California has vaccinated 1.66M people and someone died after receiving it yesterday. One person. Therefore, EVERYBODY PANIC
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One in a million shot doc
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Since we are in the first round of vaccinations, a lot are going to very old people, who have a much short life expectancy than young people.  I'm sure that incidences of people dying after brushing their teeth in the morning happens from time to time.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy farking easily findable facts lacking article.

After the first shot it takes about 2 weeks for your antibodies to reach max reaction and "immunity".. And that only isn't shown to give you roughly 52% protection.   After the 2nd shot.. It's about the same or so to reach 95% immunity..

Why the fark is this crucial science missing in a article that literally is begging for it?
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

styckx: Holy farking easily findable facts lacking article.

After the first shot it takes about 2 weeks for your antibodies to reach max reaction and "immunity".. And that only isn't shown to give you roughly 52% protection.   After the 2nd shot.. It's about the same or so to reach 95% immunity..

Why the fark is this crucial science missing in a article that literally is begging for it?



img.fark.net
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aimtastic: styckx: Holy farking easily findable facts lacking article.

After the first shot it takes about 2 weeks for your antibodies to reach max reaction and "immunity".. And that only isn't shown to give you roughly 52% protection.   After the 2nd shot.. It's about the same or so to reach 95% immunity..

Why the fark is this crucial science missing in a article that literally is begging for it?


[img.fark.net image 154x54]


It seriously pisses me the fark off. I'm an EMT of 6 years now.. In New Jersey. I'm been dealing with this farking pandemic now since day one. I'm farking exhausted of it..  And complete bullshiat "articles" like this that are essentially saying "don't get the vaccine" are farking criminal.. I want this to end. I want to stop seeing ICU's look like third world countries of IV lines, ventilators, and monitors lined up OUTSIDE patients room.

Then to come home after a shiat and see this absolute atrocity of a "news" *wink wink* *nudge nudge* implying the vaccine doesn't work.

farking christ man..
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll say this for the NY Post, their checks must always clear.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a former journalist, I hate news outlets that take one negative reaction and blow it out of proportion,

MAN'S FACE PARALYZES AFTER CORONAVIRUS VACCINE

One. Farking. Person. Do they not know that "99% no side effects" means? It's crap like that that makes people read one or two articles and think, "I don't know what will happen if I get the vaccine, so I'll skip it." And that hurts everyone. One person might die from aspirin randomly in a year, but they'll still take two after drinking too much the prior night.

Sorry, it makes me a little mad.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


hank aaron got a shot, now he's dead!  STUDY IT OUT!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've got bad news for them. EVERYONE is going to die after receiving the vaccine!
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 726x408]

hank aaron got a shot, now he's dead!  STUDY IT OUT!


Don't encourage them.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: I'll say this for the NY Post, their checks must always clear.


So what is their angle, anyway? Forcing the country into an unethical experiment to "prove" once and for all that natural infection is better than vaccines? Trying to make the rubes think that Biden's trying to kill them?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably a rare allergic reaction, don't punish the rest of us because of one fluke.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
461 people died of COVID in California yesterday.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
2 million as of today.

Not nearly enough.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's been two days.  I must be living on borrowed time.
 
genner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I've got bad news for them. EVERYONE is going to die after receiving the vaccine!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BubbaZinetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: [Fark user image 425x249]


QFT
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Baby cribs with drop-down sides are no longer allowed to be sold because 4 children died out of a half-billion units sold.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The person probably got hit by a car that veered onto the sidewalk.
 
kyleaugustus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

styckx: I'm an EMT of 6 years now.


Thank you for being out there and doing the work that you're doing.

/fellow New Jerseyan
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
themindiswatching:

So what is their angle, anyway? Forcing the country into an unethical experiment to "prove" once and for all that natural infection is better than vaccines? Trying to make the rubes think that Biden's trying to kill them?

Sean Hannity's obsession with water boarding has driven him to believe that the terror of being water boarded like like oxygen deprivation of dying from COVID.  He's OK with that and needs everyone to experience his dream.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Flashlight: The person probably got hit by a car that veered onto the sidewalk.


And if they hadn't been there for the sidewalk vaccination clinic theyd still be alive

Check yourself libwrecker!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
428,004 deaths of COVID out of 25.6M known cases in the US. Of course, that's definitely an undercount of cases (of deaths too). But suppose the worst case, and everybody's already had COVID. That'd be 428k/328M which is still a LOT bigger than 1/1.66M.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: themindiswatching:

So what is their angle, anyway? Forcing the country into an unethical experiment to "prove" once and for all that natural infection is better than vaccines? Trying to make the rubes think that Biden's trying to kill them?

Sean Hannity's obsession with water boarding has driven him to believe that the terror of being water boarded like like oxygen deprivation of dying from COVID.  He's OK with that and needs everyone to experience his dream.


Whoring for clicks requires neither facts nor logical consistency.

It requires a whore.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Allergic reactions happen and will continue to happen.
I think the one in a million chance of a serious allergic reaction is better than the one per cent chance of dying from Covid or the greater chance of being permanently disabled by Covid.

Dialysis or permanent oxygen treatment is not a good way to go through life.
Get your vaccinations.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

styckx: aimtastic: styckx: Holy farking easily findable facts lacking article.

After the first shot it takes about 2 weeks for your antibodies to reach max reaction and "immunity".. And that only isn't shown to give you roughly 52% protection.   After the 2nd shot.. It's about the same or so to reach 95% immunity..

Why the fark is this crucial science missing in a article that literally is begging for it?


[img.fark.net image 154x54]

It seriously pisses me the fark off. I'm an EMT of 6 years now.. In New Jersey. I'm been dealing with this farking pandemic now since day one. I'm farking exhausted of it..  And complete bullshiat "articles" like this that are essentially saying "don't get the vaccine" are farking criminal.. I want this to end. I want to stop seeing ICU's look like third world countries of IV lines, ventilators, and monitors lined up OUTSIDE patients room.

Then to come home after a shiat and see this absolute atrocity of a "news" *wink wink* *nudge nudge* implying the vaccine doesn't work.

farking christ man..


I am sure articles like this being linked here will help.

/s
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

flamesfan: Allergic reactions happen and will continue to happen.
I think the one in a million chance of a serious allergic reaction is better than the one per cent chance of dying from Covid or the greater chance of being permanently disabled by Covid.

Dialysis or permanent oxygen treatment is not a good way to go through life.
Get your vaccinations.


Vell do, Comrad!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Flashlight: The person probably got hit by a car that veered onto the sidewalk.


I doubt it, I don't think farmers markets are operating in California right now.  And Golden Corrals are all closed.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Idiot I work with says he isnt getting it because he said a doctor took it and died two weeks later. Not much more detail than that and the only reason this idiot is alive is because of all the meds he takes, prescription and OTC. He pops Excedrin like it is M&Ms and his liver is probably shot. Yeah dark him and the rest that won't get the shot except the people that would actually get a bad reaction from it.
 
ifky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 726x408]

hank aaron got a shot, now he's dead!  STUDY IT OUT!


Yeah, but Bronco Nagurski never got one.
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No information on the age, sex, or health condition of the deceased.

I don't fault the Post for printing this story (although, since it's the NY Post, I have my suspicions about their motives). If somebody's death soon after receiving the vaccine is under investigation, that may be newsworthy (or it may not be--this sort of investigation could be routine). The story lacks context (whether the necessary information was withheld by the Post or by the authorities, we can't say). This is true of all too many news stories.

This could be something or it could be nothing (it's probably nothing). We just haven't been given enough facts (hence my waffling).
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don wan no stinkin vaccines!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Since we are in the first round of vaccinations, a lot are going to very old people, who have a much short life expectancy than young people.  I'm sure that incidences of people dying after brushing their teeth in the morning happens from time to time.


That's it. We need to ban toothpaste!

/correlation is not causation, but try telling that to the fearmongering shiatbags at the New York Post
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aimtastic: styckx: Holy farking easily findable facts lacking article.

After the first shot it takes about 2 weeks for your antibodies to reach max reaction and "immunity".. And that only isn't shown to give you roughly 52% protection.   After the 2nd shot.. It's about the same or so to reach 95% immunity..

Why the fark is this crucial science missing in a article that literally is begging for it?


[img.fark.net image 154x54]
 
Notabunny
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mama Cass had a ham sandwich AND SHE DIED!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: One in a million shot doc


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

styckx: Holy farking easily findable facts lacking article.

After the first shot it takes about 2 weeks for your antibodies to reach max reaction and "immunity".. And that only isn't shown to give you roughly 52% protection.   After the 2nd shot.. It's about the same or so to reach 95% immunity..

Why the fark is this crucial science missing in a article that literally is begging for it?


'Cos it's the NY Post?

I'mma say "'cos it's the NY Post."

/ it's tag image should be g*atse
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 726x408]

hank aaron got a shot, now he's dead!  STUDY IT OUT!


Even at his age, he had huge muscles.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think of vaccines as an applied Trolley Problem.

Only instead of five on one track and one on the other, it's more like a million on one track and one on the other.
 
villianova
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Way to totally bungle that information, now even more idiots are going to point to this to not be vaccinated.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I know if I renew my Total Fark in 3 days I will die.

.someday
..can't take the chance
...Sorry Drew
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Study it out.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The cure can't be worse than the disease!
Democrat hoax to begin with!
It's the flu! Everyone dies from the flu!
Fake News!
Now turn those damn machines back on!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was wondering when this story would pop up.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

