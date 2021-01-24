 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Winona Daily News)   Throwback Thursdays are usually lighthearted news filler. Not in Winona, where they throw back to the good old days of carbon monoxide asphyxiation at home   (winonadailynews.com) divider line
7
    More: Vintage, Carbon monoxide, Oxygen, Chief of Police George Savord, Carbon monoxide poisoning, Mrs. A.R. Taylor, small green oxygen bottles, Miss Dorothy Hoffman, Carbon  
•       •       •

538 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2021 at 4:25 AM (4 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't forget Winona!
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image 179x282]
Don't forget Winona!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recombobulator
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Primus - Wynona's Big Brown Beaver
Youtube aYDfwUJzYQg
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd like to have been in Winona, cira Heathers.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory

There's Something Stuck Up In The Chimney
Youtube dfCRuzeDC9w
 
Hendawg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I almost had auto asphyxiation due to Winona...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.