(CNN)   Alleged Chinese-Canadian drug kingpin arrested in Amsterdam, thought to oversee the largest methamphetamine cartel in the world. As in, up to $18 billion in annual revenue   (cnn.com) divider line
25
    Canadian national Tse Chi Lop  
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This reminded me of a married couple around 20 years ago who rented a house, grew maryjane, and made $24mil. Tax free. Then they decided to do it a second time and got caught. Once you've made all the money you need in this lifetime, GTFO of the business. You won. You're still free to spend all that money.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Put him in charge of Covid vaccine distribution.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's very lucky he wasn't arrested in China. He'd be looking at a death sentence.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Chinese man with deeply held Conservative beliefs.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

4seasons85!: He's very lucky he wasn't arrested in China. He'd be looking at a death sentence.


Or an IPO.
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police only had one sketch to go by

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: He's very lucky he wasn't arrested in China. He'd be looking at a death sentence.


Unless he's keeping the appropriate Party beaks adequately damp.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: 4seasons85!: He's very lucky he wasn't arrested in China. He'd be looking at a death sentence.

Unless he's keeping the appropriate Party beaks adequately damp.


There's a 99% chance he's party faithful and still in good standing.  The Chinese don't necessarily consider selling dope to the opposition to be anything other than smart business.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: dionysusaur: 4seasons85!: He's very lucky he wasn't arrested in China. He'd be looking at a death sentence.

Unless he's keeping the appropriate Party beaks adequately damp.

There's a 99% chance he's party faithful and still in good standing.  The Chinese don't necessarily consider selling dope to the opposition to be anything other than smart business.


They learned it well from their experiences with the English.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: dionysusaur: 4seasons85!: He's very lucky he wasn't arrested in China. He'd be looking at a death sentence.

Unless he's keeping the appropriate Party beaks adequately damp.

There's a 99% chance he's party faithful and still in good standing.  The Chinese don't necessarily consider selling dope to the opposition to be anything other than smart business.


To be fair, they got the short end of the stick during the Opium Wars.

Turnabout is fair play.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian national Tse Chi Lop ...

Lucky he got caught in Europe, otherwise the authorities might lop off his tse chi.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get meth at all. I mean, I'll do blow every now and then, but even that gets old by the next day when you feel like you've got mashed potatoes for brains.

I can't imagine the mindset of doing meth for three days straight.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: He's very lucky he wasn't arrested in China. He'd be looking at a death sentence.


This is the literal definition if Canadian Citizen of Convenience.
The Liberals will fight tooth and nail to make sure this guy gets nothing but an apology for being arrested in Europe.
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: This reminded me of a married couple around 20 years ago who rented a house, grew maryjane, and made $24mil. Tax free.


You don't make $24 million in drugs without moving heaven and earth to pay your taxes. Drug dealers are some of the most tax-law-abiding citizens on the planet.

Also, just because some other pedantic druggie will point it out if I don't, you'd need to rent a small city to grow enough marijuana to make $24 million in profit. The gross on an outdoor acre of the stuff is only about $1 million, and grower profits have actually gone up with legalization.

According to this RAND Corporation (LOL!) working paper, a 1,500-sq. ft. rental house could yield 546 pounds per year at a net profit of about $300/lb, or about $160K per year in ideal circumstances. Although the RAND Corporation isn't factoring in the likelihood of police inquiries over your $41,000 residential electrical bill, the nerds.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really what they could be up to with all of that money. Why aren't they going full super villain and making bases inside of skull-shaped mountains?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I really *wonder what they could be up to with all of that money. Why aren't they going full super villain and making bases inside of skull-shaped mountains?
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: I can't imagine the mindset of doing meth for three days straight.


I know just the thing to cure that sad-sack, no-can-do attitude of yours!

/it's meth!
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: This reminded me of a married couple around 20 years ago who rented a house, grew maryjane, and made $24mil. Tax free. Then they decided to do it a second time and got caught. Once you've made all the money you need in this lifetime, GTFO of the business. You won. You're still free to spend all that money.


The Madoff paradox. I still don't understand how the evidence against him was ignored for a decade.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allegedly Chinese-Canadian? Don't think that's a crime, subby.
 
rka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

semiotix: SloppyFrenchKisser: This reminded me of a married couple around 20 years ago who rented a house, grew maryjane, and made $24mil. Tax free.

You don't make $24 million in drugs without moving heaven and earth to pay your taxes. Drug dealers are some of the most tax-law-abiding citizens on the planet.

Also, just because some other pedantic druggie will point it out if I don't, you'd need to rent a small city to grow enough marijuana to make $24 million in profit. The gross on an outdoor acre of the stuff is only about $1 million, and grower profits have actually gone up with legalization.

According to this RAND Corporation (LOL!) working paper, a 1,500-sq. ft. rental house could yield 546 pounds per year at a net profit of about $300/lb, or about $160K per year in ideal circumstances. Although the RAND Corporation isn't factoring in the likelihood of police inquiries over your $41,000 residential electrical bill, the nerds.


I wonder if that's anywhere near the yield my neighbors were doing until they got busted. The LEO's walking down the street loaded for bear and then later walking out with plants made for a fun afternoon in this suburb. The dumpster that was there as someone ripped out all of the trellises and lights from the basement was filled multiple times.

But hey, they had solar.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was a visit to The Dutch Pancake House worth it?

Yes, yes it was.
 
rka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly thought most meth was made in ratty mobile homes in the Dakotas.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

semiotix: According to this RAND Corporation (LOL!) working paper, a 1,500-sq. ft. rental house could yield 546 pounds per year at a net profit of about $300/lb, or about $160K per year in ideal circumstances. Although the RAND Corporation isn't factoring in the likelihood of police inquiries over your $41,000 residential electrical bill, the nerds.


That's how my buddy's ex-next door neighbor got busted. He's a 5%'er who lived in a nice McMansion neighborhood. Comes home from work one day and there are cops and TV trucks all over the place. Finds out his neighbor had an MJ op in his basement. They busted him by comparing electric bills up and down the block and I guess his was a huge multiple of the rest of the street.

/CSB
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
$18 billion? Jeebus, how many daily single doses is that? I looked at several websites about addiction costs and the price is all over the place, but $20 seems like a good average. So that works out to 900,000,000 doses (if the guy is getting full retail). So yearly, that would support 900M/365=2,465,753 people? Wow.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

