!

Oh wait she was white? No problem maam
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ella Fitzgerald?  I thought she hid out in the attic and built that aeroplane that she used to fly blindly (ifr being but a fevered dream of demented scientists) to Pago Pago.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My friend's story includes traveling eight time zones from Poland to Siberia to escape the Nazis, going to school uphill both ways, through the snow and blizzards weren't as scary as the wolves.   Of course she wrote a book, she's a published author.    At least the Soviets honored their own soldiers who fought in WWI, even if they couldn't give them a passport they at least let them escape.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I've gotten emails from Russians, from Cubans, from people who said 'that's my grandmother'," Lazega shared, adding that "there are not too many stories where a grandmother or a grandparent is the hero, so that resonated."


they just want a cut of the book deal
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Father_Jack: Illegal immigrants, she and her family were just anchor babying that pregnancy to take govt handouts.

If she wanted to get to the USA so bad she could've used official channels like everyone else!

Oh wait she was white? No problem maam


Why didn't she stay where she was and worked to make her country a better place to live, and not burden us with her problems?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cage her
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LarryDan43: Cage her


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I went to high school with a kid whose parents escaped Hungary during the 1956 revolution. Theirs was a somewhat similar trip across the Alps.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: Illegal immigrants, she and her family were just anchor babying that pregnancy to take govt handouts.

If she wanted to get to the USA so bad she could've used official channels like everyone else!

Oh wait she was white? No problem maam


Hopefully all the children were promptly separered from their parents!

Gotta stop those terror-caravans somehow.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My family has some similar stories except the we escaping Stalin.

My dad had some written down, but we never found it after he died.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 2 hours ago  

big pig peaches: My family has some similar stories except the we escaping Stalin.

My dad had some written down, but we never found it after he died.


A good friend of mine escaped the USSR in 1959. He got out his whole family, parents and wife. What a story! They got out through Finland.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Florida tag outranks Hero?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MellowMauiMan: big pig peaches: My family has some similar stories except the we escaping Stalin.

My dad had some written down, but we never found it after he died.

A good friend of mine escaped the USSR in 1959. He got out his whole family, parents and wife. What a story! They got out through Finland.


I don't remember my grandmother's story well, I just remember is was a rather complicated escape route she took with her brother.

The story I do remember is her other brother. He was already conscripted into the Russia version of the merchant marines. Jews had to serve many years longer (I forget the numbers) than other Russian citizens. They liked to only draft people who didn't know how to swim so they wouldn't jump ship.

My great uncle secretly learned how to swim and jumped off the ship in the New York harbor and swam ashore. This was the 30s, I think.

That's the story anyway.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnderWiggnz: Never forget.

Never again.


Holy shiat, that's an amazing story.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
London
Youtube kiY71lnZTt4
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She was welcomed then and she would be welcome now.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A young girl's strange and erotic journey from Milan to Minsk
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sorry, subby, I actually think you had a legitimate use of the Hero tag, but you blew it. Florida, ffs?!?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.