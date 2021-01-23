 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 821: "Backyard Critters". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
47
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

49 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2021 at 12:01 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 5 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Backyard Critters

Description: Show us gophers, squirrels, chipmunks, robins, and such-small animals that are common in an urban or suburban backyard.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
found while raking leaves.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
The local park has squirrels

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Around here, scrub jays are more common than robins (or at least call more attention to themselves)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
This bluebird was checking out my wildlife camera.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
This guy was chattering and noisy during one of our trail walks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Another infrared shot, this time a big coyote. This is a very active location with foxes, deer, the aforementioned coyote, fisher cats, and many other small animals.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Head and shoulders portrait of a young rabbit taken from my home office window
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Raccoon near the bird feeder.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Woodchuck near the bird feeder eating a peanut butter sandwich.
Just bread and peanut butter
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Unfortunately when you have prey animals in your yard...you'll soon have predators.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fox in socks (infrared)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
This is a flock of about 300 red-winged blackbirds and jackdaws on their way to search for more food among the grass and tree lines.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

breakfast buffet on my porch. I have no idea what kind of birds these are but there are bunches of them around. (urban, Philly)
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tiny bird in the rain
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Black Capped Chickadee
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Millipedes get fairly big in my backyard. Luckily only the wee little ones manage to get inside the basement. And those little ones have a really nasty smell when provoked.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
mantis 2 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/praying mantis in my backyard
/New Milford, CT
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
pileated 2 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/pileated woodpecker in the same backyard
//they went to town on that tree trunk,
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
skunk-2 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/skunk, same backyard
/hated this guy, he would walk around spraying, just because he could. no danger, nothing around, he just walked around like that stinking my yard up. every freaking night.

/miss that yard though.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
4_21-9772 by Jonathan, on Flickr 4_21-9772 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This skink sneaked in one day as I brought groceries into the house. She's probably a female 5-lined skink.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Skink by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
gorrck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Baby Quail!!
Gambel's Quail - mom and chicks
 
gorrck
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Gecko

Mediterranean house gecko
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
These Pokemon Go updates are getting really lifelike...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Danger noodle sees what you did there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gorrck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Hummingbird discussion

Black chinned hummingbirds (male and female)
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Literally in my back yard.  House Finch.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Here we have the graceful, majestic, Great Blue Heron. Tripping over his own feet, then flailing around like he's drowning in 8" of water. Afterwards, he stood up, shook himself off like a dog, looked around to see who was watching, poofed up in indignation, and stalked away upstream. (Not normally an "urban backyard critter", but this was legit in my town/city small back yard.)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Antelope Ground Squirrel.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Robin in the fall.
 
Skipped 5 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.