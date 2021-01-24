 Skip to content
Women in the Air Force are now allowed to bang
84
    More: Giggity, United States Air Force, Air Force, new grooming standards, Space Force, Air Force JoAnne Bass, hair damage, hair loss, Space Force women  
•       •       •

84 Comments     (+0 »)
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Come Fly With Me (Remastered)
Youtube yOzEeJZ92X8
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/fap
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/wait what?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I, for one, welcome bangs in the Air Force.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I can guarantee you that they infact never didn't.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And I do mean giggity.
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"...the service will allow them to wear their hair longer than before, thereby loosening constraints that many airmen said had resulted in migraines, hair damage, and hair loss."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Do you give good bangs?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Snarfangel: "...the service will allow them to wear their hair longer than before, thereby loosening constraints that many airmen said had resulted in migraines, hair damage, and hair loss."

[Fark user image 300x256]


Maybe a woman will come into your life soon...
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Col. O'Neill no longer has to hand his resignation to General Hammond before getting it on with Maj. Carter?
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: Snarfangel: "...the service will allow them to wear their hair longer than before, thereby loosening constraints that many airmen said had resulted in migraines, hair damage, and hair loss."

[Fark user image 300x256]

Maybe a woman will come into your life soon...


I read that as saying shorter hair is more likely to cause migraines, hair damage, and hair loss.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is not going to help morale.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Snarfangel: edmo: Snarfangel: "...the service will allow them to wear their hair longer than before, thereby loosening constraints that many airmen said had resulted in migraines, hair damage, and hair loss."

[Fark user image 300x256]

Maybe a woman will come into your life soon...

I read that as saying shorter hair is more likely to cause migraines, hair damage, and hair loss.


Which... makes no sense.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've not posted this classic in a Fark thread for quite a while. Time to refresh everyone about the USAF.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds a little condescending.

"You're a big girl in the branch of the military with big scary planes.  But don't get hysterical, you can wear bangs, isn't that fun?"
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: Sounds a little condescending.

"You're a big girl in the branch of the military with big scary planes.  But don't get hysterical, you can wear bangs, isn't that fun?"


If all the soldiers, no matter their sex or gender, don't get to participate equally in this rule, then it's unfair.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Snarfangel: edmo: Snarfangel: "...the service will allow them to wear their hair longer than before, thereby loosening constraints that many airmen said had resulted in migraines, hair damage, and hair loss."

[Fark user image 300x256]

Maybe a woman will come into your life soon...

I read that as saying shorter hair is more likely to cause migraines, hair damage, and hair loss.


I assumed it meant they were allowed to have longer hair, but needed to have it up tight - as in putting it up into a bun. That'd certainly cause headaches.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rabble rabble discipline rabble rabble
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Snarfangel: edmo: Snarfangel: "...the service will allow them to wear their hair longer than before, thereby loosening constraints that many airmen said had resulted in migraines, hair damage, and hair loss."

[Fark user image 300x256]

Maybe a woman will come into your life soon...

I read that as saying shorter hair is more likely to cause migraines, hair damage, and hair loss.

I assumed it meant they were allowed to have longer hair, but needed to have it up tight - as in putting it up into a bun. That'd certainly cause headaches.


And traction alopecia.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snarfangel: edmo: Snarfangel: "...the service will allow them to wear their hair longer than before, thereby loosening constraints that many airmen said had resulted in migraines, hair damage, and hair loss."

[Fark user image 300x256]

Maybe a woman will come into your life soon...

I read that as saying shorter hair is more likely to cause migraines, hair damage, and hair loss.


Maybe a reading teacher will come into your life soon...
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they're going to be sexist and treat men and women unequally. That's a step backwards, biatches.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Sounds a little condescending.

"You're a big girl in the branch of the military with big scary planes.  But don't get hysterical, you can wear bangs, isn't that fun?"


Nothing at all is more condescending than a man telling women that resolving issues they have been asking for resolution with is condescending.
 
Korzine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Mugato: Sounds a little condescending.

"You're a big girl in the branch of the military with big scary planes.  But don't get hysterical, you can wear bangs, isn't that fun?"

If all the soldiers, no matter their sex or gender, don't get to participate equally in this rule, then it's unfair.


I love how the government says you can't discriminante based on gender, and then have completely different rules for their employees based purely on gender. It's time to unify guidelines.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ricky Martin approves...

Ricky Martin - She Bangs (English)
Youtube 5ihtX86JzmA
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Korzine: Cafe Threads: Mugato: Sounds a little condescending.

"You're a big girl in the branch of the military with big scary planes.  But don't get hysterical, you can wear bangs, isn't that fun?"

If all the soldiers, no matter their sex or gender, don't get to participate equally in this rule, then it's unfair.

I love how the government says you can't discriminante based on gender, and then have completely different rules for their employees based purely on gender. It's time to unify guidelines.


Or we can continue to recognize each other's differences while not being dicks about it.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Patty Wagstaff always banged and she's one of the best of the best pilots.

Great Patty Wagstaff Cockpit Footage
Youtube 6fWURYcmuM4
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did the old rule resulted in migraines, hair damage, and hair loss in women but not in men?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having thick hair, I can understand the problem. If you have to keep it too short, it is hard to control.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Space Force?

sideshow.comView Full Size
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....each other?
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beats being a bush pilot.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: What about Space Force?

[sideshow.com image 667x1000]


I always thought that if she ever had to quickly don a helmet, she's kinda boned...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Sounds a little condescending.

"You're a big girl in the branch of the military with big scary planes.  But don't get hysterical, you can wear bangs, isn't that fun?"


The military is a job that requires you to wear a costume and has otherwise functional adults referring to each other by "callsigns" like "Meat," or "Lung," or "Lunchbox." Arbitrarily deciding which haircuts are allowed is the least weird thing they do.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UngaBeat: Beats being a bush pilot.


Being a pilot beats bush.

/or so I hear
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image 425x239]

/fap


Why do these women have lobsters stuck to the backs of their heads?
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snarfangel: "...the service will allow them to wear their hair longer than before, thereby loosening constraints that many airmen said had resulted in migraines, hair damage, and hair loss."

[Fark user image 300x256]


When you're in-uniform it used to be the case that longer hair had to be curled into a tight bun at the top/back that had size restrictions. For some women, especially those with lots of body to their hair, this meant they would have to bind it so tight in order to stay within the rules that it would essentially pull, hard, on their scalp all day; this would damage their hair, pull it out by the roots, and cause stress/pain that would give people headaches.

Essentially the military used to take the stance, "If you don't like it, cut it off."
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically this:

Village People - In The Navy • TopPop
Youtube Y3p4e-htTHw

but for lesbians? That'll work.

Any LGBTQ group best represented by Space Force?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems some people need this information:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Traction alopecia is hair loss that's caused by repeatedly pulling on your hair. You can develop this condition if you often wear your hair in a tight ponytail, bun, or braids, especially if you use chemicals or heat on your hair.
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Korzine: Cafe Threads: Mugato: Sounds a little condescending.

"You're a big girl in the branch of the military with big scary planes.  But don't get hysterical, you can wear bangs, isn't that fun?"

If all the soldiers, no matter their sex or gender, don't get to participate equally in this rule, then it's unfair.

I love how the government says you can't discriminante based on gender, and then have completely different rules for their employees based purely on gender. It's time to unify guidelines.


I agree with that, although I suspect you suggest it in a bad faith attempt to undermine women (I don't know you, it's just the sort of thing a person like that would do.).

Instead of complaining that women can do this, we should be demanding that all soldiers be able to wear long hair and always should have. Just like women should always have been able to serve in combat.
 
Goldensummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: Why did the old rule resulted in migraines, hair damage, and hair loss in women but not in men?


In order to keep long hair, previously women were forced to tightly bun their hair at the back if their head. Traction alopecia is hair loss that occurs when hair is pulled tightly back repeatedly. Tight hair can lead to other issues like migraines. There are multiple skin issues that can effect men that also come up with military grooming standards. There are multiple studies showing that a change was needed to protect our military's health.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i think they where already banging, talked to a guy that said that 2 chicks on the boat they where on came back from 6 months deployement with around 300k of poon money each so. (early 2000's things might be different now)
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj - Bang Bang (Official Video)
Youtube 0HDdjwpPM3Y
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrerRobot: Patty Wagstaff always banged and she's one of the best of the best pilots.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6fWURYcm​uM4]


Driving sober however is one thing she has some issues with though.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is a late parrot: [YouTube video: Come Fly With Me (Remastered)]


She bangs she bangs...

What...?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)
Youtube OEFa4ztm9P0
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cafe Threads:

If all the soldiers, no matter their sex or gender, don't get to participate equally in this rule, then it's unfair.

Yeah, I never understood why these rules are applied unevenly.  If it's really a matter of short hair being practical for the job, and women are now serving in the same roles as men, don't the women need short hair, too?  If it's really just about enforcing conformity and restricting individuality, then I guess the female soldiers need that as well, right?
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UltimaCS:

Or we can continue to recognize each other's differences while not being dicks about it.

How is this a difference?  Men can have long hair, too.  I mean, for some of them, nature has denied that option, but not for all.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Father: 1933-1968, USAAC/USAAF/USAF (Ret.)
Mother: 1943-1944, WAAFS
Sister: 1964-1995, WAFS, USAFR (Ret.)
Brother: 1961-1964 USA Quartermaster Corps
Me: 1974-1995 USN (Ret.)
Grandmother (maternal): 1917-1918 USN Yeomanettes
Grandfather (maternal): 1917-1919 USA (died during Spanish Flu Pandemic Ft. Sheridan, IL)
Grandfather (paternal): 1877-1897 USA Cavalry (Ret.)
Great-Grandfather (paternal): 1861-1862 USA Infantry (11th Illinois Co K, died following capture of
    Ft. Columbus, KY).

This list doesn't include over a score of relatives who also served. Two others died in service, coincidently both in bus accidents (1943 & 1997). While we often laughed about haircut regs, they were such a small part of our service. When I retired, I was so used to getting a haircut every two weeks, that when I met Hubby, a licensed cosmetologist, he claimed I was "pestering" him about haircuts and I joked about how much money I was saving. He's been cutting/doing my (and our family's) hair for 25 years now. I hate when my hair touches my ears and I prefer a nice set of "whitewalls" around the ears and a blocked back (actually violated Navy Regs when I was active-duty). Most of the women in my family kept the back short enough to not touch the shirt collar just out of habit, I think. When Sister had to get wigs because of her cancer, they were made per USAF Regs then because she was proud of her Reserve Service and cried when she was Medically Retired.
 
