(ABC7 New York)   Why is freedom of the press so important? So the press can help unemployed man recover $80,000 life savings after banks seized funds   (abc7ny.com) divider line
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read this story before it got resolved.

So glad they were able to help him.

I wonder how many people have been ripped off like this and not gotten help?   Scary.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a nice story, but what the hell does this have to do with freedom of the press?

/I wish I could have had this kind of pro bono assistance back when I was a recently unemployed 24-year-old, moonlighting as a personal trainer, with $80,000 in assets frozen during what should have been a routine banking transfer.
//Some people don't realize how rough it can be for young people just trying to make it through life.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: It's a nice story, but what the hell does this have to do with freedom of the press?

/I wish I could have had this kind of pro bono assistance back when I was a recently unemployed 24-year-old, moonlighting as a personal trainer, with $80,000 in assets frozen during what should have been a routine banking transfer.
//Some people don't realize how rough it can be for young people just trying to make it through life.


It has nothing to do with freedom of the press, I think subby had a stroke.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Phishing. Don't fall for it. And wtf is Chime?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dimwitted Fark Headline Submitter Passionate Defender Of What They Imagine "Freedom of the Press" To Be.
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
24 and 80 K in the bank?

I was clearly attracted to the wrong type of guys when I was that age.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: It's a nice story, but what the hell does this have to do with freedom of the press?


Some organizations after gaffs such as this don't want the bad publicity. It makes them look incompetent, which clearly they are.

Under Trump who not only attacked the press, and did everything he could to discredit them, and had a history working with news outlets all his life to push his narrative, he also lobbied for strict libel laws to use the courts to even stop stories like this from even being reported in the first place.

So yes, freedom of the press is important in order to allow facts and actual truths to flourish in order to for the public to form their own opinions and make decisions.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

buttercat: I read this story before it got resolved.

So glad they were able to help him.

I wonder how many people have been ripped off like this and not gotten help?   Scary.


Less scary and totally expected. I would expect not only a fraud hold but also a treasury hold for possible illegal activity.  Both of which can be fairly easily avoided.

50k suddenly moving triggers a lot of alarms and mandatory reporting
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WastrelWay: Phishing. Don't fall for it. And wtf is Chime?


Chime is the semi-fluid mass of partially digested food that is expelled by a person's stomach. Sometimes it's spelled a little differently.
 
