(CNN)   "In her Ohio hometown, she's known as an Army veteran who runs a bar and set up a small self-styled militia ... to help neighbors if tornadoes hit. To the FBI, she's a militant leader who ... stormed the US Capitol, encouraging others to do the same"   (cnn.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Soon she will be known as inmate #1776666.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why not both?

She's on video inside the capital.  She's guilty.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If I rescue dogs, but murder people, then I am not a good person.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Neighbors told CNN that Watkins would try to recruit people when they came into the bar. "

"Militia members get half-off on domestic beers and rail drinks"
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

KungFuJunkie: If I rescue dogs, but murder people, then I am not a good person.


What if those people murder dogs?
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, I've heard that excuse from 3%er nuts.  "We're just good guys who plan to assist in disasters."

Except for all the anti-government rhetoric, followed by the actual participation in actual domestic terrorism, as soon as some doofus sends out an invite.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Her boyfriend said she went to "help protect some Trump VIP members within the rally,"
If she was really there to protect trump VIP members the boyfriend wouldn't be bragging about it, but it does look bad.

Also, that village is located in the same county as Jim Jordan (tRumpeR) comes from.
Sedition runs deep?

We lucked out, these people are not bright.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We are judged by our actions, both good and bad.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Xcott: Yeah, I've heard that excuse from 3%er nuts.  "We're just good guys who plan to assist in disasters."

Except for all the anti-government rhetoric, followed by the actual participation in actual domestic terrorism, as soon as some doofus sends out an invite.


Absolutely identical to Al Queda and ISIS.

Soon, they will offer their own schooling for free (aka madrassas).
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
... but you shag one sheep!
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTA:
When the FBI arrived in Woodstock, Watkins was not there. Her boyfriend, Montana Siniff was. He told CNN disorientating flash-bangs were used.A window was broken. It remained that way days later.

Days later? Dayslater? My heart bleeds for their loss.

Montana Siniff told CNN that Jessica Watkins was not a violent person. "She can be very spirited, but she is a very good person at heart and she just really wants to try to help people."

Uh, you want to go with spirited? Really? And her actions prove that she is neither a good person nor one interested in helping people.

Her boyfriend said she went to "help protect some Trump VIP members within the rally," but he did not know whom.

Uh-huh. Sure, Sparky.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Godless Socialist Tornados?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The bloodiest, most violent Mexican drug cartels are also well known to extensively help the communities they rule with an iron fist.  It's still tribalism, and 1000 rights don't excuse the wrong.
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pablo Escobar gave millions to his community and even built schools and affordable housing.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She can be both. Plenty or criminals had a soft spot for their neighbors, and still did some pretty awful things. She can put it all out there at the trial, and see justice done.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Watkins and many others came to Washington trained in warfare, some wearing their combat gear of ballistic helmets, Army fatigues and goggles.

They were playing dress up.

Coup-play
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hamas and the Yakuza are both known for giving back to the community.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DRTFA.
If she was black we wouldn't get a back story.
Yeah, I will just assume she is white.
She is alive
 
neglogon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: Watkins and many others came to Washington trained in warfare, some wearing their combat gear of ballistic helmets, Army fatigues and goggles.

They were playing dress up.

Coup-play


Hard-core LARPing
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: "Neighbors told CNN that Watkins would try to recruit people when they came into the bar. "

"Militia members get half-off on domestic beers and rail drinks"


A militia is not a group that helps out during hurricanes. That's a community group. Militias are armed and at least these days, sociopathic seditionist terrorists
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: KungFuJunkie: If I rescue dogs, but murder people, then I am not a good person.

What if those people murder dogs?


Even worse
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: DRTFA.
If she was black we wouldn't get a back story.
Yeah, I will just assume she is white.
She is alive


We'd get a black backstory if there was even just one misdemeanor for littering on their record.

Being a vet, even a helpful one, has nothing at all to do with her f*cked up crime. We need to email or tweet at every media outlet that tries to 'white'wash any of these people.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In her Ohio hometown, she's known as an Army veteran who runs a bar and set up a smallself-styled militiaher boyfriend says she created to help neighbors if tornadoes hit.

"Hey ya'll tornado's coming, grab your guns we're gonna go shoot it"
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My people!

Except the pogue, of course.
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: Pablo Escobar gave millions to his community and even built schools and affordable housing.


Weimar Germany had universal socialized medicine.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: If I rescue dogs, but murder people, then I am not a good person.


If you are a sociopath who doesn't value human life then yup.
 
orbister
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It seemed like a shame that the cops didn't arrest everybody at the some, but it's even more satisfying to imagine them in their homes and workplaces, unable to eat, sleep or concentrate because they know that sooner or later the knock at the door will come and they'll be taken away to answer hard questions posed by wholly unsympathetic people with no sense of humour.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm from Oklahoma.  I know from tornadoes.

You know what helps after a tornado?  Chainsaws, tractors, and a Salvation Army or Mennonite relief bus bringing coffee and blankets.

You know what doesn't help?  Jessica and Clevon in military cosplay waving AR-15s.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
CNN has found a disproportionate number of people charged in the Capitol attack are former members of the military.

Probably just a coincidence.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And John Wayne Gacy made children smile for his career.  Are we going to just focus on those 33 mistakes, that we know about?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: Her boyfriend said she went to "help protect some Trump VIP members within the rally,"
If she was really there to protect trump VIP members the boyfriend wouldn't be bragging about it, but it does look bad.

Also, that village is located in the same county as Jim Jordan (tRumpeR) comes from.
Sedition runs deep?

We lucked out, these people are not bright.


I don't think it's luck that they are not bright and they are trump supporters. The lack of intelligence is a defining characteristic of those people.
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds like all of those "State Guard" units in the south. They're supposed to be for hurricanes but really it's for a bunch of wannabe Johnny Rebs.

Source: my brother lives in SC and was invited to join the SC guard. They guy that invited him was 120% tacticool and fits the profile of every one of the idiots we've heard about arrested so far.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Xcott: Yeah, I've heard that excuse from 3%er nuts.  "We're just good guys who plan to assist in disasters."

Except for all the anti-government rhetoric, followed by the actual participation in actual domestic terrorism, as soon as some doofus sends out an invite.



These people really think that the biggest worry people have in the wake of tornadoes or floods is "criminal (racist words) from (somewhat nearby urban areas) coming to loot"...
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
To the rest of us, she's known as a insurrectionist.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: Pablo Escobar gave millions to his community and even built schools and affordable housing.


This.
So does Yakuza in Japan, I hear they are great for organizing natural disaster relief efforts.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oo, they're unpacking the conspiracy charges now. How exciting!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Xcott: Yeah, I've heard that excuse from 3%er nuts.  "We're just good guys who plan to assist in disasters."

Except for all the anti-government rhetoric, followed by the actual participation in actual domestic terrorism, as soon as some doofus sends out an invite.


These people really think that the biggest worry people have in the wake of tornadoes or floods is "criminal (racist words) from (somewhat nearby urban areas) coming to loot"...


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

awruk!: Uncle Eazy: Pablo Escobar gave millions to his community and even built schools and affordable housing.

This.
So does Yakuza in Japan, I hear they are great for organizing natural disaster relief efforts.


It's hardly new. Al Capone ran soup kitchens during the Depression.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Any evidence they ever helped with a disaster? I doubt it.
 
Raoul Eaton
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Xcott: Yeah, I've heard that excuse from 3%er nuts.  "We're just good guys who plan to assist in disasters."

Except for all the anti-government rhetoric, followed by the actual participation in actual domestic terrorism, as soon as some doofus sends out an invite.


There is nothing about disaster rescue that requires a "militia."  That level of transparent excuse making is about what I would expect from a not-too-bright ten year old.  "Hey!  We have someone trapped in debris!  Get an AR-15 over here stat!"
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: thorpe: "Neighbors told CNN that Watkins would try to recruit people when they came into the bar. "

"Militia members get half-off on domestic beers and rail drinks"

A militia is not a group that helps out during hurricanes. That's a community group. Militias are armed and at least these days, sociopathic seditionist terrorists


TFA agrees: "Federal prosecutors say Watkins and others used the Zello phone app, which works like a walkie-talkie, to communicate and plan the assault. "
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: Pablo Escobar gave millions to his community and even built schools and affordable housing.


I mean, Josef Stalin helped us beat the Nazis and win World War II. I wouldn't give him a Nobel Peace Prize.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Xcott: Yeah, I've heard that excuse from 3%er nuts.  "We're just good guys who plan to assist in disasters."

Except for all the anti-government rhetoric, followed by the actual participation in actual domestic terrorism, as soon as some doofus sends out an invite.

There is nothing about disaster rescue that requires a "militia."  That level of transparent excuse making is about what I would expect from a not-too-bright ten year old.  "Hey!  We have someone trapped in debris!  Get an AR-15 over here stat!"


daveblaska.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Not effective for tornado response
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
These Antifa plant backstories are getting better and better.
 
nytmare
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: In her Ohio hometown, she's known as an Army veteran who runs a bar and set up a smallself-styled militiaher boyfriend says she created to help neighbors if tornadoes hit.

"Hey ya'll tornado's coming, grab your guns we're gonna go shoot it"


They're itching to shoot anyone who looks at their neighbor's pile of rubble funny.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At times like this lets remember that ex-military members can be court martialed, even if they have left the military.  With military training comes extra responsibility.
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

labman: Why not both?

She's on video inside the capital.  She's guilty.


Why is it that we either arm and train foreign terrorists who eventually use them against us or arm and train people in the US military who are never periodically checked to ensure they don't pull a Timothy McVeigh when they're civilians ten years later?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Raoul Eaton: Xcott: Yeah, I've heard that excuse from 3%er nuts.  "We're just good guys who plan to assist in disasters."

Except for all the anti-government rhetoric, followed by the actual participation in actual domestic terrorism, as soon as some doofus sends out an invite.

There is nothing about disaster rescue that requires a "militia."  That level of transparent excuse making is about what I would expect from a not-too-bright ten year old.  "Hey!  We have someone trapped in debris!  Get an AR-15 over here stat!"

[daveblaska.files.wordpress.com image 600x333]
Not effective for tornado response


You need at least a 15 kiloton nuclear warhead to defeat a tornado.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

nytmare: Meatsim1: In her Ohio hometown, she's known as an Army veteran who runs a bar and set up a smallself-styled militiaher boyfriend says she created to help neighbors if tornadoes hit.

"Hey ya'll tornado's coming, grab your guns we're gonna go shoot it"

They're itching to shoot anyone who looks at their neighbor's pile of rubble funny.


imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: thorpe: "Neighbors told CNN that Watkins would try to recruit people when they came into the bar. "

"Militia members get half-off on domestic beers and rail drinks"

A militia is not a group that helps out during hurricanes. That's a community group. Militias are armed and at least these days, sociopathic seditionist terrorists


I believe where I am, it's covered by the volunteer fire department.
Or my neighbor banging on my door saying one of the other neighbors need help.
 
