(Daily Mail)   Woman spends nearly $30k on her My Little Pony collection. Her partner, apparently, is "very supportive" of her hobby   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Talk about needing to get a life.....
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Beatrice should think about spending $30k to get a new facial expression.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I know I shouldn't mock mental illness but Jesus
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Didn't Fark used to have a daily/weekly greened thread fully of Bronies? Who religiously watches this cartoon?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't judge her, I guess.  I have a mancave full of rc aircraft and ground vehicles.  But, I take them out and fly them, etc.   We like what we like
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

styckx: Didn't Fark used to have a daily/weekly greened thread fully of Bronies? Who religiously watches this cartoon?


Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We've got MLP sign the likes of which not even Celestia has ever seen."
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does her obsession hurt her or anyone around her?

If the answer is no then why does anyone have a problem? There are plenty of 27 year old men who have garages FULL of cars which average more per car than what she spent for the whole collection.

/just because YOU don't understand it doesn't mean that there's anything wrong with it
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Head_Honcho to the white courtesy phone
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orezona: Does her obsession hurt her or anyone around her?

If the answer is no then why does anyone have a problem? There are plenty of 27 year old men who have garages FULL of cars which average more per car than what she spent for the whole collection.

/just because YOU don't understand it doesn't mean that there's anything wrong with it


And there are plenty of articles about them too
Collectors, especially devoted ones -- get press
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid I had a babysitter that collected Strawberry Shortcake dolls. She wasn't weird, she just really liked them. But her collection pales in comparison to this.

/she was also Ms. Maryland once
//she definitely looked it
///I had such a crush
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: I know I shouldn't mock mental illness but Jesus


How is a collection a mental illness?

Honestly, this isn't that hard and a lot of that looks like Gen1 stuff, things that have been sold for like 30 years now. She's 27, so lets say she was doing this for 10 years, that' £3k a year or £250 a month. Maybe a little high depending on your income, but that's not really outrageous.

It doesn't take long for a collection to amass a seemingly high value, and it doesn't require mental illness.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a distinct difference between actually being "very supportive" of a partners hobby, and tolerating any crazy-ass vanity project your partner wants to do, simply because you want to keep doing them.
I think this likely falls into that latter category.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to find a "pony cumjar" reference that wouldn't get me gorgor'd right off Fark and this is the best I could do. At any rate, I can think of at least one pony she doesn't want...

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spending way too much money on toys is not unique.

This guy still takes top prize for Most Obsessive MLP Fan Ever.

https://news.avclub.com/the-internet-​f​inally-reaches-its-apex-as-man-marryin​g-m-1798237210
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

growinthings: Talk about needing to get a life.....


I was about to say the same thing.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: How is a collection a mental illness?

Honestly, this isn't that hard and a lot of that looks like Gen1 stuff, things that have been sold for like 30 years now. She's 27, so lets say she was doing this for 10 years, that' £3k a year or £250 a month. Maybe a little high depending on your income, but that's not really outrageous.

It doesn't take long for a collection to amass a seemingly high value, and it doesn't require mental illness.


From personal experience, yeah, it can be.  I had a music collection that I probably spent 3 times as much as this lady has on toys.  Had a friend whose house was wall to wall records.  Garage was full of records, he parked his car outside.  Had records stored at his mom's house too.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see any G4 toys in her collection.  Or G3, now that I think about it.

If she's focusing on the older stuff, she's not paying retail.  I can see how that would run her a pretty penny.
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her husband's been warn down. I had two neighbors who were hoarders and there's no talking any sense to them.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is this like a furry?
 
Izo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: I can't judge her, I guess.  I have a mancave full of rc aircraft ...



Mr. Izo has a freaking RC airforce in the basement, however he also started an ebay business on the side to support his aviation habit. As long as she can pay her bills, keep a job, etc, etc.....its just a quirk that takes  up a lot of shelf space.  Now, if the little plastic ponies start to become more important than having enough to eat and bathing, thats different.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dollars to donuts there's at least one ponytail butt plug in that house.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've probably spent £20,000 on motorcycling over the decades, with buying bikes, paying for repairs and maintenance, having a place to garage one in a city, insuring them, paying for riding gear and accessories and so on.  Let her have her hobbies.
 
chrisqphoto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my wife likes to sew, and has a "collection" of assorted fabrics. honestly, so long as they are happy, this is a harmless hobby. i'm more worried about those with assault rifle collections.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beatrice Salt? Does she have a sister named Veruca?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orezona: Does her obsession hurt her or anyone around her?
If the answer is no then why does anyone have a problem? There are plenty of 27 year old men who have garages FULL of cars which average more per car than what she spent for the whole collection.
/just because YOU don't understand it doesn't mean that there's anything wrong with it


Yes, it does, on a large scale.  How come you all never think beyond what you want, and if you have to directly murder someone to get it?  Talk about farking narcissism.

Not only is hoarding a serious mental disorder that does affect everyone around them, this kind of thinking, where you acquire things to make up for some loss or hole in your own life, does nothing to fix whatever your mental problem is, it feeds into this stupid idea that buying stuff and having more THINGS, no matter what they are, contributes to our well-being.

When its just the opposite.  And its not like its hidden either.  Obnoxious conspicuous consumption is how you misguided clowns live your lives, replacing friendships and your mental stability with enough shiat to help a starving afghani live for years, but that shiat is YOURS.  Even if it was our country that bombed them back into the Stone Age, for our convenience.
And now lets get started on some environmental issues.....
Oh sorry, on phone.
I'll make sure to get back to this later.
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worn
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: SMB2811: How is a collection a mental illness?

Honestly, this isn't that hard and a lot of that looks like Gen1 stuff, things that have been sold for like 30 years now. She's 27, so lets say she was doing this for 10 years, that' £3k a year or £250 a month. Maybe a little high depending on your income, but that's not really outrageous.

It doesn't take long for a collection to amass a seemingly high value, and it doesn't require mental illness.

From personal experience, yeah, it can be.  I had a music collection that I probably spent 3 times as much as this lady has on toys.  Had a friend whose house was wall to wall records.  Garage was full of records, he parked his car outside.  Had records stored at his mom's house too.


Not collecting things can also be a mental illness. Having the collection is not the sign of mental illness, even the cost of the collection is not, it's the negative impact on their life. So again, a collection is not a mental illness.

And I was wrong on my math, I misremembered the presented value of the collection, it would be £167 a month, even less impactful depending on your income.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orezona: Does her obsession hurt her or anyone around her?

If the answer is no then why does anyone have a problem? There are plenty of 27 year old men who have garages FULL of cars which average more per car than what she spent for the whole collection.

/just because YOU don't understand it doesn't mean that there's anything wrong with it


My wife doesn't quite get why I reeeeeeally want some camera lenses since I have 20ish, but it's not breaking the bank, we have room, and I can pay my bills. And I even use them! It kind of evens out her crafting mountain.
 
sat1va
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orezona: Does her obsession hurt her or anyone around her?

If the answer is no then why does anyone have a problem? There are plenty of 27 year old men who have garages FULL of cars which average more per car than what she spent for the whole collection.

/just because YOU don't understand it doesn't mean that there's anything wrong with it


I would argue someone that spends their student loan and down payments for a house on toys is engaging in harmful behavior.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orezona: Does her obsession hurt her or anyone around her?

If the answer is no then why does anyone have a problem? There are plenty of 27 year old men who have garages FULL of cars which average more per car than what she spent for the whole collection.

/just because YOU don't understand it doesn't mean that there's anything wrong with it


I was kind of thinking the same thing before I read the article.  Like hey, if she can afford it, cool.  Plenty of people sink stupid money into hobbies.  But then you read that she's trying to save for a house and takes money out of her savings to buy toys.  And she's doing it as a crutch to manage depression.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a collector of Transformers  and Magic the Gathering cards ( I mainly collect to play) I can tell you from experience it would rather easily to sink $30 into a amassing a collection of Vintage toys.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: As a collector of Transformers  and Magic the Gathering cards ( I mainly collect to play) I can tell you from experience it would rather easily to sink $30 into a amassing a collection of Vintage toys.


No shiat.

A "casual" collector of M:tG could spend $150 per month, easy. That's one booster box and a Commander deck.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Little Brony
Youtube 2p6LVZFLSfw
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sickens me.

Not because she's a collector. Whatever. But because it appears to all be the old 1980s MLP. That show was terrible.

My little pony? Barfaroni!

MLPFIM 4 Life.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She even spent the money that they had saved toward a new home for her collection."  Well, I'm sure that impacted nobody but HER.

Shopping addictions.  You all cant see it because you're a victim of it yourself.
I can see it just fine.  I had to get over mine, so I look for traps.
And I'm looking through the bars at most of you all
An addiction is an addiction.  Even if its taken over an entire society.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And? Its her money and her life. 

If someone enjoying something that in no way affects you, actually bothers you, Well friend you're the one with the problem.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: Didn't Fark used to have a daily/weekly greened thread fully of Bronies? Who religiously watches this cartoon?


Yes but as a one of farks resident bronies I find that level of obsession disturbing.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is mortgage savings?  Money saved renegotiating your mortgage to a lower rate?
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: As a collector of Transformers  and Magic the Gathering cards ( I mainly collect to play) I can tell you from experience it would rather easily to sink $30 into a amassing a collection of Vintage toys.


Ya I eyeballed my Anime figure collection behind me, its probably between $6-10k over the course of 15 years. It is seriously not hard.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sat1va: orezona: Does her obsession hurt her or anyone around her?

If the answer is no then why does anyone have a problem? There are plenty of 27 year old men who have garages FULL of cars which average more per car than what she spent for the whole collection.

/just because YOU don't understand it doesn't mean that there's anything wrong with it

I would argue someone that spends their student loan and down payments for a house on toys is engaging in harmful behavior.


So long as they are still able to make those repayments, meh.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's going on in this th...

WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never get involved with a woman who has a clown smile with pointed corners.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first time she brought me home....

Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A very calming and wholesome video
Let's Fix Some Ponies
Youtube Kesfokvs7C8
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That does look a bit excessive, even for a hobby.

But then there are those nice tracts of land... and maybe other qualities that may make the boyfriend overlook the obsessive part...
 
