Former TSA agent tricked woman into showing him her breasts. Trades his Federal Breast Inspector badge for convicted inmate card
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And yet the TSA didn't prevent thousands of terrorists from flying to DC.  Useless.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

syrynxx: And yet the TSA didn't prevent thousands of terrorists from flying to DC.  Useless.


I bet they'll find that the TSA weresome of the terrorists that flew to DC.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lomeli then told the woman she was free to go and added that she had nice breasts, authorities said.

Okay, that made me laugh
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He didn't even offer her beads? Yeah, two months in the hoosegow is well deserved for that party foul.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lomeli then told the woman she was free to go and added that she had nice breasts, authorities said.

See, if he had just thanked her for her cooperation and told her she could leave, he probably would have gotten away with it.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He just watched the wrong training film, that's all

Airport Security Check - Saturday Night Live
Youtube _6Y52JHN-LA
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: See, if he had just thanked her for her cooperation and told her she could leave, he probably would have gotten away with it.


That's what I always say after sex.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought that the TSA existed to keep us safe from large breasted women and brown people. That's who they're always frisking in my experience.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, the guy complimented her about her breasts at least.

Class act!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sooo, not a sex offender?  Because he really, really sounds like a sex offender.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lomeli was also barred from working as a security guard.

Heh. As if he even was one in the first place.

/No Boobies tag?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To paraphrase Ron White, "once you've seen one pair, you want to see them all".
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's funny.  He doesn't look the type.

img.connatix.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But when they were alone on an elevator, Lomeli told the woman he could perform the screening there and ordered her to lift her shirt and show her breasts, then looked down her pants, she said.
Lomeli then told the woman she was free to go and added that she had nice breasts, authorities said.

Had he not complemented her on her breasts, he might have gotten away with it.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/you have been randomly selected to have your ta-tas searched...
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
viraluck.comView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does this guy not have an internet connection? Tits are easier to find than recipes.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bikini Inspector
Youtube j10TmxrhW9k
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doesn't matter, saw boobs?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KidKorporate: Sooo, not a sex offender?  Because he really, really sounds like a sex offender.


Only a misogynist thinks breasts are sexual. Didn't you get the memo? I'll make sure you another copy of the memo.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 500x511]
/you have been randomly selected to have your ta-tas searched...


God's work.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

syrynxx: And yet the TSA didn't prevent thousands of terrorists from flying to DC.  Useless.


The TSA only cares about weapons in the airplane cabin and nothing more.

/I was incorrect. They also care about water bottles and full-sized toothpaste tubes.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Touching Special Areas
 
Fano
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Lomeli then told the woman she was free to go and added that she had nice breasts, authorities said.

See, if he had just thanked her for her cooperation and told her she could leave, he probably would have gotten away with it.


Like how villains in movies always have to say that one more thing when they have total victory that galvanizes the hero to defeat them.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 500x511]
/you have been randomly selected to have your ta-tas searched...


She would walk past me and end up ten rows back. The person that ends up sitting next to me:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Your_Huckleberry
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The guy in Airplane 2 knew to keep his mouth shut and just look.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 500x511]
/you have been randomly selected to have your ta-tas searched...

She would walk past me and end up ten rows back. The person that ends up sitting next to me:

[Fark user image image 300x300]


I always wondered about that picture.

Photoshop?

Otherwise he's not only fat and wide, but also super tall. He's sitting down isn't he?

If real, he can't wear a belt, so during turbulence, he'll be bouncing around the cabinet, like a half ton beach ball.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just thought it was a job perk.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't people just follow orders and do what they are told
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Russ1642: Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 500x511]
/you have been randomly selected to have your ta-tas searched...

She would walk past me and end up ten rows back. The person that ends up sitting next to me:

[Fark user image image 300x300]

I always wondered about that picture.

Photoshop?

Otherwise he's not only fat and wide, but also super tall. He's sitting down isn't he?

If real, he can't wear a belt, so during turbulence, he'll be bouncing around the cabinet, like a half ton beach ball.


He's a safety violation blocking the aisle. And more importantly, blocking the drink cart.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a lot easier just to quit your job than construct some byzantine series of events that gets you fired, unemployable, on a sex offenders register, unable to fly (TSA checkpoints).    Did he think someone was going rescue him from his actions, someone like Trump?

I doubt he's going to get a book deal out of this.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: And yet the TSA didn't prevent thousands of terrorists from flying to DC.  Useless.


I know right, nor in Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, they are really lousy at their jobs...

as for article, pics or it didn't happen...
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Lomeli was also barred from working as a security guard."

Wait.  We can do that?  Why the fark do bad policemen just get new jobs elsewhere, then?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Russ1642: Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 500x511]
/you have been randomly selected to have your ta-tas searched...

She would walk past me and end up ten rows back. The person that ends up sitting next to me:

[Fark user image image 300x300]

I always wondered about that picture.

Photoshop?

Otherwise he's not only fat and wide, but also super tall. He's sitting down isn't he?

If real, he can't wear a belt, so during turbulence, he'll be bouncing around the cabinet, like a half ton beach ball.


If real (and would not surprise me at all if it is), you can be sure the FA's reseated him before takeoff.
 
The Bunyip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have stuck with telling her some rhymes so she'd pull up her skirt.

/Spent some bank, I got a high powered jumbo
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
Johnathon Lomeli entered the plea to a felony count and was sentenced to 60 days in county jail, 52 classes addressing sexual compulsion and two years of probation, California's attorney general's office announced.

When 51 classes aren't enough, and 53, well that's just overkill
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Ketchuponsteak: Russ1642: Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 500x511]
/you have been randomly selected to have your ta-tas searched...

She would walk past me and end up ten rows back. The person that ends up sitting next to me:

[Fark user image image 300x300]

I always wondered about that picture.

Photoshop?

Otherwise he's not only fat and wide, but also super tall. He's sitting down isn't he?

If real, he can't wear a belt, so during turbulence, he'll be bouncing around the cabinet, like a half ton beach ball.

He's a safety violation blocking the aisle. And more importantly, blocking the drink cart.


It must be a photoshop otherwise there's just do many questions.

Yeah, he'd be a huge, heh, safety problem in an emergency.


I feel sorry for people who are so fat. But no, they can't travel, for everyone's sake.

In most countries they could get some help even.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: It's a lot easier just to quit your job than construct some byzantine series of events that gets you fired, unemployable, on a sex offenders register, unable to fly (TSA checkpoints).    Did he think someone was going rescue him from his actions, someone like Trump?

I doubt he's going to get a book deal out of this.


I know the NSA and individual airlines can put people on the no fly list. But I don't think the TSA can, especially for something like this.

Sex offender list. Now he has to tell everyone in his neighborhood that he stared at a woman's breasts?
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Russ1642: Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 500x511]
/you have been randomly selected to have your ta-tas searched...

She would walk past me and end up ten rows back. The person that ends up sitting next to me:

[Fark user image image 300x300]

I always wondered about that picture.

Photoshop?

Otherwise he's not only fat and wide, but also super tall. He's sitting down isn't he?

If real, he can't wear a belt, so during turbulence, he'll be bouncing around the cabinet, like a half ton beach ball.


I think it's real. He looks to be sitting on the armrest, perhaps because he couldn't figure out where the button was to raise it.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cautionflag: FTFA:
Johnathon Lomeli entered the plea to a felony count and was sentenced to 60 days in county jail, 52 classes addressing sexual compulsion and two years of probation, California's attorney general's office announced.

When 51 classes aren't enough, and 53, well that's just overkill


Sounds like he has to attend sexual compulsion classes for a year.

Once a week equals 52.

But who ever wrote this did the "math", and figured that "a year" wasn't specific enough.

52 classes is a lot. He'll really get to know his class mates, with whom he shares an interest. And since he's not required to repent, they can just exchange tips.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Snargi: Ketchuponsteak: Russ1642: Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 500x511]
/you have been randomly selected to have your ta-tas searched...

She would walk past me and end up ten rows back. The person that ends up sitting next to me:

[Fark user image image 300x300]

I always wondered about that picture.

Photoshop?

Otherwise he's not only fat and wide, but also super tall. He's sitting down isn't he?

If real, he can't wear a belt, so during turbulence, he'll be bouncing around the cabinet, like a half ton beach ball.

I think it's real. He looks to be sitting on the armrest, perhaps because he couldn't figure out where the button was to raise it.


I hope he needs the bathroom. He probably needs help to wipe.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Snargi: Ketchuponsteak: Russ1642: Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 500x511]
/you have been randomly selected to have your ta-tas searched...

She would walk past me and end up ten rows back. The person that ends up sitting next to me:

[Fark user image image 300x300]

I always wondered about that picture.

Photoshop?

Otherwise he's not only fat and wide, but also super tall. He's sitting down isn't he?

If real, he can't wear a belt, so during turbulence, he'll be bouncing around the cabinet, like a half ton beach ball.

I think it's real. He looks to be sitting on the armrest, perhaps because he couldn't figure out where the button was to raise it.

I hope he needs the bathroom. He probably needs help to wipe.


You now have a side hustle, get hustling
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Snargi: Ketchuponsteak: Russ1642: Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 500x511]
/you have been randomly selected to have your ta-tas searched...

She would walk past me and end up ten rows back. The person that ends up sitting next to me:

[Fark user image image 300x300]

I always wondered about that picture.

Photoshop?

Otherwise he's not only fat and wide, but also super tall. He's sitting down isn't he?

If real, he can't wear a belt, so during turbulence, he'll be bouncing around the cabinet, like a half ton beach ball.

I think it's real. He looks to be sitting on the armrest, perhaps because he couldn't figure out where the button was to raise it.



I did a reverse image search.  It is theoretically real, an American Airlines flight and the man was re-seated to have a row to himself with a single seat belt extender.

Well... allegedly, since we can always trust the New York Post: Should this man be able to fly on a plane?
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Russ1642: Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 500x511]
/you have been randomly selected to have your ta-tas searched...

She would walk past me and end up ten rows back. The person that ends up sitting next to me:

[Fark user image image 300x300]

I always wondered about that picture.

Photoshop?

Otherwise he's not only fat and wide, but also super tall. He's sitting down isn't he?

If real, he can't wear a belt, so during turbulence, he'll be bouncing around the cabinet, like a half ton beach ball.


He can wear a belt and will be required to, in fact. The flying waitresses have extenders that attach to make the belt as long as needed.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lomeli was also barred from working as a security guard.

Not barred from working as a police officer, however.
 
