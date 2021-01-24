 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSL Salt Lake City)   Dave leaves $1400 tip in Estes Park restaurant so each on-duty employee can get $200 bonus, still not here   (ksl.com) divider line
19
    More: Cool, Time Warner, CNN, Cafe owner Nailya Khametvalieva, ESTES PARK, Gloria Fuentes, Notchtop Bakery, second time, All rights reserved  
•       •       •

560 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 24 Jan 2021 at 4:14 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's nice. These stories are always nice. Like the secret santa who gave out hundred dollar bills to people shopping.

What I'd like to know is, why don't they come knock on my door? I don't have money to shop. I can't get a job. I need money, too.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think that amt was the first stim check. Guy probably didn't need the money and passed it on.
 
pravetz8c
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: That's nice. These stories are always nice. Like the secret santa who gave out hundred dollar bills to people shopping.

What I'd like to know is, why don't they come knock on my door? I don't have money to shop. I can't get a job. I need money, too.


These stories show that having a social safety net is not necessary.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wonder if there was a server that called in that day, or traded shifts with someone.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice headline, subby, got a chuckle
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I wonder if there was a server that called in that day, or traded shifts with someone.


They were out with COVID. Joke's on them because in AMERICA we rely on the largess of rich customers to relieve employees who actually show up to work, not socialist handouts for slackers.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: That's nice. These stories are always nice. Like the secret santa who gave out hundred dollar bills to people shopping.

What I'd like to know is, why don't they come knock on my door? I don't have money to shop. I can't get a job. I need money, too.



Yeah, if you like "nice"! They suck if your a fan of mayhem!
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pravetz8c: Cafe Threads: That's nice. These stories are always nice. Like the secret santa who gave out hundred dollar bills to people shopping.

What I'd like to know is, why don't they come knock on my door? I don't have money to shop. I can't get a job. I need money, too.

These stories show that having a social safety net is not necessary.



trollingorstupid.jpg
 
apathy2673
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: SBinRR: I wonder if there was a server that called in that day, or traded shifts with someone.

They were out with COVID. Joke's on them because in AMERICA we rely on the largess of rich customers to relieve employees who actually show up to work, not socialist handouts for slackers.


All I got out of that was that you can't spell largesse
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That is a sweet story.

FTFA:
David, came into her Estes Park eatery on Wednesday for some eggs, bacon, sausage and biscuits and gravy.

Of course, Dave may just be giving his money away before he has his heart attack
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"It's $200 to me, but it's also $200 for my husband. It's also $200 for my daughters, for things that we needed to make it," Jayme Johnson said.

unless they all work there, no, it's just $200
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
CSB
At mu old job, I had to call ahead to hotel staff to give them an ETA for service calls. My main point of contact was a guy named Dave. Great guy. Easy to work with, always had cool old Vegas stories.

So I call Dave while I'm driving. Except in my haste/distraction, I dialed the wrong number. Wound up accidentally waking up some sleepy stoner guy. Said, "Hey Dave, it's Claude, just wanted to let you know I'm on my way."

What then transpired was a distracted phone call while driving where I got confused thinking Dave left his phone on the bench, and I was talking to his coworker, Kevin (also a really cool dude). Yet this poor stoner kept pleading with me that there wasn't any Dave there, while I kept insisting on asking when he'd be back, or if he could pass along the message to Dave.

Dude finally just got so upset that he bleated out, "Look! Dave's not here, man!"

It was at this point I realized I had the wrong phone number. I also realized this dude had sleepily yelled out that line, so I started laughing. Dude got pissed thinking I was a prank call all along and just whined at me, "Awww! Goddammit, maaaaaan!". Which made me laugh even harder, and he hung up.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Suck it, HAL!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tipping is an age-old discussion on Fark.

I waited tables through high school and college because working the front of the house (if you hustle) pays-- but places that don't tip out to the bussers and kitchen staff are the worse.

At one place, another server's father came in about once a month who always tipped a hundred bucks. She, too, was working through college. And he would sit in her section if he could, but if she was full, he would tip the same to her colleagues. His appearance was a little like a lottery.

Nice people. Really. But I would learn she was demonstrating a work-ethic to her father (despite the extraordinary incentive) to work as well as study, and I came to recognize tipping is a function of status.

So, if you're of an average? If you're not so fortunate to work in a place in which patrons are demonstrating their status? What is it?

My favorite reference is Tarantino's opening scene to Reservoir Dogs and the comments made to how a waitress and secretary are the few ubiquitous jobs available for a single-mom to live independently. And Mr. Pink, who was agnostic about it, is the only gangster to survive the story.

Tarantino was raised by a single-mom and sufficiently liberated to date Black men and the perspective it gave him was enormous.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

apathy2673: thealgorerhythm: SBinRR: I wonder if there was a server that called in that day, or traded shifts with someone.

They were out with COVID. Joke's on them because in AMERICA we rely on the largess of rich customers to relieve employees who actually show up to work, not socialist handouts for slackers.

All I got out of that was that you can't spell largesse


Fark user imageView Full Size

Are you talking to me, large ass?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: pravetz8c: Cafe Threads: That's nice. These stories are always nice. Like the secret santa who gave out hundred dollar bills to people shopping.

What I'd like to know is, why don't they come knock on my door? I don't have money to shop. I can't get a job. I need money, too.

These stories show that having a social safety net is not necessary.


trollingorstupid.jpg


porquenolosdos.jpg
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Suck it, HAL!


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But I have the stuff...
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dave's are good people, I swear!
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.