(Irish Post US)   Irish girl soon to be reunited with her Gaelic soccer ball that was found in Wales after being lost at sea. Tom Hanks and Wilson in tears   (irishpost.com) divider line
    Ireland, Gaelic Athletic Association, Irish language, Gaelic football, Hurling  
posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2021 at 4:02 PM



Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gaelic football is not soccer.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  But with Wales still in lockdown, Aline said she's not sure if posting a football is an essential journey-- "So I'm waiting until I need some milk"

;-)

Gordon Bennett: Gaelic football is not soccer.


This.

From Wiki:  Sports commonly called football include association football (known as soccer in some countries); gridiron football (specifically American football or Canadian football); Australian rules football; rugby football (either rugby union or rugby league); and Gaelic football.

For those that don't really understand the difference, Gaelic Football is played on a pitch up to 145m long and 90m wide. The goalposts are the same shape as on a rugby pitch, with the crossbar lower than a rugby one and slightly higher than a soccer one.  The ball used in Gaelic Football is round, slightly smaller than a soccer ball.  When a score or goal is made during Gaelic football, the scoring team is awarded a shot of whisky and allowed to sing a bawdy song mocking their opponents, not to last more than 2 minutes of regulation time.  In the league tables for most association football leagues, teams can get relegated or advanced based upon their performance after a season.  In Gaelic football, teams can have their players disemboweled and fed to Irish wolves if their performance leaves them to be among one of the bottom three teams of the league table at the conclusion of a season.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Rita Wilson, of course.
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: FTA:  But with Wales still in lockdown, Aline said she's not sure if posting a football is an essential journey-- "So I'm waiting until I need some milk"

;-)

Gordon Bennett: Gaelic football is not soccer.

This.

From Wiki:  Sports commonly called football include association football (known as soccer in some countries); gridiron football (specifically American football or Canadian football); Australian rules football; rugby football (either rugby union or rugby league); and Gaelic football.

Please tell me that a replica of Gae Bolg is used to spear the mothers of the lowest-ranked team of the season...

Also, subby missed a perfect chance for a "Shore and begora" joke.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Are you whales from Scotland?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
GAA Football is what soccer people pretend soccer is.   i.e. actually exciting, because in GAA, they score points.

/ Hurling is still best.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Gaelic football is not soccer.


That
 
1funguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rent Party: GAA Football is what soccer people pretend soccer is.   i.e. actually exciting, because in GAA, they score points.

/ Hurling is still best.


Feck oof
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Aoife Ní Niocaill

i'm struggling to find an 'aunt aoife' joke, but i can't find it
 
