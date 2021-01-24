 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: The strangest place you've ever lived   (fark.com) divider line
91
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

572 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2021 at 9:00 AM (4 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



91 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Suddenly I'm reminded of "The Newlywed Game"...Bob.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
During the early 70s we lived in one of the Nebraska Ammunition Depots that had been abandoned.

I was too young to remember which one.

The two things I remember most were these absolutely enormous underground spaces (think miles and miles long parking garages) and we would roller skate for hours every day.

The last thing I remember was like a whole herd of skunks dies down there and that was that.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Right out of college I lived next to a drug den. I was renting the third floor of a 1920s three-family crumbling house. Real cheap. Tough side of town. You entered the apartment through a trap door in the kitchen floor. Right outside my bathroom window was a steel door, about twelve feet away, on the third floor of the red brick next door. Wooden stairs led up to it. All sorts of people walked up those stairs to that steel door. I put a pen and notepad on the bathroom sink, so amazing were the quotes that came from the vicinity of that door. This will add authenticity to the language of my novel, the child me thought.

It was a cold, wet Tuesday. The girlfriend came over for sex and the carbonara I promised her. "Pancetta. Actual pancetta this time." "Ok."

As we lingered at the table, she teased. "I only came for the carbonara." She smiled. Then, from the cold, raging tunnel of another world another life another novel, it clapped.

BLAM BLAM BLAM BLAM BLAM BLAM BLAM BLAM...BLAM

It sounded like it came from the stove, though I knew right away it was next door. Place had been boiling for a few days. After a few moments I said, "Let's go." She was wedged into a corner of the kitchen. Her mouth still open in complete shock. I slid my hand along the small of her back, wedged her from the corner, and carried her to the trap door. Now the trap door entrance seemed sinister, complicit.

We spent the night at her place. The next morning we traded magnificent dreams.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A former pizza joint. The oven was still there.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not the weirdest, I suppose, but Mrs Geologist and I lived above a wood-fired bagel shop for almost a year. The building it was in was a conglomeration built at different times, we had the upper two floors. It had aside entrance no delivery driver could find, a little patio, and when the kitchen window was opened, you could smell the wood oven.

When we signed the lease, the landlord/shop owner told us it came with a dozen free bagels a week . When we went down to collect, he said he'd been joking but gave us the bagels anyway.

We got kicked out so he could move his daughter in, which was lucky. It was more apartment than we needed, and rent was high. The daughter now runs the shop.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A long, long, time ago now, I lived by myself on an island in Long Island Sound, less than 20 miles from Manhattan.. Power was from one of two generators on the island, delivered by a world war 2 landing craft, when I needed it. Freshwater came in on trucks brought over on the same landing craft, and stored in huge tanks  I had a boat to get to the mainland, and a parking spot in an industiral park for my car. My living room window had a distant, but panaramic view of Manhattan.  The generators were so big the whole house shook when they were on, I had a seriies of large car batteriies that I would charge, and then I could turn the generator off and have some peace and quiet. The island had multiple apple trees, and a fig tree. Something about the salt air made them the best of both items I have ever eaten. I also had more mussels than I could ever want; mussels marinara was a weekly event.  there was an old speakeasy and casino on the island from the 1920's. Back in the prohibition people would come from New York and Connecticut to drink and gamble.
/fun times
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Belgrade, Serbia....back when Yugoslavia existed...January 1989 to June 1991.

/I was 10-12 years old at the time.
//Finally went back in 2019 and saw some family friends.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In my own mind.....
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess the house we lived in while I was in college. It's an old historic house. The guy that owned it owned a publishing business. The house had caught fire when he owned it, but was saved.

It had weird features. Some of the burned framing timbers were still there, and had new timbers nailed to them. Some of the copper roof flashing was copper offset printing plates, so they were really too thin for flashing. The central AC was an old industrial type water exchange unit and the summer electrical bill was horrific. So we used window AC units in the bedrooms and only turned on the main AC if mom had a party.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

August11: Right out of college I lived next to a drug den. I was renting the third floor of a 1920s three-family crumbling house. Real cheap. Tough side of town. You entered the apartment through a trap door in the kitchen floor. Right outside my bathroom window was a steel door, about twelve feet away, on the third floor of the red brick next door. Wooden stairs led up to it. All sorts of people walked up those stairs to that steel door. I put a pen and notepad on the bathroom sink, so amazing were the quotes that came from the vicinity of that door. This will add authenticity to the language of my novel, the child me thought.

It was a cold, wet Tuesday. The girlfriend came over for sex and the carbonara I promised her. "Pancetta. Actual pancetta this time." "Ok."

As we lingered at the table, she teased. "I only came for the carbonara." She smiled. Then, from the cold, raging tunnel of another world another life another novel, it clapped.

BLAM BLAM BLAM BLAM BLAM BLAM BLAM BLAM...BLAM

It sounded like it came from the stove, though I knew right away it was next door. Place had been boiling for a few days. After a few moments I said, "Let's go." She was wedged into a corner of the kitchen. Her mouth still open in complete shock. I slid my hand along the small of her back, wedged her from the corner, and carried her to the trap door. Now the trap door entrance seemed sinister, complicit.

We spent the night at her place. The next morning we traded magnificent dreams.


This is a good story. Never had a kitchen trap door, but I have lived in a LOT of carved-up old houses.

Ever write that novel?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
South Slocan.

We had a train station / maintenance shop thing across from our house and one day all the old local Dukobors showed up, took off all their clothes to buck naked, and burned that farker down.

Was right farking strange as a kid in Kindergarten to watch from the living room balcony.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Through a weird set of coincidences, I married into a family who (not directly, more distantly) has a family member who was convicted of murder. First residence out of college with my new wife? One half of a duplex in which the other half was occupied by the family of the person murdered.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I lived above an Italian restaurant in London, the smells were haunting. As a poor college student, I had to save my pence to be able to go downstairs to buy their side of garlic bread (the cheapest thing on the menu) just to keep from going insane.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oklahoma.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Baltimore.  Just... Baltimore.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 3 hours ago  
in a van down by the river
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Tokyo it is notoriously difficult to find a place to rent as a foreigner as you need to pay a lot of money upfront and have a local guarantor, and even then they might refuse you because foreigners are scary. So that gave rise to the concept of 'Gaijin (foreigner) houses': A few smart companies realized there is money to be made in creating boarding houses for foreigners.  

I used them for the first two years that I was in Tokyo, shared an old very nice Japanese-style house in actually not a bad neighbourhood. They used it for the foreigners probably because no Japanese wanted live an old-style house anymore, but we loved it. Lived there with an ever-changing group of 6-7 other foreigners who came to Japan for various reasons. Everyone their own tatami mat room, with shared facilities.

Some stayed a few weeks, some a few months, some a few years. Lots of interesting characters going in and out.   I don't have any particular weird story, but I remember mostly the alway happy-go-lucky and often drunk Australians, I remember sitting in the common with people from all over the world watching the planes flying into the towers, the American guy who was scared shiatless because he got into a barfight with a Yakuza, the British girl who worked in the Japanese sex-industry and wasn't ashamed to share the details of her experiences, the evening we did shrooms with the entire house. 

Just a great, weird time for someone just out of college and in another country.
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Texas
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Visitor information center. It was 9 feet wide and 24 feet tall. When you walked in, there was an orange, conical, jet set fireplace on the left of the door and a chandelier above from the apex of the A frame. Directy ahead, on the right, was a black, iron circular staircase leading to the loft, which had two side bunks, either side of a narrow aisle, and a door to the big bed in the back, with a little triangular window. To the left, a hallway to the tiny kitchen and a door on the right of the hall to a stall with a shower, toilet, sink and smaller than the crapper in a plane.
It had been the ski town's visitor center, til they hauled it up the mountain and stuck it in a swamp. The owner had rented it to a couple lads from England, most recently, who were working as ski instructors. The day I arrived in town, a drifter, with no where to go, all the rentals were full for the season. As it turned out, Jeeves and Liam took a piss on the lease, having driven to Montreal to look at strippers and neglecting to bring their passports. They got free lifts back to the land of chips and bangers, while I got the shoebox on the snowy mountain. Lived there 5 years, saving enough to buy a 5 acre horse ranch that was an entirely different CSB, which I lived on for 15 years, until I gave it away, another CSB. Anyway, the narrow, 40 foot long A frame is still there, and has been added onto. 1559 Stebbins Road, Jeffersonville, Vt.

5 freaking winters in there, with wonky electricity, no phone, and only a wood stove for heat.

And yet, somehow, I managed to pack 8 musicians in there after work and play music for hours.

My dog loved it
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Your mom's basement.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got injured in the USMC and drew a temporary duty why awaiting my physical eval and discharge (which took 4 months...). I got stationed back at MCRD San Diego being a non drill instructor baby-sitter for the recruits that had failed out of basic and were being shipped home. This was the "ELS" process or entry level separation. This ran from the kids who popped on a piss test after arriving, to individuals who found out they had latent health issues like genetic heart defects who couldn't cut it for that reason, to the refuse to train and failure to perform kids. They were usually in and out of my area in 14ish days so it was constantly cycling recruits through.

Let me just say - I saw some shiat. From heroin addicts in hardcore withdrawal to the recruits who had full scale panic attack meltdowns or in at least a half dozen cases, full psychotic breaks with absolutely no buffer period from their squad bay to ours. We still had to get all their gear checked in, get them to their final med and dental appointments and all that, but remember these individuals were no longer classified as being in training. You can imagine how that may have helped specific metrics they liked to flaunt.
 
Dakai
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pennsylvania, need more be said?
 
indylaw
‘’ 3 hours ago  
House owned by the manager of a construction company next door whose son was murdered in the office while engaged in legitimate business.

I always paid the rent on time.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Our first house (purchased late 80s) was a nice old Victorian in the middle of not quite the ghetto but you could sure see/hear it from there (thus why we could afford it).  4800sqft over three stories (plus basement, sub-basement, & attic), 6 bed, 3 bath, formal living & dining rooms, pocket doors downstairs, hand carved mantle in the LR, beautiful place.  Lousy first home as in the decade or so that we were there we filled all the rooms with assorted stuff (I worked for a furniture dealer so I brought home lots of trade ins for free/cheap) ... which didn't work out so well when we escaped to a 1800 sqft house in the suburbs ... but that's another story.

This one is about finding out the history of the place, some of the more recent history anyway.  One day soon after buying it I was at work at the aforementioned furniture dealer in the break room talking about the house with one of my co workers (Jim).  There was a somewhat older than us salesman (Bill) in the room that I knew by sight but not really well.  Telling Jim about all the cool stuff that the house had (pocket doors, bay windows, slate roof, etc), I did mention one puzzling feature - ALL the bedroom doors had deadbolts on them.  As we were a mile or two from a local college, we came up with the theory that the bedrooms had been student housing at one point.  Reasonable assumption given the area.  Bill suddenly cuts in, "What street did you say that house is on?" I told him "Kinda 2/3rd up the hill?" "Yes" "Hmmm, can I come over after work today, I may know some of the history...?"  "Sure, why not."

We go back to our respective jobs for the rest of the day & after work I take off for home... but I forgot to give Bill the address.  About 15 min after I got home & tell MrsRT the strange story, the doorbell rings ... Bill was outside laughing his butt off.

"When you were describing the doors along with the living room I had a strong feeling that I knew the place ... this was a whorehouse back in the 70s..." (he apparently was a regular there)
 
BiffSpiffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was wet, sticky and dark and it took 9 months to break out.  That's all I remember.
 
ThunderPelvis
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bikkurikun: In Tokyo it is notoriously difficult to find a place to rent as a foreigner as you need to pay a lot of money upfront and have a local guarantor, and even then they might refuse you because foreigners are scary. So that gave rise to the concept of 'Gaijin (foreigner) houses': A few smart companies realized there is money to be made in creating boarding houses for foreigners.  

I used them for the first two years that I was in Tokyo, shared an old very nice Japanese-style house in actually not a bad neighbourhood. They used it for the foreigners probably because no Japanese wanted live an old-style house anymore, but we loved it. Lived there with an ever-changing group of 6-7 other foreigners who came to Japan for various reasons. Everyone their own tatami mat room, with shared facilities.

Some stayed a few weeks, some a few months, some a few years. Lots of interesting characters going in and out.   I don't have any particular weird story, but I remember mostly the alway happy-go-lucky and often drunk Australians, I remember sitting in the common with people from all over the world watching the planes flying into the towers, the American guy who was scared shiatless because he got into a barfight with a Yakuza, the British girl who worked in the Japanese sex-industry and wasn't ashamed to share the details of her experiences, the evening we did shrooms with the entire house. 

Just a great, weird time for someone just out of college and in another country.


I have a similar story except mine was a rotting old hulk of a Japanese house, and I consequently also have rodent and cockroach stories that would put most people off of their cornflakes.
 
Bludyard
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In 2004 I lived in the box truck that pulled the goat and pony trailer on the small circus I worked for. It was long and distinctively shaped, hence the nickname "Loch Ness." At night the animals moved around and shifted the truck on its suspension. I had to wake up in a hurry every morning when the truck started or they'd drive away with me inside.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BiffSpiffy: It was wet, sticky and dark and it took 9 months to break out.  That's all I remember.


I had a place like that. As weird as it was, I've spent most of my life trying to get back.
 
drogg
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The nice part of Iowa.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My first apartment in Bremerton, Washington. After my buddies finished helping me move in, the upstairs neighbor dropped by to introduce himself. Then he said if I ever needed weed or blow, just stop by his place. The neighbors on my right were both schizophrenic. The guy had at least 3 other personalities living in his head, one of which designed sailboats. If that personality ever took over, he could have had a nice career based on what he showed me in his sketch book. Neighbor on the right designed outfits for strippers, so there was a steady flow of girls in and out dropping off or picking up their work uniforms.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So I was getting TDO'd to my old ROTC unit while I out-processed.  They actually had a small BOQ but it was full.  They said they would still take care of housing me.  There was an old apartment in the alumni hall that hadn't been used in decades.  I lived there.  Alumni hall was this giant old style building with ballrooms and huge bars everywhere.  Except during events, which were rare, I was alone.  It felt like I was living in the Shining.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The5thElement: My first apartment in Bremerton, Washington. After my buddies finished helping me move in, the upstairs neighbor dropped by to introduce himself. Then he said if I ever needed weed or blow, just stop by his place. The neighbors on my right were both schizophrenic. The guy had at least 3 other personalities living in his head, one of which designed sailboats. If that personality ever took over, he could have had a nice career based on what he showed me in his sketch book. Neighbor on the right designed outfits for strippers, so there was a steady flow of girls in and out dropping off or picking up their work uniforms.


Neighbor on the left designed stripper outfits. Preview, preview, preview.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I lived with a boyfriend on his concrete-hulled sailboat for a couple of months. Whenever people say they're going to sell everything, buy a sailboatboat and live on it I just chuckle and say, Yeah good luck with that.

I'm forever claustrophobic and have to have moving air on me to sleep because of that experience.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fredmcmurray: Through a weird set of coincidences, I married into a family who (not directly, more distantly) has a family member who was convicted of murder. First residence out of college with my new wife? One half of a duplex in which the other half was occupied by the family of the person murdered.


That's . . . awkward.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Waking up in a bathtub full of ice with a dull throb in my side and a note to call 911.

/ not really
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ThunderPelvis: bikkurikun: In Tokyo it is notoriously difficult to find a place to rent as a foreigner as you need to pay a lot of money upfront and have a local guarantor, and even then they might refuse you because foreigners are scary. So that gave rise to the concept of 'Gaijin (foreigner) houses': A few smart companies realized there is money to be made in creating boarding houses for foreigners.  

I used them for the first two years that I was in Tokyo, shared an old very nice Japanese-style house in actually not a bad neighbourhood. They used it for the foreigners probably because no Japanese wanted live an old-style house anymore, but we loved it. Lived there with an ever-changing group of 6-7 other foreigners who came to Japan for various reasons. Everyone their own tatami mat room, with shared facilities.

Some stayed a few weeks, some a few months, some a few years. Lots of interesting characters going in and out.   I don't have any particular weird story, but I remember mostly the alway happy-go-lucky and often drunk Australians, I remember sitting in the common with people from all over the world watching the planes flying into the towers, the American guy who was scared shiatless because he got into a barfight with a Yakuza, the British girl who worked in the Japanese sex-industry and wasn't ashamed to share the details of her experiences, the evening we did shrooms with the entire house. 

Just a great, weird time for someone just out of college and in another country.

I have a similar story except mine was a rotting old hulk of a Japanese house, and I consequently also have rodent and cockroach stories that would put most people off of their cornflakes.


Ah yeah, those large cockroaches are unavoidable in large Japanese houses.  I had a BB gun to shoot at them.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: Our first house (purchased late 80s) was a nice old Victorian in the middle of not quite the ghetto but you could sure see/hear it from there (thus why we could afford it).  4800sqft over three stories (plus basement, sub-basement, & attic), 6 bed, 3 bath, formal living & dining rooms, pocket doors downstairs, hand carved mantle in the LR, beautiful place.  Lousy first home as in the decade or so that we were there we filled all the rooms with assorted stuff (I worked for a furniture dealer so I brought home lots of trade ins for free/cheap) ... which didn't work out so well when we escaped to a 1800 sqft house in the suburbs ... but that's another story.

This one is about finding out the history of the place, some of the more recent history anyway.  One day soon after buying it I was at work at the aforementioned furniture dealer in the break room talking about the house with one of my co workers (Jim).  There was a somewhat older than us salesman (Bill) in the room that I knew by sight but not really well.  Telling Jim about all the cool stuff that the house had (pocket doors, bay windows, slate roof, etc), I did mention one puzzling feature - ALL the bedroom doors had deadbolts on them.  As we were a mile or two from a local college, we came up with the theory that the bedrooms had been student housing at one point.  Reasonable assumption given the area.  Bill suddenly cuts in, "What street did you say that house is on?" I told him "Kinda 2/3rd up the hill?" "Yes" "Hmmm, can I come over after work today, I may know some of the history...?"  "Sure, why not."

We go back to our respective jobs for the rest of the day & after work I take off for home... but I forgot to give Bill the address.  About 15 min after I got home & tell MrsRT the strange story, the doorbell rings ... Bill was outside laughing his butt off.

"When you were describing the doors along with the living room I had a strong feeling that I knew the place ... this was a whorehouse back in the 70s..." (he apparently was a regular there)


You win.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I worked at a small neighborhood Restaurant during High School

I ended up being the Day Cook there after HS (didn't go to college right away) and rather than pay rent someplace I slept in the basement. It seemed perfectly normal at the time, but the night shift waitresses would have to go to the basement to get to the ice machine and I'd be there in a bean bag chair reading or watching TV.

Sleeping in the basement was too scary for me, so I would put out a sleeping bag on the dining room floor.
Every morning I got woke up by the owner's boyfriend who owned the gas station down the street.
He would gently kick my sleeping bag and tell me to fire up the grill.

One day I got into an argument with the owner about the way she want omelets made and she fired me.
So I lost my job and my home at the same time.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The most peculiar place? Eh, they were all pretty normal-ish, but the roommates/neighbors? Whooooooo boy.

1980's West Philly, baby, *the* place for international wtfarkery. Roomies were from Scotland, Japan, Finland (omg the cooking battles); the neighbors were Indonesian, Ghanaian, Cambodian, Eritrean. The best and weirdest time of my life.
 
cyberbenali [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I first moved for school, I lived in a woman's residence conveniently located between 2 colleges including the one I attended. It was a unique set-up. It rented to women of all ages: a bunch of us were college age (~17 to 22) but a few were middle-aged and even a couple of elderly residents. I think we were about 25 in total.

We each had our own 11' by 14' room with a bathroom and a closet but a communal kitchen/dining room in the basement. The kitchen was a large space with a room of fridges and cabinets for dishes for each resident. These were locked, but the fridges were not full size and were located in cubbies with chains across the front to try and prevent theft. It was not a very effective method because we went through a period where condiments were going missing from multiple fridges.  The other room had 2 rows of stoves and sinks - stoves were shared between 2 residents and the sinks between 4 residents. The next room had a bunch of tables and a TV.

Because of the set-up, most of the residents knew each other somewhat well, especially the college-aged residents. I have a bunch of stories but I will share just one. During the evenings, us younger folk would congregate in someone's room to socialize. One weekend night, we were particularly festive so we got a knock on the door from the building superintendent because we were making too much noise well past the quiet hours. Mme Anna was this short (both in stature and temper), no-nonsense woman in her mid 70s with a lazy eye, but her glare could pierce your soul. So, we promptly listened and broke it up.

The next day, a number of us went to apologize for the noise to our most senior resident, Mme Gaby (86) who's room was below us that night. She responded ever so sweetly "Oh, I am always so worried about you girls on your own and that you get lonely here. I'm happy that you have each other so the noise is really not a problem. You should also know that I take out my hearing aids when I go to sleep at night so I can't hear a thing anyway". Then, she sends us on our way with soft drink and candies.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(1) In a historic home on a National Park Service site. Every so often a visitor would try to walk in or peep in the window, thinking it was one of the sites.

(2) In a room at the CERN hostel that Tim Berners Lee had formerly occupied and which I had to wait for him to clear out of.

(3) In a very tiny bedroom in "The Pad" in the Fermilab village.
 
LizardPeople [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
First (maybe only?) child living onsite during the construction of the Alaska pipeline.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Richmond, VA.

My sister's ex described it as "worse than Compton" and he had lived there.

You'll never forget that Richmond smell. If you ever go back there, and I won't, the smell just enters your nostrils and never leaves.
 
chewd
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not a place i actually lived, but i almost did.

When i was house shopping, one of the realtors showed me this house that had a room in the basement with concrete walls, a big steel door, and manacles on the walls. 

The realtor was at a loss trying to say what the room was for, and i didnt have the heart to tell her that it was a rape dungeon.

/did not buy the house with the rape dungeon
//too far out in the sticks, i didnt want to have to deal with those crappy roads & driveway in the winter months.
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the late 90s (I was in middle school), my family was able to move back to Washington from our brief but necessary time in the cess pit of suck that was Durham, NC. The rental house we had arranged in Bellevue fell through as we arrived with the moving truck, but the realtors we were using to buy a house were good family friends and owned a small spare house in downtown Issaquah (as in at Front St & Sunset Way downtown) and let us rent it out while we found a house.

The place was actually very nice despite its size, backyard was right on Issaquah Creek that runs through downtown and there was a bamboo forest next to it that was fun to explore.

The weird part was how you got to the house. It was well hidden in the back of a parking lot for what used to be a bank branch and was then a small law firm. So every day we'd drive or walk right by this building getting strange looks from the people inside to go to our little house in the rear.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had a job in LA and lived in a garage on top of the Hollywood Hills.  It had a wooden loft with a staircase in the middle, and a shower at the top so close to the stairs that it was difficult to navigate.  A toilet sat nearby out in the open.  When my fiancé came to visit one of us would have to take the cat for a walk when the other went number two.  That led to the creation of a euphemism.

There was an alcove built into the loft that had a desk where I kept my Mac SE, or whatever it was, and a MIDI keyboard.  I could hear rats running around above the desk, so I stuck traps up through a little trap door.

One weekend I found out that my best friend had died, and that night I woke up to a ticking noise.  It was rat blood dripping down onto the desk
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dakai: Pennsylvania, need more be said?


Get help
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I was in the second grade our house burned down. Everything was gone except for the stuff we had with us for the weekend of camping. Four of us spent the winter living in our 24' camper. It sucked. Got the new house(modular home) in the spring. That place was like a castle to me after spending 5 or 6 months living in that damned camper.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I lived in a shared house with multiple bedrooms.. 12+ of them!   It was a big old place on the edge of the city that had once been a 3 story mansion.   Sadly I was in one of the old servant bedrooms so I was not in the glam area - instead my room was under the roof corner.

/ do not count on old mansions having great plumbing...
 
Displayed 50 of 91 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.