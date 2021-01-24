 Skip to content
 
(Harpers Bazaar)   "Honesty and transparency are everything"   (harpersbazaar.com) divider line
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
...and nookie.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I last 20, 30 seconds tops. But I don't like to brag
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'd happily disappoint her
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Maturin: I last 20, 30 seconds tops. But I don't like to brag


Damm boy. You a marathon man
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Old Navy saying: "There's good sex & there's better sex, but there ain't no bad sex."
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Maturin: I last 20, 30 seconds tops. But I don't like to brag


In a row???
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought it was perversity and intensity.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: Old Navy saying: "There's good sex & there's better sex, but there ain't no bad sex."


That would be incorrect.
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Despite being transparent, he wasn't honest!" *sob*
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought it was the delicate balance between lubrication and friction.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I have been here. And to be quite honest, it has happened more than once in my life."

Maybe it's you?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can only assume the author has never been in an actual relationship.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Lurk Who's Talking: Old Navy saying: "There's good sex & there's better sex, but there ain't no bad sex."

That would be incorrect.


Yeah.

Like that time I was banging my wife from behind, and on the very last, hardest thrust, I accidentally slipped out of the usual orifice and surprise-buttsecksed her.

That was definitely not "good sex".
 
aagrajag
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: [Fark user image image 850x637]

"Despite being transparent, he wasn't honest!" *sob*


Yikes, I guess ghosts can't be too picky,
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thought for sure this was gonna be another political thinkpiece.

/the tag even fit!
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: Old Navy saying: "There's good sex & there's better sex, but there ain't no bad sex."


There's that saying, "Sex is like pizza; even when it's bad, it's still pretty good." These people apparently haven't had some of the sex/pizza I've had.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aagrajag: MechaPyx: Lurk Who's Talking: Old Navy saying: "There's good sex & there's better sex, but there ain't no bad sex."

That would be incorrect.

Yeah.

Like that time I was banging my wife from behind, and on the very last, hardest thrust, I accidentally slipped out of the usual orifice and surprise-buttsecksed her.

That was definitely not "good sex".


Yeah, she hates that.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Lurk Who's Talking: Old Navy saying: "There's good sex & there's better sex, but there ain't no bad sex."

There's that saying, "Sex is like pizza; even when it's bad, it's still pretty good." These people apparently haven't had some of the sex/pizza I've had.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Lurk Who's Talking: Old Navy saying: "There's good sex & there's better sex, but there ain't no bad sex."

There's that saying, "Sex is like pizza; even when it's bad, it's still pretty good." These people apparently haven't had some of the sex/pizza I've had.


I can't stand pineapple on my pizza OR my lovers.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

H31N0US: aagrajag: MechaPyx: Lurk Who's Talking: Old Navy saying: "There's good sex & there's better sex, but there ain't no bad sex."

That would be incorrect.

Yeah.

Like that time I was banging my wife from behind, and on the very last, hardest thrust, I accidentally slipped out of the usual orifice and surprise-buttsecksed her.

That was definitely not "good sex".

Yeah, she hates that.


She does.

She shot off like a coiled spring and buried her head in the pillow. It took me a moment before I realised what had happened, and said: "Oh, shiat, you know I didn't do that on purpose, right?"

She grunted back, through clenched teeth: "Yeah... I know... just... gimme a minute...."
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
sometimes a guy just needs to look elsewhere

Fark user imageView Full Size


/like under the sea
Under the sea
Darling it's better
Down where it's wetter
 
tarnok
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tangential but...this is an article...about an article in another publication.  Every now and then I see something like this and feel like we're approaching human centipede levels of digesting crap.
 
