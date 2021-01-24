 Skip to content
(Twitter) Whoever is operating the Twitter account for RAF Luton must be related to the individual(s) for the Twitter account at Wendy's
49
    Amusing  
•       •       •

49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There is no RAF Luton. (Still funny though, especially the particles of Semtex in the air.)
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's not a Robinson, mister.

/or misses
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Ring of Fire" was originally written by Shadrach, Meshack, and Abendgoto.  Not many people know that.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Hubris Boy: There is no RAF Luton. (Still funny though, especially the particles of Semtex in the air.)


Yeah, I'm pretty sure this is a parody account...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok, that account is genuinely funny.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "Ring of Fire" was originally written by Shadrach, Meshack, and Abendgoto.  Not many people know that.


The Beastie Boys?!
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is an amazing parody account! It's like a brilliant cross between The Onion and Monty Python, and is a great follow if you're on Twitter.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "Ring of Fire" was originally written by Shadrach, Meshack, and Abendgoto.  Not many people know that.


Ring of Fire was a song about the day after eating Taco Bell.

It felt like
A burning ring of fire
Then came 7 Layers
And the flames went higher
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, I get that the account is a parody, but today I learned about the Kopp Etchells effect.

/I wanted to know if the actual photo was real.
//totes is
///it's just dust abrading the leading edge of the rotor
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Marcus Aurelius: "Ring of Fire" was originally written by Shadrach, Meshack, and Abendgoto.  Not many people know that.

The Beastie Boys?!


Well, they do have more stories than J.D.'s got Salinger.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: Barricaded Gunman: Marcus Aurelius: "Ring of Fire" was originally written by Shadrach, Meshack, and Abendgoto.  Not many people know that.

The Beastie Boys?!

Well, they do have more stories than J.D.'s got Salinger.


If you give them some wood they'll build you a cabinet.

/such nice boys
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A touch of semtex in my morning martini has kept me COVID-free so far.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: So, I get that the account is a parody, but today I learned about the Kopp Etchells effect.

/I wanted to know if the actual photo was real.
//totes is
///it's just dust abrading the leading edge of the rotor


Actually that's a YH-32 Hornet helicopter that was powered by ramjets on the tips of the rotor, so you're seeing ramjet flames not abrasion here. The 50s were weird yo.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hiller_​Y​H-32_Hornet
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1906??
 
Monac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The RAF has a base in Lutonia?  Since when?
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "Ring of Fire" was originally written by Shadrach, Meshack, and Abendgoto.  Not many people know that.


Abednego
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This made me discover https://twitter.com/Terrible​Maps which is even funnier.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size



Map of the United States if it was an Oregon donor:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, that first one is a Map of Tesla charging stations 1437 AD
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From just this morning...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kobrakai: Marcus Aurelius: "Ring of Fire" was originally written by Shadrach, Meshack, and Abendgoto.  Not many people know that.

Abednego


Huh
I thought they were midfielders for Arsenal 1992-94.

/ the more you know
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Marcus Aurelius: "Ring of Fire" was originally written by Shadrach, Meshack, and Abendgoto.  Not many people know that.

The Beastie Boys?!


No, that's Melchior-D, Gaspar-Rock, and Balthazar-A.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinodork: Natalie Portmanteau: So, I get that the account is a parody, but today I learned about the Kopp Etchells effect.

/I wanted to know if the actual photo was real.
//totes is
///it's just dust abrading the leading edge of the rotor

Actually that's a YH-32 Hornet helicopter that was powered by ramjets on the tips of the rotor, so you're seeing ramjet flames not abrasion here. The 50s were weird yo.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hiller_Y​H-32_Hornet


Oh, yeah, I forgot about those things.

When I googled "helicopter fire halo" I got a bunch of these
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta use the SATIRE tag or half the people around here will think it real and start factsplain' shiat.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly a drunken greengrocer throwing up all over the Cuba Libras.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PartTimeBuddha: [pbs.twimg.com image 574x424]


I'm 100% sure that's a doctored image. And I don't care.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting bit.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What color is the boathouse at RAF Lufton.?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Hubris Boy: There is no RAF Luton. (Still funny though, especially the particles of Semtex in the air.)

Yeah, I'm pretty sure this is a parody account...
[Fark user image image 598x419]


The 5 miles of surgical tubing needed for launching the Space Shuttle was the Achilles' Heel for this DARPA program.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: 1906??


Captain Elvis Presley?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ow, ow, ow!
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monac: The RAF has a base in Lutonia?  Since when?


Since Christmas, Ya Smengie.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for signing up for Helicopter Facts!
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: A touch of semtex in my morning martini has kept me COVID-free so far.


Martini?! I've been putting it up my ass. Too late to change now, I guess.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like June Carter Cash and Merle Kilgore. Not Elvis. I don't think he covered it.

The man in black.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: More like June Carter Cash and Merle Kilgore. Not Elvis. I don't think he covered it.

The man in black.


Randall Flagg?
 
TheOtherGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: 1906??


Elvis was in the (U.S.) military up until 1960, if that were merely a typo.

Neither of his parents were even conceived by 1906.  The older of the two was born in 1912.

As far as I can tell, he never spent time in the U.K. during his service.

scanman61: some_beer_drinker: 1906??

Captain Elvis Presley?


... and his highest rank appears to have been Sergeant.

On top of him not having written Ring of Fire, of course.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: Marcus Aurelius: "Ring of Fire" was originally written by Shadrach, Meshack, and Abendgoto.  Not many people know that.

Ring of Fire was a song about the day after eating Taco Bell.

It felt like
A burning ring of fire
Then came 7 Layers
And the flames went higher


No, that stream of fire....
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: bigdog1960: More like June Carter Cash and Merle Kilgore. Not Elvis. I don't think he covered it.

The man in black.

Randall Flagg?


Randolph Scott?
 
SoberCannibal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Monac: The RAF has a base in Lutonia?  Since when?


That's the base where Yosh and Stan Schmenge did their service.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Getting some head at RAF Luton.  Take that Lakenhealth.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Gotta use the SATIRE tag or half the people around here will think it real and start factsplain' shiat.


Well, ackshually..........
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jso2897: edmo: Gotta use the SATIRE tag or half the people around here will think it real and start factsplain' shiat.

Well, ackshually..........


Please someone send it to FoxNews and those other moronic "news" channels
 
drxym
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's a parody account that frequently snares people into thinking it is real.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: What color is the boathouse at RAF Lufton.?


Whichever colour the Special Boat Service {SAS but boats} choose to paint it, one would imagine.

/I too have just discovered this account and enjoyed what I've seen.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: More like June Carter Cash and Merle Kilgore. Not Elvis. I don't think he covered it.

The man in black.


Kilgore was there?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: As far as I can tell, he never spent time in the U.K. during his service.


I mean, first of all, whoosh, but the only time Elvis set foot in the UK was when he changed planes in Prestwick one time.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "Ring of Fire" was originally written by Shadrach, Meshack, and Abendgoto.  Not many people know that.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
