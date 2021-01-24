 Skip to content
(Q13 Fox) Police car accelerates through crowd in Tacoma, running some of them over. Warning: potentially graphic video
    More: Scary, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Thanks subs. Subbing on phone is hard.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That is a lot of counts of attempted murder for a non cop.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
JFC
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
There's something wrong with police in America. We all know it. It just seems impossible to do anything about it
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
O.o JFC......
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: JFC


'bout sums it up.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
https://www.q13fox.com/news/tacoma-po​l​ice-cruiser-strikes-pedestrian-while-r​esponding-to-street-racing-incident

Here's the local station coverage
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
They farking BACKED UP to get a head of steam.
 
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Disproportional response is not in the LEO vocabulary.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Frederick: Disproportional response is not in the LEO vocabulary.


Except in cases of insurrection. By wypeepo.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Frederick: Disproportional response is not in the LEO vocabulary.


I've read that domestic abuse is prevalent among law enforcement officers because they expect to be able to command instant obedience on the job.  Having a spouse say 'no' becomes insubordination and defiance, not a basic relational right.

There'll be someone in thread before long saying, "Well, they should have moved."  Yes, and she should have had dinner ready and she should have known that he doesn't want the TV on while he's eating.  This isn't manly agency and command.  This is a toddler throwing a temper tantrum.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Chariset: Frederick: Disproportional response is not in the LEO vocabulary.

I've read that domestic abuse is prevalent among law enforcement officers because they expect to be able to command instant obedience on the job.  Having a spouse say 'no' becomes insubordination and defiance, not a basic relational right.

There'll be someone in thread before long saying, "Well, they should have moved."  Yes, and she should have had dinner ready and she should have known that he doesn't want the TV on while he's eating.  This isn't manly agency and command.  This is a toddler throwing a temper tantrum.


It doesn't matter what the police do, no matter how vile, there will be someone in the thread to defend them.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Gubbo: There's something wrong with police in America. We all know it. It just seems impossible to do anything about it


Something? Everything.

I've said it before, and y'all blocked or banned me for saying it, but cops deliberately kill bystanders in chases. They get to shift the blame to whoever they are chasing for some bullshiat traffic charges, and become heroes who cap a murderer instead of arresting some black teenager for a burnt out taillight.

In this case, there I'll be no consequences for the heroic cops, and they won't even feel guilty because lowlife scum like you and me don't even count as humans.

Just another subject sheeple dead. Not a cop or his girlfriend, so who cares?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Also, not allowed to use his name, but where is the resident Aurora Colorado white shirt Officer named after his car to blame the guys his buddies killed?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Kat09tails: https://www.q13fox.com/news/tacoma-po​l​ice-cruiser-strikes-pedestrian-while-r​esponding-to-street-racing-incident

Here's the local station coverage


farking lie, the Heroic Officer hit like five people and ran over at least one of their chests. Non-life threatening is bullshiat. He's going to die tonight!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I can already hear it. The officer was "in fear for his life" and will be suspended with pay, pending an ongoing investigation. During which time we will learn he is a Nazi on Facebook. He will then be transferred to the next town with a promotion.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
play stupid games, end up in the hospital
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

cretinbob: play stupid games, end up in the hospital


The guy your buddy killed was a farking bystander. It's is at most a misdemeanor to watch a sideshow like that, not normally an offense justifying summary execution.
 
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Exile On Beale Street: I can already hear it. The officer was "in fear for his life" and will be suspended with pay, pending an ongoing investigation. During which time we will learn he is a Nazi on Facebook. He will then be transferred to the next town with a promotion.


pfft, you say this like its happened hundreds of times before -- oh wait
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well this will take up a few hours of cable news tomorrow.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I think what's scarier is the news report arguing that this was acceptable with a heavily edited video.

America is a seriously messed up country.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
How long before people start hunting cops?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Frederick: Exile On Beale Street: I can already hear it. The officer was "in fear for his life" and will be suspended with pay, pending an ongoing investigation. During which time we will learn he is a Nazi on Facebook. He will then be transferred to the next town with a promotion.

pfft, you say this like its happened hundreds of times before -- oh wait


Only hundreds?

If only.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

pxlboy: How long before people start hunting cops?


It would be a sport by now if the retribution weren't so severe. It's death by cop before you even get to the station now.
 
lordduzi [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fnordfocus: cretinbob: play stupid games, end up in the hospital

The guy your buddy killed was a farking bystander. It's is at most a misdemeanor to watch a sideshow like that, not normally an offense justifying summary execution.


Nobody has died, so lets not exaggerate what happened.

From another local news station:
https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/pede​s​trian-run-over-by-tacoma-police-office​r-surrounded-by-crowd/L5RO4UWXYNEKVOCE​C2PP3XBOWA/
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

lordduzi: Nobody has died, so lets not exaggerate what happened.


What's a little attempted vehicular homicide between friends?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Chariset: Frederick: Disproportional response is not in the LEO vocabulary.

I've read that domestic abuse is prevalent among law enforcement officers because they expect to be able to command instant obedience on the job.  Having a spouse say 'no' becomes insubordination and defiance, not a basic relational right.

There'll be someone in thread before long saying, "Well, they should have moved."  Yes, and she should have had dinner ready and she should have known that he doesn't want the TV on while he's eating.  This isn't manly agency and command.  This is a toddler throwing a temper tantrum.


Don't forget the abuser's signature phrase, 'look what you make me do.'
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Gubbo: There's something wrong with police in America. We all know it. It just seems impossible to do anything about it


Abolish 'em and replace them with a more democratic/community driven institution. At the very least, throw soup cans at all the people that are like "aCtUaLlY AbOliShInG PoLiCe Or ReMovInG FuNdInD WiLl HuRt PeOpLe!" Especially if they're saying that while in positions of power.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I do appreciate that cops have really shown their entire asses this last year and made Reno 9/11 the most realistic cop show by default.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"But guuuuuuuuys, Defund the Police is stupid! We should just do nothing!"
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In a sane world, this cop would be charged with multiple attempted murders and spend the rest of his life in prison. But since its a cop and cops are above the law because fark society and logic, nothing will happen even with video proof and hundreds of witnesses.
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: They farking BACKED UP to get a head of steam.


Well, it would be super embarrassing to be stuck halfway over a pedestrian.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another cop-hate thread on Fark?? must be a day ending in 'Y'.     I know I know, they were just surrounding his car to get his autograph..... should have ran all those dumb farks over.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy god damn. There was NO reason to accelerate like that. That Ford Explorer is capable of taking some dents or a broken windshield from a crowd pounding on it.

Lay on the horn, drive forward at 5mph, and bump the crowd out of the way until you can get clear at a few hundred feet up the road and then deal with the dumbasses like an adult.

They're not going to flip a loaded 8000 pound SUV
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxlboy: How long before people start hunting cops?


I'm pretty sure there were some proud individuals already doing it on Jan. 6.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: I can already hear it. The officer was "in fear for his life" and will be suspended with pay, pending an ongoing investigation. During which time we will learn he is a Nazi on Facebook. He will then be transferred to the next town with a promotion.


Not at all.

The article says there will be no charges filed.

Pashon says his team will work to compile the facts of the incident. There is no timeline for how long this process will take. However, following the investigation there will be no decisions made as far as disciplinary or legal action.
 
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weirdneighbour: Another cop-hate thread on Fark?? must be a day ending in 'Y'.     I know I know, they were just surrounding his car to get his autograph..... should have ran all those dumb farks over.


You should post a link of a cop buying some shmucks groceries on x-mass to change everyones opinion of cops.
 
werbito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The incident is still under investigation. Perhaps withhold judgement until it is complete and all facts are ascertained?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are we as a society just supposed to let people do whatever they want without consequences because orange man bad and police man bad?
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, Sunday. When the Fark anticops who became suddenly procop are now anticop again. Yep. Definitely nothing insane or emotionally unstable about that.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: So are we as a society just supposed to let people do whatever they want without consequences because orange man bad and police man bad?


Dr. Zaius [Planet Of the Apes]
Youtube 67FA61pk658
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't like overly aggressive cops who pull the "I was so scared! I feared for my life" excuse. But I also enjoy laughing at people who fark around and find out. So I'm a little conflicted here.
 
Migrating Coconut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interim Tacoma Police Chief Mike Ake responded to the incident in a statement saying:
"I am concerned that our department is experiencing another use of deadly force incident. I send my thoughts to anyone who was injured in tonight's event, and am committed to our Department's full cooperating in the independent investigation and to assess the actions of the department's response during the incident."

Use of deadly force. Same thing they'd call a shooting. In other words, it's fine folks, totally justified.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Holy god damn. There was NO reason to accelerate like that. That Ford Explorer is capable of taking some dents or a broken windshield from a crowd pounding on it.

Lay on the horn, drive forward at 5mph, and bump the crowd out of the way until you can get clear at a few hundred feet up the road and then deal with the dumbasses like an adult.

They're not going to flip a loaded 8000 pound SUV


Not sure if I think it makes a difference, but a crowd can easily flip an SUV. They don't need to lift it, just rock it.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I don't like overly aggressive cops who pull the "I was so scared! I feared for my life" excuse. But I also enjoy laughing at people who fark around and find out. So I'm a little conflicted here.


We need a FAFO tag as a reminder to keep perspective that someone did indeed fark around and, as a result of their own actions (or inactions), found out.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see part of the problem, and without saying anything about the cop's alleged "fear for his life" I can see about half a dozen problems that need to be addressed even without cops running over pedestrians.

1. Call was for "street racing."
2. Crowd was over 100 people by the time officers responded

PROBLEM: Why the f*uck was only one patrol car initially responded? In the video, it's difficult to see, but it appears to me that there's only one set of flashing lights. A call that size needs multiple officers and possibly a tactical response IF the goal is to break up the race.

3. Cops responded into the middle of the crowd.

PROBLEM: I'm not a cop, but I used to play one on teevee. Even I know that you don't roll into a situation that you can't handle all alone. You don't go into the middle of a crowd all on your lonesome.

4. Crowd swarmed car.
5. Cop panicked.

PROBLEM: Well, duh.

Without even touching the mental status of the cop, I'm going to say that this is a MASSIVE breakdown in training, dispatch, command, and everything else the police force is supposed to do. This couldn't end any OTHER WAY but badly no matter what kind of person was behind the wheel. Who sends one car to a street race? Who tells their officers, "Sure, just drive on over, hop out without backup"?

This is a massive breakdown of policing, top to bottom, from the recruiting phase all the way to the top. This department needs to be removed in its entirety, and a whole new police force put into place.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: I think what's scarier is the news report arguing that this was acceptable with a heavily edited video.

America is a seriously messed up country.


I couldn't make out anything from those videos. Are there any showing what actually happened and not being pointed in constantly changing random directions by someone practising break dancing?
 
