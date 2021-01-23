 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Man attacked by shark while swimming in a...lake? What the...oh, Australia, well that explains it   (au.news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Strange, New South Wales, Newcastle, New South Wales, Yahoo!, Paramedic, 58-year-old, shark attack, NSW Hunter region, full extent of the injuries  
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
easily could have been a bull shark.

truth is they are both an ocean and riverine species. they have been caught and tagged in iquitos, peru. and in the following pic they didn't come from the pacific (andes in the way), NO, they swam up-river for over 2,000 miles, the length of the amazon, from the atlantic/caribbean sea.....

australia man was relatively close to the sea when he was attacked..... his could have been a few shark species. but bull sharks love fresh water and like to taste humans.

Aussie_As
‘’ 3 hours ago  

luna1580: easily could have been a bull shark.

truth is they are both an ocean and riverine species. they have been caught and tagged in iquitos, peru. and in the following pic they didn't come from the pacific (andes in the way), NO, they swam up-river for over 2,000 miles, the length of the amazon, from the atlantic/caribbean sea.....

australia man was relatively close to the sea when he was attacked..... his could have been a few shark species. but bull sharks love fresh water and like to taste humans.

I see my job is done here before I even arrived, perfectly Farked, I've tagged you as a legend and all can carry on.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It is a salt water lake with oven access.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*ocean, dammit
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Basically like calling the San Francisco Bay "Lake San Francisco"
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JK8Fan: It is a salt water lake with oven access.


Yup kind of a big lagoon. Shark in it not that surprising.
 
Space Squid
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was beautiful, subby.  Well done.
 
Space Squid
‘’ 2 hours ago  

luna1580: they have been caught and tagged in iquitos, peru. and in the following pic they didn't come from the pacific (andes in the way), NO, they swam up-river for over 2,000 miles, the length of the amazon, from the atlantic/caribbean sea.....


Well, fark.

I'm not even sure I can trust my bathtub anymore.  Thanks.

I kayak in the ocean (Central Coast of California).  Couple years ago, got followed around a bay by a 16 foot great white.  (Keep in mind, my kayak is only 12 feet long.  And I'm only a bit over 6'.  You feel very small in the ocean.)

Have not returned to that bay since.  I assumed Mother Nature was trying to tell me something.  I listened.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Space Squid: luna1580: they have been caught and tagged in iquitos, peru. and in the following pic they didn't come from the pacific (andes in the way), NO, they swam up-river for over 2,000 miles, the length of the amazon, from the atlantic/caribbean sea.....

Well, fark.

I'm not even sure I can trust my bathtub anymore.  Thanks.

I kayak in the ocean (Central Coast of California).  Couple years ago, got followed around a bay by a 16 foot great white.  (Keep in mind, my kayak is only 12 feet long.  And I'm only a bit over 6'.  You feel very small in the ocean.)

Have not returned to that bay since.  I assumed Mother Nature was trying to tell me something.  I listened.


Space Squid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oyster_popsicles: Space Squid: luna1580: they have been caught and tagged in iquitos, peru. and in the following pic they didn't come from the pacific (andes in the way), NO, they swam up-river for over 2,000 miles, the length of the amazon, from the atlantic/caribbean sea.....

Well, fark.

I'm not even sure I can trust my bathtub anymore.  Thanks.

I kayak in the ocean (Central Coast of California).  Couple years ago, got followed around a bay by a 16 foot great white.  (Keep in mind, my kayak is only 12 feet long.  And I'm only a bit over 6'.  You feel very small in the ocean.)

Have not returned to that bay since.  I assumed Mother Nature was trying to tell me something.  I listened.

Thanks.  Cause what I was really hurting for was the visual representation of my near doom.  LOL

Cool picture.

I don't recall if it was that same summer, or the summer before that happened to me, but their was a point where the (I forget which authority) track down the shark every now then, and had to warn kayakers that there was a massive shark a few feet behind them.

People tend to paddle faster then.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: easily could have been a bull shark.

truth is they are both an ocean and riverine species. they have been caught and tagged in iquitos, peru. and in the following pic they didn't come from the pacific (andes in the way), NO, they swam up-river for over 2,000 miles, the length of the amazon, from the atlantic/caribbean sea.....

australia man was relatively close to the sea when he was attacked..... his could have been a few shark species. but bull sharks love fresh water and like to taste humans.

They've been known to swim hundreds of miles up the Mississippi too.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Space Squid: luna1580: they have been caught and tagged in iquitos, peru. and in the following pic they didn't come from the pacific (andes in the way), NO, they swam up-river for over 2,000 miles, the length of the amazon, from the atlantic/caribbean sea.....

Well, fark.

I'm not even sure I can trust my bathtub anymore.  Thanks.

I kayak in the ocean (Central Coast of California).  Couple years ago, got followed around a bay by a 16 foot great white.  (Keep in mind, my kayak is only 12 feet long.  And I'm only a bit over 6'.  You feel very small in the ocean.)

Have not returned to that bay since.  I assumed Mother Nature was trying to tell me something.  I listened.


It's hard to appreciate 16 feet until you see sixteen feet of shark or crocodile. Think that the average room is 10x12...and that shark wouldn't fit inside your bedroom.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bull shark?
Rtfa... They don't know.
Slaps face with tentacle.
 
Space Squid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's hard to appreciate 16 feet until you see sixteen feet of shark or crocodile. Think that the average room is 10x12...and that shark wouldn't fit inside your bedroom.


I never considered that spatial comparison.  That's a good visual.  Hell, that wouldn't even fit in most two-car garages.

But how many Rhode Islands is that?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Space Squid: Gyrfalcon: It's hard to appreciate 16 feet until you see sixteen feet of shark or crocodile. Think that the average room is 10x12...and that shark wouldn't fit inside your bedroom.

I never considered that spatial comparison.  That's a good visual.  Hell, that wouldn't even fit in most two-car garages.

But how many Rhode Islands is that?


Not sure, but it's two barleycorns less than a furlong.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At least the incident wasn't a scene in a bad SYFY Channel movie. At least not yet.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Space Squid: oyster_popsicles: Space Squid: luna1580: they have been caught and tagged in iquitos, peru. and in the following pic they didn't come from the pacific (andes in the way), NO, they swam up-river for over 2,000 miles, the length of the amazon, from the atlantic/caribbean sea.....

Well, fark.

I'm not even sure I can trust my bathtub anymore.  Thanks.

I kayak in the ocean (Central Coast of California).  Couple years ago, got followed around a bay by a 16 foot great white.  (Keep in mind, my kayak is only 12 feet long.  And I'm only a bit over 6'.  You feel very small in the ocean.)

Have not returned to that bay since.  I assumed Mother Nature was trying to tell me something.  I listened.

Thanks.  Cause what I was really hurting for was the visual representation of my near doom.  LOL

Cool picture.

I don't recall if it was that same summer, or the summer before that happened to me, but their was a point where the (I forget which authority) track down the shark every now then, and had to warn kayakers that there was a massive shark a few feet behind them.

People tend to paddle faster then.


I was bitten by the kayak bug 2 years ago(bit late at 47 but w/e) and since i live in front of a river(walk out my front door, cross the street and voila) i go as often as i can.

The biggest fishies we have in the Milles-Iles river are Gar. Pretty hefty poisson and i've heard a few fish tales of them jumping out of the water and crashing onto kayakers/canoers during mating season(supposedly the males do this to females to stun them to mate, sounds fishy yes but i digress).

Usually the rule of Quebec rivers is don't trail your fingers in the water for too long, they could get bit,/severed(muskies do this, and i saw the the damage 'first hand' to a friend long ago up north in Val D'or).

I don't know if i'd have the nerve to kayak out in the ocean. Not alone in any case. And maybe not unarmed either. Those seals play rough:

Seal Slaps Kayaking Man With Octopus
Youtube TjRdo2ddqR8
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: It is a salt water lake with oven access.


Jaws wants those buns...
 
