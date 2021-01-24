 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Man who reported sighting of Bigfoot family is also author of book about beasts in America. I'm sure it's just a coincidence and is really a true sighting (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
TheCableGuy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well coming from such a credible source as the daily star, I think we can take a leap of faith.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
ummmmm, this does not look like a little Bigfoot to me:

i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Next time I go out, I'll put  shirt on.  The wife is her own boss and there's no talking to those kids.
 
CocoNutz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I have a cousin who seriously buys into the Bigfoot lore. She also swears she sees ghosts all the time and tells me that I don't because I'm "not open to them".

Look. Zebras are a rare sight to most people on the planet, but we have sound evidence of them and most Americans have seen one in a zoo. Why would Bigfoot, Nessie, ghosts etc need to hide or have people be "open" to them if they're a bonafide real phenomenon?

Bullshiat abounds.
 
