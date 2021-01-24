 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Esquire)   "I'm not sure what kind of gift it is. Maybe it's a pair of socks"   (esquire.com) divider line
37
    More: Followup, Bernie Sanders, Senator Bernie Sanders, little trailer workspace, inauguration of Joe Biden, great photo, kind of look, nice moment, veteran photographer Brendan Smialowski  
•       •       •

2762 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2021 at 1:26 PM (3 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's mittens all the way down.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Speaking of gifts of which to be unsure, I just discovered there is something called "outsider art" on eBay.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size

I don't know if I love this or hate it.  Maybe if they tripled the price, I would love it more.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus. Get over yourself, it's a picture of a guy who's cold.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: Jesus. Get over yourself, it's a picture of a guy who's cold.


But it broke the internet

Broke it wide open, according to the article
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: Jesus. Get over yourself, it's a picture of a guy who's cold.


No, it's a picture of a guy in the cold, who is keeping warm.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 3 hours ago  
whatever makes Bernie haters salty.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 620x496]


Trying To Jump On Internet Trends In 2021
Youtube I_KDeKut2uA
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Monkey: Mugato: Jesus. Get over yourself, it's a picture of a guy who's cold.

No, it's a picture of a guy in the cold, who is keeping warm.


It is all things to all people. It is everything and nothing, all bundled up and sitting on a cold metal chair. It is the sound of one hand clapping a mitten, and also another hand clapping a mitten. I'm not high, you're high. I see you floating, buffeted by the rising Bern.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: Jesus. Get over yourself, it's a picture of a guy who's cold.


Context is everything. If you can't see what the rest of us is seeing... I honestly feel bad for you.

The saying is "A picture is worth a thousand words." I don't think I would quite need a thousand words, but it would take me a number of long paragraphs to explain this photo and the context in any sort of way to do it justice.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: Jesus. Get over yourself, it's a picture of a guy who's cold.


Are those pissy corn flakes tasty?
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, if you hadn't hit the shutter at that exact millisecond he might have moved.

Or not.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 3 hours ago  
scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Three Amigos: It's a sweater!
Youtube ZlhwKixtW08
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whatever. He crosses his leg like a girl.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who would have ever guessed that a cat could become an Internet meme?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am once again asking for a pair of socks.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I gotta favor to ask. Could someone with Photoshop skills put Bernie somewhere in this photo? I would really appreciate it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's not even a real Democrat. *sips dumbfark juice*
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: Speaking of gifts of which to be unsure, I just discovered there is something called "outsider art" on eBay.

[i.ebayimg.com image 850x1137]
I don't know if I love this or hate it.  Maybe if they tripled the price, I would love it more.


I love it.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EdgeRunner: Monkey: Mugato: Jesus. Get over yourself, it's a picture of a guy who's cold.

No, it's a picture of a guy in the cold, who is keeping warm.

It is all things to all people. It is everything and nothing, all bundled up and sitting on a cold metal chair. It is the sound of one hand clapping a mitten, and also another hand clapping a mitten. I'm not high, you're high. I see you floating, buffeted by the rising Bern.


To me it's the picture of a real person. The right in the U.S. have Trump, the left have Bernie.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MattyBlast: I gotta favor to ask. Could someone with Photoshop skills put Bernie somewhere in this photo? I would really appreciate it!

[Fark user image image 441x371]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

talkertopc: EdgeRunner: Monkey: Mugato: Jesus. Get over yourself, it's a picture of a guy who's cold.

No, it's a picture of a guy in the cold, who is keeping warm.

It is all things to all people. It is everything and nothing, all bundled up and sitting on a cold metal chair. It is the sound of one hand clapping a mitten, and also another hand clapping a mitten. I'm not high, you're high. I see you floating, buffeted by the rising Bern.

To me it's the picture of a real person. The right in the U.S. have Trump, the left have Bernie.


Trump incites Nazis, Bernie is Jewish. Whatever comparison you're trying to draw, you might want to quit now.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: Speaking of gifts of which to be unsure, I just discovered there is something called "outsider art" on eBay.

[i.ebayimg.com image 850x1137]
I don't know if I love this or hate it.  Maybe if they tripled the price, I would love it more.


the only piece i've sold was listed as outsider art. I used a 8 1/2 X 11 framed canvas as a brush pallette. after the pallette was hundred of hues from brushing and mixing i painted tiny symbols here and there, photographed it and voila, it went to a collector down Southern states USA.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EdgeRunner: talkertopc: EdgeRunner: Monkey: Mugato: Jesus. Get over yourself, it's a picture of a guy who's cold.

No, it's a picture of a guy in the cold, who is keeping warm.

It is all things to all people. It is everything and nothing, all bundled up and sitting on a cold metal chair. It is the sound of one hand clapping a mitten, and also another hand clapping a mitten. I'm not high, you're high. I see you floating, buffeted by the rising Bern.

To me it's the picture of a real person. The right in the U.S. have Trump, the left have Bernie.

Trump incites Nazis, Bernie is Jewish. Whatever comparison you're trying to draw, you might want to quit now.


I think he was saying Bernie=real and Trump=fake.

Hopefully.
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DarnoKonrad: whatever makes Bernie haters salty.


I honestly don't know how you can hate Bernie.  His rabid followers, maybe, but not Bernie.  How can you hate the nice old fellow who smells like Werther's Originals and Old Spice?
 
daffy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He'd be warmer if he wore a hat.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 2 hours ago  

rosekolodny: EdgeRunner: talkertopc: EdgeRunner: Monkey: Mugato: Jesus. Get over yourself, it's a picture of a guy who's cold.

No, it's a picture of a guy in the cold, who is keeping warm.

It is all things to all people. It is everything and nothing, all bundled up and sitting on a cold metal chair. It is the sound of one hand clapping a mitten, and also another hand clapping a mitten. I'm not high, you're high. I see you floating, buffeted by the rising Bern.

To me it's the picture of a real person. The right in the U.S. have Trump, the left have Bernie.

Trump incites Nazis, Bernie is Jewish. Whatever comparison you're trying to draw, you might want to quit now.

I think he was saying Bernie=real and Trump=fake.

Hopefully.


Yes this is what I was saying, I'm not sure how it could be misunderstood but I'm open to learn about it.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joepennerlives: DarnoKonrad: whatever makes Bernie haters salty.

I honestly don't know how you can hate Bernie.  His rabid followers, maybe, but not Bernie.  How can you hate the nice old fellow who smells like Werther's Originals and Old Spice?


BECAUSE HES AN OMGSOCIELIST WHCIH WILL DESTROY ARE CONTRY!!1!11!one
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: MattyBlast: I gotta favor to ask. Could someone with Photoshop skills put Bernie somewhere in this photo? I would really appreciate it!

[Fark user image image 441x371]

[Fark user image 425x357]


LOL. You have a fine sense of humor. (Tried to gift you a month of TF, but got the message saying you already have it.)
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: I gotta favor to ask. Could someone with Photoshop skills put Bernie somewhere in this photo? I would really appreciate it!

[Fark user image 441x371]


Eh... I got nothing better to do today:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Whatever. He crosses his leg like a girl.


I often cross my legs like that, it's more comfortable than sitting with both feet on the ground.  I'm sitting like that right now actually.

I've been teased because it's "feminine" but whatever.  It's comfortable to me.

/ and yes I'm male and fully "intact" tyvm.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Riche: Mugato: Jesus. Get over yourself, it's a picture of a guy who's cold.

Context is everything. If you can't see what the rest of us is seeing... I honestly feel bad for you.

The saying is "A picture is worth a thousand words." I don't think I would quite need a thousand words, but it would take me a number of long paragraphs to explain this photo and the context in any sort of way to do it justice.


Ok, this is getting weird.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.