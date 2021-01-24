 Skip to content
(CBS Boston)   Middle-school teacher lives out in the sticks and has trouble getting a good connection for virtual classes, so he buys a used bus to drive to places with good WiFi. And take the class on virtual field trips. And make house calls   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
All he needs now are some dresses with planets and dinosaurs and test tubes on them.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was it anything like this one?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Very cool teacher here.
//Needs a raise and bonus.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Honestly. That there isn't a mandate for universal broadband, much like phone service, is just so pathetically backwards.

And no, I don't care how much it would cost to connect 99.5% of the population to broadband.

/If everyone can have electricity, they can have high speed internet
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: Honestly. That there isn't a mandate for universal broadband, much like phone service, is just so pathetically backwards.

And no, I don't care how much it would cost to connect 99.5% of the population to broadband.

/If everyone can have electricity, they can have high speed internet


That sounds like SOCIALISM.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hobnail: Gubbo: Honestly. That there isn't a mandate for universal broadband, much like phone service, is just so pathetically backwards.

And no, I don't care how much it would cost to connect 99.5% of the population to broadband.

/If everyone can have electricity, they can have high speed internet

That sounds like SOCIALISM.


The modern gop would oppose the Tennessee valley project
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Honestly. That there isn't a mandate for universal broadband, much like phone service, is just so pathetically backwards.

And no, I don't care how much it would cost to connect 99.5% of the population to broadband.

/If everyone can have electricity, they can have high speed internet


This.

I think we need a national push to treat Internet like a utility. Same as water or electric.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"He was here for a good two hours and my son got a lot of work done," said Hiedi Kimemia.
Hiedi Kiememia's son Aiden benefited from a social distance in person lesson from King. "It makes my heart very full. I appreciate it because my son is going to remember that," said Kiememia.

"If that's what I have to do to help a kid get his work done then that's what I'll do," said King.


What an asshole, a real Patriot would have sent the kid some bootstraps
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: hobnail: Gubbo: Honestly. That there isn't a mandate for universal broadband, much like phone service, is just so pathetically backwards.

And no, I don't care how much it would cost to connect 99.5% of the population to broadband.

/If everyone can have electricity, they can have high speed internet

That sounds like SOCIALISM.

The modern gop would oppose the Tennessee valley project


You don't think the modern gop would be eager to give federal subsidies to their buddies in telecom?
 
Notabunny
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She bought a bus?! Clearly teachers are paid too much. Their salaries should be slashed to provide badly needed tax cuts for the rich.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Although I believe that dealing with a school environment readies you for a bit of real-life, I've never really been against home-schooling. In some cases it's what works for the kid, and that is really all that matters.

People are being forced to think about education a little bit differently these days, and I wouldn't be surprised if most public schools start going with a certain percentage of at-home instruction, if only to help cut the day-to-day facilities expenses. But is our childrens learning?
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DoughyGuy: Although I believe that dealing with a school environment readies you for a bit of real-life, I've never really been against home-schooling. In some cases it's what works for the kid, and that is really all that matters.

People are being forced to think about education a little bit differently these days, and I wouldn't be surprised if most public schools start going with a certain percentage of at-home instruction, if only to help cut the day-to-day facilities expenses. But is our childrens learning?


Mommy needs to cut day care expenses down so she can flirt with her work husband because she's going crazy since the divorce.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

baronbloodbath: Gubbo: Honestly. That there isn't a mandate for universal broadband, much like phone service, is just so pathetically backwards.

And no, I don't care how much it would cost to connect 99.5% of the population to broadband.

/If everyone can have electricity, they can have high speed internet

This.

I think we need a national push to treat Internet like a utility. Same as water or electric.


But that would be hard, and as we've learned from single payer health insurance, infrastructure maintenance, quality education, and anything else publicly funded over the last 40 years, we can't do hard things.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: hobnail: Gubbo: Honestly. That there isn't a mandate for universal broadband, much like phone service, is just so pathetically backwards.

And no, I don't care how much it would cost to connect 99.5% of the population to broadband.

/If everyone can have electricity, they can have high speed internet

That sounds like SOCIALISM.

The modern gop would oppose the Tennessee valley project


I've seen popular Republicans lose all their support in Tennessee when they were asked about TVA and their conservative values, and the normally conservative East Tennessee folk realized it was at odds with the TVA.

You do not mess with the TVA and keep Appalachia.  This is something democrats need to remember.  If we made it a major issue in Mcconnel's last reelection, it would have split the eastern part of his state against the west, where they would have seen it as just more big government spending.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It looks like from the pics that the teacher is now sleeping on that bus.  I am thinking he gave up paying rent to afford it.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another heartwarming story of someone forced to radically innovate in the face of America's insufficient resources.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 2 hours ago  
JFC!!!
He can afford Apple products on a teachers salary? I think I found some pork we can trim from the next budget.
 
Barnstormer
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that's a teacher who goes the extra mile, literally. Someone tell Ellen.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh. Being Lowell, I kept waiting for violence and cocaine to appear in the story. The teacher doesn't even seem to be drunk. Is this real?
 
daffy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where were teachers like him when I was in school? He sounds great.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Awesome Teacher Dude should install a wood burning stove in his bus. That will make it really nice and comfy during his winter travels.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Derp Du Jour: JFC!!!
He can afford Apple products on a teachers salary? I think I found some pork we can trim from the next budget.


Apple used to have a pretty good discount program for educators. No idea if that is still true.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Honestly. That there isn't a mandate for universal broadband, much like phone service, is just so pathetically backwards.

And no, I don't care how much it would cost to connect 99.5% of the population to broadband.

/If everyone can have electricity, they can have high speed internet


This guy is working on it. From reports, Starlink is pulling 100Mbps down.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Honestly. That there isn't a mandate for universal broadband, much like phone service, is just so pathetically backwards.

And no, I don't care how much it would cost to connect 99.5% of the population to broadband.

/If everyone can have electricity, they can have high speed internet


There's always pissing and moaning. The loonies think towers cause cancer, the greens  and gentry leftists think the towers are eyesores, the old folks worry they can't afford it, the NIMBYs want it but somewhere else.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's A national disgrace that he has to spend his own money to do this. The Republican tax law gave deductions for private jets, made trillion dollar deficits permanent, and raised taxes on the poors. It also eliminated tax deductions for teachers buying classroom supplies, so this all comes out of his pocket
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can't have universal broadband in the US for the same reason we can't have universal healthcare:

If a corporation can't make money from it, then it ain't gonna happen.

And if the government wants to do it anyway, it still ain't gonna happen on the outside chance that there may be a future opportunity to make a profit from it.

/just because I'm a cynic doesn't mean people aren't out to take my money
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did this back in March & April for sixteen students using WeChat-- some of my students had left China and returned to Malaysia. The plan was to entice them to return. Most of my sessions involved a projector so I could record sections of material and interact with a screen behind me.

My first session was myself as a robot masquerading as myself (with sub-titles!) until I come into frame and chastise my robot self for impersonation, which forces my robot self to lie and shut down because robots aren't supposed to lie. My robot self had been showing a video of an aviary I had built in Saudi Arabia the size of single car garage with a 1 meter square fountain of water flowing over a pile of rocks.

But I realized I required a staff to continue at those production values. I had to settle for simple backdrops (like a moonscape or a deserted island) between content stuff to run my usual exercises that involve phonemic awareness and some conventions of pragmatics.

A popular convenience store in China is named Fook, and in late March when quarantine measures were relaxing, I asked permission from an owner to take my kids shopping by walking around with a fondle slab and using the owner's WiFi connection-- sixteen times over two days (8 kids a day). It quickly becomes similar to a stand-up routine that gets a little stronger each time. The place was mostly empty, but when someone did show up, it was a ton of fun to introduce them to what I was doing.

There are virtual teaching platforms all over the place now-- like MagicEars-- and their set up sucks. With your own gear, it's a lot more fun.

Finding a way to teach without middle-men sucking all the fun out of it more and more challenging. And it's really money they want. Creativity among teachers? It's practically extinct. Licensed teachers are experts in their field, but their administrative costs drove the science and art of it into the ground. A school has never not also been a business-- but, man, have the efforts to strangle unions and privatize the field not been brutal.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Gubbo: hobnail: Gubbo: Honestly. That there isn't a mandate for universal broadband, much like phone service, is just so pathetically backwards.

And no, I don't care how much it would cost to connect 99.5% of the population to broadband.

/If everyone can have electricity, they can have high speed internet

That sounds like SOCIALISM.

The modern gop would oppose the Tennessee valley project

I've seen popular Republicans lose all their support in Tennessee when they were asked about TVA and their conservative values, and the normally conservative East Tennessee folk realized it was at odds with the TVA.

You do not mess with the TVA and keep Appalachia.  This is something democrats need to remember.  If we made it a major issue in Mcconnel's last reelection, it would have split the eastern part of his state against the west, where they would have seen it as just more big government spending.


https://environmental-conscience.com/​d​ams-pros-cons/

O Brother, Where Art Thou?IMdB
(That lake was not my doing.)
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: Gubbo: Honestly. That there isn't a mandate for universal broadband, much like phone service, is just so pathetically backwards.

And no, I don't care how much it would cost to connect 99.5% of the population to broadband.

/If everyone can have electricity, they can have high speed internet

This.

I think we need a national push to treat Internet like a utility. Same as water or electric.


bughunter: We can't have universal broadband in the US for the same reason we can't have universal healthcare:

If a corporation can't make money from it, then it ain't gonna happen.

And if the government wants to do it anyway, it still ain't gonna happen on the outside chance that there may be a future opportunity to make a profit from it.

/just because I'm a cynic doesn't mean people aren't out to take my money


https://tv.avclub.com/the-telecommuni​c​ations-act-of-1996-gave-us-shiatty-cel​l-1798250823
 
MIRV888
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This article made me cry.  Mom is a teacher and my daughter is a teacher.  It's a calling.
 
dustman81
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Oreamnos: Derp Du Jour: JFC!!!
He can afford Apple products on a teachers salary? I think I found some pork we can trim from the next budget.

Apple used to have a pretty good discount program for educators. No idea if that is still true.


Teachers in Massachusetts make decent money because they believe education is important enough to spend money on.
 
